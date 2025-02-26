Texas Southern Basketball And Golf Teams Partner With SuitMart To Outfit Rosters
HOUSTON - The athletic department of Texas Southern University has formed a new partnership with SuitMart, a men's clothing store in Houston. SuitMart reached out to the vice president of athletics, Dr. Kevin Granger, to provide outfits for the basketball, golf, and other teams as they prepare for their upcoming tournament appearance.
This partnership is more than just a business arrangement; it represents a commitment to empowering young athletes with style and confidence as they transition from college sports to professional careers.
Legendary broadcaster Ralph Cooper from KCOH Radio visited SuitMart during the fitting for the basketball and golf teams. He spoke with Gary Dante, the owner of SuitMart, Dr. Kevin Granger, and basketball coach Johnny Jones about the significance of this new collaboration.
"It gives us an opportunity by joining and partnering with SuitMart to give our student-athletes the opportunity to get a first-class suit so they can use it not only for their time at Texas Southern, but their life after Texas Southern," Dr. Granger emphasized.
Making a first impression extends beyond the university; it prepares Tigers teams for professional presentations, as suits are the preferred attire for job interviews and career advancements.
Gary Dante expressed his joy in helping these young men, many of whom are receiving suits for the first time. "And here we are now trying to fit these guys — so we're getting it done," Dante said.
The pride and sense of accomplishment as these athletes donned their new suits were evident, adding an extra layer of victory to their sporting achievements.
The Impact on Student-Athletes at Texas Southern
This partnership marks a significant step forward for the TSU athletic department, particularly benefiting the basketball and golf teams.
As Dr. Granger highlights, this is only the beginning. SuitMart looks forward to extending its services to other men's sports programs at TSU.
"This is just a start. Obviously, we brought our men's basketball team and our golf program first, and we'll continue bringing our other sports as time goes by," Dr. Granger noted.
A standout moment is the expression of satisfaction from players like Grayson Gordon, a key student-athlete at TSU. "My guys are going to look good when we travel... we're excited about it." Grayson proudly shares his new look with Ralph Cooper.
Coach Johnny Jones reflected on the importance of the opportunity, saying, "Some guys, it's their first time having an opportunity to own a suit. Others, first time having an opportunity to be fitted for a suit, to this specification. So it's really nice and exciting because, obviously, now, they've had an opportunity to wear, but getting into that professional side of their life, This is going to certainly go a long way with them, and this is a great start."
Onward and Upward with Team Performance
Coach Jones spoke optimistically about the basketball team's current status as they gear up for their Mississippi road trip.
"We got the Saturday and Monday games and, prior to coming back home, playing Prairie View next Saturday. So we've got three games left on our schedule, and, certainly going to be a challenge we're certainly looking forward to."
With aspirations of conference success, Jones underscores the importance of hitting their stride at this crucial moment in the sports season.
Similarly, the Texas Southern golf team, under the guidance of Coach Willie Shankle, remains competitive as they prepare to elevate their game in upcoming invitationals and tournaments.
"My team's getting better," Coach Shankle told Ralph Cooper. "So we're getting a lot of great invitations. Rice University, U of H is invited. We're so excited."
With promising talent in a young squad, Coach Shankle expresses pride in the team's growth and enthusiasm for future competitions.
The Broader Community Impact in Houston
Beyond suits, this partnership between TSU and SuitMart reflects a broader win for the community. It demonstrates how local Houston businesses can support educational institutions and contribute to the development of young talent.
With three SuitMart locations offering tailored service, from smaller individuals to those standing tall like basketball players, the connection fosters community ties. It showcases the potential when educational institutions and businesses unite.
"We want to thank Gary and his team for investing in Texas Southern University and believing in Texas Southern," Dr. Granger noted.
This partnership establishes a new standard for collaboration between educational institutions and local businesses in the Greater Houston area. By investing in student-athletes both on and off the field, this alliance empowers young men to pursue their futures with confidence.
KOLBY GRANGER IS EVOLVING AT TEXAS SOUTHERN
As the regular season winds down and the SWAC Men's Basketball Tournament approaches, Texas Southern may have another player evolving as a scoring option for the Tigers.
Starting forward Kolby Granger led Texas Southern to an impressive 81-56 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday night. The redshirt junior showcased a standout performance of 21 points and 11 rebounds.
Monday night's performance was his sixth game of the season in double figures.
"I was feeding off the team's energy," Granger said. "Everybody was talking. Everybody's communicating. He was getting steals. Like I said, everybody was getting shots. So once the team energy boosted up, my energy boosted up."
With the victory the Tigers improved their record to 13-15 and 10-5 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), while UAPB dropped to 5-23 (2-13 SWAC).
Granger Evolving As The Season Progresses
Granger achieved his first double-double of the season, shooting efficiently and anchoring the Tigers' defense. His 11 rebounds marked a career-high, and he also contributed two assists and a steal in 39 minutes of play.
The Tigers' offense thrived under his leadership, making 12 three-pointers—their highest total since 2018—which helped them pull away decisively.
Supporting Cast Steps Up
Kehlin Farooq added a season-high 19 points, six rebounds, and four assists, helping Texas Southern build an early 11-0 lead. Zaire Hayes also had a solid game, scoring 16 points and continuing his consistent scoring in SWAC play.
"We're already prepared just to stay focused and keep doing what we're doing," Farooq explained. "We're not too worried about what's going on outside the court. Just focus on what Coach Jones is telling us to do.
The Tigers' defense was aggressive, forcing 14 turnovers and holding UAPB to just 33.3% shooting in the first half, effectively stifling any comeback attempts.
Game Breakdown
Texas Southern extended their lead with a 16-6 run to close the first half, taking a 36-23 advantage.
Granger came out of halftime on fire. He scored 11 points within the first five minutes of the second half, igniting a 16-7 run that pushed the lead to 52-32.
UAPB's Kyle Brown, who scored 13 points, and Doctor Bradley, who contributed 11 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, fought hard but could not match TSU's three-point shooting.
What's Next
Texas Southern will visit Jackson State on Saturday, Feb. 29, for its final regular-season road game. Meanwhile, Arkansas-Pine Bluff will look to end a four-game losing streak when they host Alcorn State on Mar. 1.