Former Texas Southern Player Camps Outside Texans Facility Chasing One NFL Shot

HOUSTON — For most HBCU football players, the gap between a SWAC roster and an NFL roster can be measured by opportunities that never arrive. Former Texas Southern linebacker Drew Robinson is trying to change that with determination, patience and a handwritten sign.

The 27-year-old has spent several days outside the Houston Texans' training camp facility, standing along the sidewalk near the entrance with a simple message directed toward anyone willing to notice.

Ready to swarm sign by Drew Robinson | Drew Robinson

"Ready to Swarm. Ready to Work. Just need one shot."

The wording was intentional.

"Swarm" has become the trademark identity of head coach DeMeco Ryans' defense in Houston, and Robinson hoped the phrase might resonate with someone inside the organization.

"I just wanna get a shot, man," Robinson told KHOU 11's Jason Bristol during an interview outside the facility.

Since finishing his career at Texas Southern, Robinson has continued pursuing professional football through the indoor game while searching for another NFL opportunity. He previously earned a workout with the Philadelphia Eagles but never landed a contract.

Rather than waiting for another phone call, Robinson created one of the most unconventional job applications imaginable.

He spent nearly 10 hours outside the Texans' facility one day and planned to return.

"I see training camp is right here, so I have no problem waiting," Robinson said.

His effort has attracted plenty of attention from passersby.

Drivers have honked in support. One person stopped to bring him water. Another questioned why he was there.

"I've had people cheer me on," Robinson said. "I've had other people give me some water. I had one person tell me to get a life. It's been pretty interesting. I'm not gonna lie."

The approach isn't without precedent.

In 2018, Houston resident Sean Mock gained national attention after standing outside Texans training camp with a sign seeking an opportunity to meet then-star defensive end J.J. Watt.

For Robinson, however, the message represents something bigger than a viral moment.

It reflects the challenge many HBCU athletes face while chasing NFL dreams. Although the league has expanded scouting efforts through initiatives such as the NFL HBCU Showcase, opportunities remain limited.

Players from programs across the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC and CIAA continue to earn training camp invitations each year, but the path is narrow, and second chances can be even more difficult to secure.

Back at his alma mater, Texas Southern football is moving forward under head coach Cris Dishman. The Tigers posted a 6-5 record in 2025, securing the program's first winning season in 25 years, and will again look to build momentum entering the 2026 campaign.

Robinson hopes his own football journey isn't over.

"I don't really know what the outcome is," he said. "But I could just try, man."

Texans training camp continues through August before the roster is trimmed to the NFL's regular-season limit of 53 players.

Until then, Robinson plans to return to the same stretch of sidewalk each day, betting that persistence can open the one door talent alone hasn't yet unlocked.

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