Texas Southern vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi - NCAA First Four

A breakdown of the in-state clash between Texas Southern and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the 2022 NCAA First Four game.

Game Preview

No. 16 Texas Southern (18–12) will take on No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (23-11) at 5:40 PM CT on Tuesday, Mar. 15 inside of the University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

Texas Southern Tigers defeated Alcorn State in the 2022 SWAC Men's Basketball Tournament where J. Walker was the team leading scorer with 17 points.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders defeated Southeastern Louisiana in the Southland Conference Tournament Final to earn a trip to meet the TSU Tigers in the NCAA First Four play-in game.

Mar 14, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Texas Southern Tigers head coach Johnny Jones on the court with the team during practice the day before the start of the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

TEAM LEADERS

Texas Southern Tigers

J. Nicholas: 9.2 PPG, 6.0 RB, 1. 0 AST, 56.6 FG%, 53.7 FT%

J. Gilliam: 4.7 PPG, 3.0 RB, 2.2 AST, 22.8 FG%, 65.5% FT

Texas A&M - Corpus Christi Islanders

I. Mushila: 13.5 PPG, 9.5 RB, 1.2 AST, 53.5 FG%, 78.6 FT%

T. Murdix: 9.8 PPG, 4.3 RB, 3.8 AST, 41 FG%, 78.6 FT%

Mar 14, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Texas A&M-CC Islanders guard Simeon Fryer (22) during practice the day before the start of the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

How to Watch The Game

Game Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Game Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: truTV

The winner the matchup will play the Kansas Jayhawks on Thursday at 8:57 PM CT in Fort Worth, TX.

Mar 14, 2022; Dayton, OH, USA; Texas Southern Tigers forward Joirdon Karl Nicholas (5) during practice the day before the start of the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

SI BETTING

Spread: Texas A&M CC +4 (-118) | Texas Southern -4 (-110)

Moneyline: Texas A&M (+138) | Texas Southern (-188)

Over/Under: Under 135.5 (-118) | Over 135.5 (-110)

BET: Texas Southern -3.5, Under 136.5

Texas A&M Corpus Christi won its final four games to capture the Southland Tournament Title and set up a First Four date with its in-state counterpart, Texas Southern.

The Tigers, also winners of four in a row, won the SWAC Tournament championship game by a whopping 25 points.

