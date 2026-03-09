SWAC Tournament - Day One: Underdogs Advance with a Pair of Favorites

The Gateway Center Arena opened the 2026 Pepsi SWAC Basketball Tournament on Monday with both women's and men's first-round action, as 24 teams (12 women and 12 men) from the Southwestern Athletic Conference compete for conference championships and automatic bids to the NCAA Division I Tournament.

The six-day tournament, running through March 14, is being held at the 5,000-seat arena in College Park and will be broadcast on ESPN+ throughout, with both championship games airing on ESPNU.

SWAC TOURNAMENT - DAY ONE

Women's First Round

On the women's side, Monday produced two notable results. In Game 1, No. 11 seed Bethune-Cookman upset No. 10 seed Texas Southern, 66–62, earning a second-round matchup against No. 8 Florida A&M. In Game 2, No. 9 seed Mississippi Valley State edged No. 12 seed Prairie View A&M, 63–49, advancing to face No. 7 Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the second round.

A look into the second round on the women's side: Game 3 pits No. 8 Florida A&M against Bethune-Cookman (winner of Game 1) at 11:00 AM EST, while Game 4 sends No. 7 Arkansas-Pine Bluff against Mississippi Valley State at 5:30 PM EST. All games air on ESPN+.

Men's First Round

In Game 1, No. 11 seed Alcorn State knocked off No. 10 seed Alabama State convincingly, 77–65, advancing to face No. 8 Prairie View A&M in the second round. In Game 2, No. 9 seed Grambling State dominated No. 12 seed Mississippi Valley State, 77–52, to advance and set up a second-round clash with No. 7 Jackson State.

A look into the second round on the men's side: Game 3 features No. 8 Prairie View A&M vs. No. 11 Alcorn State at 2:00 PM EST, followed by Game 4 with No. 7 Jackson State vs. No. 9 Grambling State at 8:30 PM EST.

What's Ahead

The quarterfinals begin Wednesday, March 11, when the top seeds enter the fray. On the men's side, No. 1 Bethune-Cookman (14–4 in conference play) and No. 2 Florida A&M await their opponents, while No. 1 Alabama A&M (a dominant 17–1 in SWAC play) headlines the women's quarterfinals as the heavy favorite. The championship games for both tournaments are slated for Saturday, March 14 on ESPNU.