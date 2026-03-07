Conquer More: TSU Lady Tigers' Resilience Shines Ahead of SWAC Tournament

HOUSTON — The Lady Tigers’ season has been about more than wins and losses; it has tested their resolve, trust, and ability to stay connected through setbacks.

After Texas Southern’s 111-64 win over Prairie View A&M in the regular-season finale at H&PE Arena, head coach Vernette Skeete reflected on the adversity her team faced throughout the season.

“This year has been a lot of ups and downs,” Skeete said. “But finding a way to keep gelling in unity and come together like that, it's been a really special thing.”

Skeete spoke about the season’s theme of “Conquer More,” and her team truly had to live that out all season. Texas Southern’s success was never about one player carrying the team, but about how the roster responded when adversity hit.

“I just really wanted to celebrate with my whole team because it was everybody at some point,” Skeete said. “Everybody came through and helped hold it down for us until we could get over a hump or get through an injury or get through a lapse.”

March 5, 2026; Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern in NCAA Women's Basketball; TSU postgame huddle with head coach Vernette Skeete. | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

The Power of Unity: Celebrating the ‘Tiger Way’

A 6-12 SWAC finish was not the follow-up Texas Southern expected after going 14-4 in conference play last season. No. 10 TSU now turns its attention to No. 11 Bethune-Cookman in the opening round of the 2026 Pepsi SWAC Women’s Basketball Tournament at Gateway Center in Atlanta.

Entering the tournament as the No. 10 seed, the Lady Tigers believe the “Tiger Way” can still carry them into postseason play.

2026 SWAC WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE | SWAC

“I think we’re in a space where I can direct and they can follow and execute,” Skeete noted. “We’re in a really special place right now. They were hunting.”

Aggressive play, active ball movement, and toughness have become key parts of Skeete’s approach at Texas Southern. Now, it appears the team is receiving the message after witnessing a 111-point output against the Panthers.

Skeete said, "We’re kind of finding our comfort zone, and we know each other’s game.” This is important before facing the intensity of the “win or go home” atmosphere of tournament action in March.

For this group, confidence appears to be growing from the belief that no obstacle they face now is greater than what they have already endured together.

Star Performances and Selfless Leadership

One of Texas Southern’s biggest offseason additions was guard Taliyah Logwood. On Thursday, Logwood delivered a career-high 35 points in one of her best performances of the season.

“It feels good,” Logwood told HBCU Legends. “We just played as a sisterhood. We played together, and I think that’s what we’ve been missing.”

Having gone through the trying season, Logwood’s teammates showed their support and trust without signs of jealousy, especially when she had the hot hand.

“Taliyah had 35 because she has the ability to get it, and her sisterhood is okay with her getting it. That's the difference," Skeete said.

Logwood’s All-SWAC First Team selection added another bright spot for a team that battled injuries and inconsistency.

TSU Aaliyah Henderson and Deaja Holmes return to the lineup. | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends on SI

Overcoming Personal Challenges and Rising Together

Senior guard Daeja Holmes and junior point guard Aaliyah Henderson returned to the lineup and could play important roles in the SWAC tournament. Both are key to TSU’s depth, pace, and stability heading into tournament play.

In 16 minutes on the court against the Panthers, Henderson scored 21 points and recorded 5 rebounds, two assists, and a pair of steals. Holmes scored 10 points, added 7 rebounds, and 3 assists to help the team win against their crosstown rivals.

Their impact is not always captured by the box score, but by timely plays, steady effort, and the ability to lift the team in difficult stretches.

Skeete and her staff are not just building a team capable of winning games; they are shaping a culture rooted in loyalty, resilience, and connection beyond the final buzzer.

"There was a lot of mercy and grace and forgiveness, but we got here, and nobody ran away. We were always able to bring people back in, and so I think it’s going to be some more highlights and more superstars as it’s continued to unfold."