Texas Southern vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi - NCAA First Four

A breakdown of the in-state clash between Texas Southern and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the 2022 NCAA First Four game.

Game Preview

No. 16 Texas Southern (18–12) will take on No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (23-11) at 5:40 PM CT on Tuesday, Mar. 15 inside of the University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio.  

Texas Southern Tigers defeated Alcorn State in the 2022 SWAC Men's Basketball Tournament where J. Walker was the team leading scorer with 17 points.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders defeated Southeastern Louisiana in the Southland Conference Tournament Final to earn a trip to meet the TSU Tigers in the NCAA First Four play-in game.

Texas Southern at NCAA Tournament

TEAM LEADERS

Texas Southern Tigers

  • J. Nicholas: 9.2 PPG, 6.0 RB, 1. 0 AST, 56.6 FG%, 53.7 FT%
  • J. Gilliam: 4.7 PPG, 3.0 RB, 2.2 AST, 22.8 FG%, 65.5% FT

Texas A&M - Corpus Christi Islanders 

  • I. Mushila:  13.5 PPG, 9.5 RB, 1.2 AST, 53.5 FG%, 78.6 FT%
  • T. Murdix: 9.8 PPG, 4.3 RB, 3.8 AST, 41 FG%, 78.6 FT%
Simeon Fryer (22)

How to Watch The Game

  • Game Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • TV: truTV

The winner the matchup will play the Kansas Jayhawks on Thursday at 8:57 PM CT in Fort Worth, TX.

Nicholas

SI BETTING 

Spread: Texas A&M CC +4 (-118) | Texas Southern -4 (-110)
Moneyline: Texas A&M (+138) | Texas Southern (-188)
Over/Under: Under 135.5 (-118) | Over 135.5 (-110)

BET: Texas Southern -3.5, Under 136.5

Texas A&M Corpus Christi won its final four games to capture the Southland Tournament Title and set up a First Four date with its in-state counterpart, Texas Southern. 

The Tigers, also winners of four in a row, won the SWAC Tournament championship game by a whopping 25 points.

Texas Southern at NCAA Tournament
