Virginia St. Rallies to Defeat Bluefield St. for 2026 BCIC Men's Championship, 69-66

Jacob Cooper delivered a 29-point virtuoso performance when it mattered most, as the Virginia State Trojans (22-10) defeated Bluefield State (17-16), 69-66, in the 2026 Dominion Energy BCIC Men's Championship at the Multipurpose Center in Petersburg. The Trojans erased an eight-point halftime deficit and outscored the Big Blue 8-0 over the final two minutes to seal a dramatic title on their home court.

The Comeback

Virginia State trailed 66-61 with 2:08 remaining after an Amare Wimbush layup kept Bluefield State in command. What followed was a clinic in composure.

Jared Clawson was fouled on a fast break and converted two free throws to pull Virginia State within three, 66-63, at the 1:34 mark. Seconds later, Clawson drew another foul and drained two more from the line, trimming the deficit to one, 66-65, with 80 seconds left.

Then came the play that turned the game. With 1:12 on the clock, Tim Uzochukwu stripped the ball from Bluefield State, raced down the floor, and finished a layup to give the Trojans their first lead of the fourth quarter, 67-66.

After Bluefield State's Ellija Preddy missed a jumper with 50 seconds remaining, Uzochukwu pulled down the defensive rebound. Myles Pierre fouled Clawson with 30 seconds left, and he iced two more free throws to push the lead to 69-66.

Pierre's two desperation three-point attempts in the final seconds fell short, and Virginia State celebrated a BCIC championship.

How They Got There

Cooper's 29-point effort headlined a balanced Trojans attack. Clawson, Davian Coleman, and Wimbush each added nine points. Clawson's contribution came almost entirely in the clutch moment, with six of the Trojans' final eight points coming from his charity stripe production.

Virginia State's bench outscored Bluefield State's reserves 22-19, outrebounded them 32-28, and dominated the paint 34-16. In the second half, the Trojans shot 47.72 percent from the floor compared to 33.33 percent for Bluefield State.

From the free-throw line in the second half, Virginia State converted at an 80 percent clip; Bluefield State managed 63.64 percent.

Preddy led Bluefield State with 20 points. Pierre added 12, and Anthony Davenport and Kyree Smith each scored 10 in the loss.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the 2026 BCIC Men's Championship?

Virginia State University won the 2026 Dominion Energy BCIC Men's Basketball Championship, defeating Bluefield State 69-66 on their home court at the Multipurpose Center in Petersburg, Virginia.

Who was the leading scorer for Virginia State in the BCIC Championship?

Senior guard Jacob Cooper led Virginia State with 29 points in the championship victory over Bluefield State.

How did Virginia State come back to win the 2026 BCIC title?

Virginia State trailed 66-61 with 2:08 left and went on an 8-0 run to close the game. Jared Clawson hit four clutch free throws, Tim Uzochukwu made a steal and layup to put the Trojans ahead, and Clawson iced two more free throws to seal the 69-66 victory.

What was Virginia State's record entering the 2026 BCIC Championship game?

Virginia State entered the championship game with a 22-10 overall record.

Who led Bluefield State in scoring in the 2026 BCIC Championship?

Ellija Preddy led Bluefield State with 20 points in the championship loss. Myles Pierre added 12, and Anthony Davenport and Kyree Smith each scored 10 points.

Where was the 2026 BCIC Men's Basketball Championship played?

The 2026 Dominion Energy BCIC Men's Basketball Championship was played at the Multipurpose Center in Petersburg, Virginia — Virginia State's home court.

What are the BCIC and BCIC Championship?

The BCIC (Building Champions in the Community) is a collegiate athletic conference. The Dominion Energy BCIC Men's Basketball Championship is the conference's annual men's basketball tournament, featuring HBCU programs competing for the conference title.