SWAC Tournament: Texas Southern's Season Ends In Overtime Loss to Alabama A&M

HOUSTON — A 12th SWAC Tournament title will have to wait. For the second consecutive year, the Tigers are heading home after a loss in the SWAC Tournament quarterfinals. This time, the Texas Southern fell to Alabama A&M 85-74 in overtime Thursday at the Gateway Center in Atlanta.

The contest was filled with suspense and intrigue, with eleven lead changes, thirteen ties, and a back-and-forth battle that had everything a postseason game should, except a TSU victory.

“We fought,” Alabama A&M head coach Donte Jackson said. “Our dudes fought. We found a way...because this is a great team over there with Coach Jones. He’s doing a phenomenal job and has been the Class Act, and a mentor.... at the end of the day, we had to find a way to win.”

ALABAMA A&M DOESN'T BACK DOWN! OVERTIME DUB FOR THE DAWGS! #SWACMBB pic.twitter.com/br9qGHGKes — Southwestern Athletic Conference (@theswac) March 12, 2026

A Half Built on Defense

Texas Southern came out in the first half without the offense clicking, so they turned to its defense to keep pace with the Bulldogs.

Holding Alabama A&M to 37% from the field and just 23% from 3-point range, the Tigers constructed a wall in the halfcourt that was suffocating at times. The Bulldogs' guards were forced into two 8-second violations — a rare sight at any level — as TSU's defensive pressure made every possession feel like a grind.

The Tigers took that effort into the locker room with a 31-27 lead at halftime despite shooting just under 40% themselves. Defense had bought them time. The question was whether the offense would eventually show up.

Jaylen Wysinger paced all TSU scorers with 16 points, Bryce Roberts contributed 15 points, and Duane finished with 13 points.

“I thought they never used excuses about other teammates injuries and stayed the course competing every day to get better,” Texas Southern head coach Johnny Jones said to HBCU Legends. “Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to get through our game today, but I'm proud of their collective efforts.”

Bilal Abdur-Rahman vs. TSU | Credit: AAMU Athletics

Abdur-Raham, Davis, and a Second Half That Slipped Away

It didn't take long for the second half to change the story.

Reserve Alabama A&M guard Bilal Abdur-Raham became the game's defining figure by pouring in 19 points and giving TSU's defense problems it couldn't solve. Meanwhile, Koron Davis delivered for the Bulldogs, leading the scoring with 24 points while drilling four 3-pointers.

Still, Texas Southern refused to fold. Guard Duane Posey drove for a layup at the 2:17 mark of the second half to push the Tigers in front 65-64. It would be the last time TSU held a lead.

Johnny Jones' Quote about losing to AAMU | Credit: HBCU Legends

Free Throws Write the Cruelest Chapter

What followed was a masterclass in how missing the small details can become permanent scars.

With under a minute to play and a chance to take a two-point lead, Posey stepped to the line for a one-and-one and missed. Later, guard Alex Anderson had an opportunity to put TSU ahead with a two-shot trip to the line and converted only one of two, leaving the door open for Alabama A&M.

A team that shot 71% from the free-throw line during the regular season couldn't close the game from the charity stripe when the tournament demanded it most. Overtime ensued for the Tigers and Bulldogs.

Overtime and the Layups That Wouldn't Fall

In the extra period, TSU had chances. The kind of chances that, on a different night, with a healthy roster, might have been automatic. Instead, missed layups — the kind that haunt postgame film sessions — kept the Bulldogs within reach and eventually let them pull away for good.

Alabama A&M outscored the Tigers in overtime to seal the 85-74 win and advance in the SWAC Tournament bracket.

A Season That Deserved More

Texas Southern finishes its season on a two-game losing streak, the injury toll that mounted down the stretch never fully absorbed.

The Tigers made a late surge in the SWAC standings before the tournament, showing enough to believe in what was being built. That belief makes the ending harder.

For the second straight year, a program with real talent and legitimate hunger leaves Birmingham without the result it came for — another SWAC Tournament Championship.

Up Next

Alabama A&M will face Prairie View A&M in the semifinal round at 2:00 p.m. ET with the game broadcast on ESPN+.

Coach Jones verified with HBCU Legends that the Tigers won’t make a postseason tournament appearance this season.

*Article written by David Hill, HBCU Legends intern from Texas Southern University.