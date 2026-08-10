Texas Southern Expected to Hire Corey Lowery as Head Coach, Per Report
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HOUSTON - Texas Southern's four-month search for a men's basketball head coach may be over, but the university has yet to make an official announcement.
College basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported Sunday night that Texas Southern has hired Seton Hall assistant coach Corey Lowery as the Tigers' next head coach.
On Friday, Lowery told HBCU Legends he was a candidate for the position but had not been hired. Texas Southern representatives contacted by HBCU Legends would neither confirm nor deny the report. The Board of Regents must confirm the appointment.
That distinction matters because the university established its own search process. In June, Texas Southern announced that DHR Global would lead the search and said it would not comment further until a single finalist was identified. The university has not announced a finalist.
Lowery brings 27 years of coaching experience, including 16 seasons as a head coach. He spent four seasons on Shaheen Holloway's staff at Seton Hall, where the Pirates won the 2024 NIT championship and set a program record for victories during the staff's first two seasons.
Lowery also has HBCU coaching experience. He spent two seasons as head coach at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, a CIAA program, and was named CIAA Coach of the Year following the 2021-22 season. That year, the Lions finished second in the Northern Division after being picked to finish 10th in the preseason poll.
Before Lincoln, Lowery was an assistant coach at Saint Peter's. He also spent time as the head coach at Essex County College, where he won six consecutive regular-season conference championships.
The Texas Southern job opened April 7, when Johnny Jones resigned after eight seasons to join Will Wade's staff at LSU. On April 20, the university named longtime assistant Shyrone Chatman interim head coach. Texas Southern hired DHR Global on June 3 to assist with the search.
Since then, Texas Southern has been the only Division I program in the country without a permanent head coach.
Chatman has led the program through the summer, securing commitments from Jason Kimbrough Jr., Sayed Sayed, Bencao Vungo and Jaylan Walton, a guard from Fresno, California, for the 2026-27 roster. He has also continued to oversee the program's day-to-day basketball operations.
Sources told HBCU Legends last week that the search had narrowed to a few finalists with Lowery as one of the candidates, but university leaders and the Board of Regents had not reached an agreement on a preferred candidate. President James W. Crawford III has the final say in both the men's basketball and athletic director searches. Chatman remained among the finalists at that point.
Classes at Texas Southern begin Aug. 17, with preseason basketball practice expected to begin soon after. The university has not scheduled an introductory news conference.
For now, Lowery is still the reported choice to lead the Tigers - not an officially announced head coach.
HBCU Legends will update this story when Texas Southern responds with an official announcement.
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I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Chennis Berry (South Carolina State - HBCU Champions), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Curtis Symonds (President - HBCU GO), Jay Walker (ESPN), Tiffany Greene (ESPN), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow KyleTMosley