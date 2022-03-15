Texas Southern vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi - NCAA First Four
A breakdown of the in-state clash between Texas Southern and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the 2022 NCAA First Four game.
Game Preview
No. 16 Texas Southern (18–12) will take on No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (23-11) at 5:40 PM CT on Tuesday, Mar. 15 inside of the University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio.
Texas Southern Tigers defeated Alcorn State in the 2022 SWAC Men's Basketball Tournament where J. Walker was the team leading scorer with 17 points.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders defeated Southeastern Louisiana in the Southland Conference Tournament Final to earn a trip to meet the TSU Tigers in the NCAA First Four play-in game.
TEAM LEADERS
Texas Southern Tigers
- J. Nicholas: 9.2 PPG, 6.0 RB, 1. 0 AST, 56.6 FG%, 53.7 FT%
- J. Gilliam: 4.7 PPG, 3.0 RB, 2.2 AST, 22.8 FG%, 65.5% FT
Texas A&M - Corpus Christi Islanders
- I. Mushila: 13.5 PPG, 9.5 RB, 1.2 AST, 53.5 FG%, 78.6 FT%
- T. Murdix: 9.8 PPG, 4.3 RB, 3.8 AST, 41 FG%, 78.6 FT%
Read More
How to Watch The Game
- Game Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
- Game Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- TV: truTV
The winner the matchup will play the Kansas Jayhawks on Thursday at 8:57 PM CT in Fort Worth, TX.
SI BETTING
Spread: Texas A&M CC +4 (-118) | Texas Southern -4 (-110)
Moneyline: Texas A&M (+138) | Texas Southern (-188)
Over/Under: Under 135.5 (-118) | Over 135.5 (-110)
BET: Texas Southern -3.5, Under 136.5
Texas A&M Corpus Christi won its final four games to capture the Southland Tournament Title and set up a First Four date with its in-state counterpart, Texas Southern.
The Tigers, also winners of four in a row, won the SWAC Tournament championship game by a whopping 25 points.
READ MORE HBCU SPORTS NEWS
- TSU Routs Alcorn, 2nd-Straight SWAC Championship
- Jackson State Cruises to SWAC Women's Championship Title
- Twitter Hosted HBCU Students During NBA All-Star Weekend
- Alcorn Selects Raynoid Dedeaux as Director of Athletics
- CIAA Basketball Tournament Crowns 2022 Champions
- 2022 SIAC Basketball Tournament Preview
- What About Grambling's Football Legacy After Hiring Art Briles?
- Art Briles: Grambling's Controversial Hiring Brings Questions, Doug Williams "I'm Out"