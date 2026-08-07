HOUSTON -- While Texas Southern's football team battles through fall camp in the sweltering August heat and stifling Gulf Coach humidity at Alexander Durley Stadium, another season is quietly taking shape inside the H&PE Arena without definitive leadership of the department and men's basketball program.

Students begin moving into campus housing next week before classes start Aug. 17, yet the university has not named a permanent men's basketball coach or athletic director.



Interim Athletic Director Dr. Paula L. Jackson and interim men's basketball coach Shyrone Chatman continue leading their respective programs while awaiting decisions from university leadership.



When HBCU Legends asked Texas Southern officials Friday whether either position would be filled before the start of the academic year, a university spokesperson responded:



"We don't have an answer for that question."



No timetable has been announced for either hire.



Multiple sources familiar with the searches have identified finalists for both positions, though the university has not publicly confirmed any candidates.



Men's Basketball Search



The search has narrowed considerably in recent weeks.



According to sources, a former NBA head coach and television analyst withdrew from consideration after interviewing for the position. Since then, another candidate has emerged as a strong contender.



One candidate confirmed to HBCU Legends that he remains under consideration but requested anonymity because the search process remains confidential.



Chatman, who has guided the program since April on an interim basis, also remains among the finalists.



We don't have an answer for that question. TSU Media Officials to HBCU Legends

Athletic Director Search



The athletic director search has likewise produced a small group of finalists.



HBCU Legends contacted three individuals whose names have surfaced during the process. Two confirmed they remain under consideration, while a third said he was never interviewed.



According to sources, the finalist pool includes two current or former HBCU athletic directors with established administrative experience and one Texas Southern alumnus with a background in professional sports.



Why the Process Has Taken Longer



Multiple sources indicate President James W. Crawford III has prioritized making the right long-term hire rather than moving quickly.



University leadership and the Board of Regents have worked alongside the executive search firm throughout the process. However, sources said there has not been complete agreement regarding the men's basketball search.



One source indicated a member of the Board opposed Crawford's preferred candidate. Ultimately, the president is expected to have final hiring authority.



Sources also told HBCU Legends that a personal family matter involving Crawford contributed to the timeline extending beyond the summer.



A Decision Carries Immediate Consequences



Every additional day without permanent leadership increases the challenge for the incoming administration.



If Texas Southern hires someone other than Chatman, the new coach would inherit a roster assembled under an interim staff while preparing for the start of classes and preseason preparations.



Likewise, a new athletic director would assume oversight of an athletics department already navigating football season, fall sports competition and the opening weeks of the academic year.



The Tigers open the 2026 football season Aug. 29 against North Carolina Central at Thorne Stadium, while students return to campus beginning next week.



Whether the announcements come before then remains uncertain.



But with the academic calendar accelerating and athletic programs already operating at full speed, Texas Southern's leadership decisions are becoming increasingly urgent, not only for basketball, but for the direction of the entire athletics department.