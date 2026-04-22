Black College Football Poll: SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, SIAC Unify With New Poll

BIRMINGHAM — HBCU football will soon have a new unified national poll. The four governing conferences announced Wednesday the creation of the Black College Football Poll (BCFP) and Black College Football All-American Teams, a unified ranking and awards system debuting ahead of the 2026 season.

The four major HBCU conferences — Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), and Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) — have collectively agreed to sanction the Black College Football Poll initiative.

The BCFP's rankings will cover all four conferences, using the same divisional structures that determine NCAA championship standards.

Prairie View A&M head coach Tremaine Jackson raises Eddie G. Robinson Trophy after the SWAC football championship game between Jackson State and Prairie View A&M at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Prairie View A&M defeated Jackson State 23-21. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How the BCF Poll Will Work

The statement indicates the BCFP will run weekly throughout the HBCU football regular season. A panel of head coaches and selected media members will vote in their respective divisions.

The voting body includes coaches and selected media professionals who each submit a weekly Top 10 ballot. For each ballot, a first-place ranking receives 10 points, second place gets 9 points, third place gets 8 points, and so on, with points decreasing by one for each subsequent position. The team ranked 10th receives 1 point from that ballot. The total points from all ballots determine the weekly rankings.

The same voting body selects the Black College Football All-American Team in each division. Additionally, voters will cast ballots for both a Preseason and a Postseason team, each featuring a First Team and a Second Team of the top HBCU student-athletes.

At the end of the regular season, the BCFP will present year-end individual honors, including Coach of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and Freshman of the Year, in each division.

Jackson State's Head Coach T.C. Taylor stands for the alma mater after winning the game against Alcorn State in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who Oversees the Process

According to the initial statement, the four conference commissioners constitute the governing body. The SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and SIAC jointly sanction the poll and the All-America selections, meaning the ballots, methodology, and awards carry the full weight of the leagues rather than a single outlet or independent panel.

That structural detail matters. Previous attempts to rank HBCU football nationally have appeared in media properties or independent polls, without conference backing. The BCFP arrives with the commissioners attached to it from day one.

In a joint statement, the four commissioners framed the launch as a strategic alliance.

“We’re extremely excited to partner on the formation and creation of the Black College Football Poll and the Black College Football All-American Team,” the statement read. “We view this strategic alliance as a game changer for our respective leagues and undoubtedly a significant step in the right direction towards unifying our collective conferences as it relates to preseason/postseason polls and awards while simultaneously recognizing the best Black College Football teams and student-athletes at the highest level.”

The Larger Objective

By bringing all four conferences into a shared voting system, the BCFP builds much-needed national infrastructure for HBCU football.

A unified poll creates a single storyline each week. Jackson State, North Carolina Central, Virginia Union, and Tuskegee can now be measured against one another on the same ballot, rather than living in separate conference bubbles.

Unified awards give HBCU athletes clearer postseason recognition, with NFL scouts valuing conference-approved All-American teams.

The alliance also consolidates media value. Sponsors, broadcast partners, and award shows negotiating with HBCU football will now have a single property to attach to rather than four separate conference releases.

What Comes Next

The first Preseason BCFP and All-American Teams will be announced on July 1, with weekly polls starting once the 2026 season begins.

For HBCU programs seeking recognition, July 1 is a key date.

People Also Ask

When does the Black College Football Poll debut?

The inaugural Preseason Black College Football Poll and the Preseason Black College Football All-American Teams will be released on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. Weekly polls continue throughout the 2026 regular season.

Which conferences sanction the Black College Football Poll?

The Southwestern Athletic Conference, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, and Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference have formally endorsed and sanctioned the poll and the All-American teams.

How is the Black College Football Poll scored?

Each voter ranks their Top 10 teams. A first-place ranking receives 10 points, second place gets 9 points, and the points decrease by one for each lower ranking down to 1 point for 10th place. All points are totaled to determine weekly poll standings.

Who votes in the Black College Football Poll?

A panel of head coaches and select media members votes in each division. The same voting body selects the Preseason and Postseason All-American Teams and the individual award winners.

What awards are connected to the Black College Football All-American Team?

Each division recognizes a Coach of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and Freshman of the Year, alongside First Team and Second Team All-American honors.