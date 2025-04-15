WNBA Draft: These Factors Affected Zaay Green's And Diamond Johnson's Draft Stock
The business side of sports was evident when the WNBA drafted Zaay Green but did not select Diamond Johnson. With only 38 WNBA draft slots available, both were draftable. Unfortunately, Johnson became a victim due to two draft intangibles - SIZE and SCHOOL.
All is fair in a professional draft. What's unfair for most in our sports society is the inclination to draft potential players based on "Size, Length, Speed, and School." After covering the New Orleans Saints, Sean Payton and Dennis Allen used the criteria as the measurables for each of their top draft choices.
Money, benefits, job security, and other factors also play into the decision-making for a draft pick.
For example, Zaay Green fits the mold that WNBA draft evaluators most likely used in selecting her for Monday night's draft. The Duncanville, Texas native has a size and length of 6-2 with long arms. For speed, Green is quick and can create plays with and away from the basketball. She played at Alabama against mainly Power 4 schools, averaging 31.6 minutes, led the Crimson Tide in scoring with 519 points (15.7 PPG), posted double-digit scoring in 29-33 contests, and led in team assists with 4.5 PPG.
Diamond Johnson's statistics were above Green's and other draftees by averaging 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 3.3 steals per game during the 2024-25 season. Size matters for the WNBA, with Johnson standing at 5-5. It's not about "body shaming." Facing a perimeter defender with substantial height will affect a shooter's performance.
Although, former WNBA All-Star Chasity Melvin and current assistant coach at UNC-Ashville pointed out the following on the WNBA's assessment of Johnson:
"Diamond Johnson is the most notable that didn't get drafted to me —and let's be real, it's because of her size and the last college she played for .
She's right there with [Georgia] Amoore. Shifty, fearless, can create her own shot, and sees the floor."
The Mystics also selected Amoore with the 6th overall pick. The Kentucky 5-6 guard averaged 19.6 points, 6.9 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game. The argument could be made that Amoore had a higher caliber of competition and more assists, but last season, Johnson did not run point all the time and shared in the scoring with Kierra Miller (headed to W. Virginia).
Since size matters, optics as well. WNBA, NFL, NBA, and other professional talent evaluators face the pressure of "getting it right" for the picks they suggest for their respective clubs. Should a general manager make the wrong call on draft night, it could have staggering consequences that owners and fans won't ever let them forget. CYA - you get the picture.
When the former New Orleans Saints coach, Dennis Allen, stated that they focused on the school and the level of competition that said school faced when drafting wide receiver Chris Olave out of Ohio State, it made sense for that franchise. Do other professional teams duplicate decision criteria? Yes.
Zaay left the HBCU sports world, joined Alabama, and improved her draft stock. As we observe how the HBCU talent are entering the NCAA transfer portal at a record pace, don't expect the trend to taper off in the upcoming seasons.
Diamond Johnson will get her opportunity as vertically challenged stars Mougsey Bowles and Avery Johnson proved themselves in the NBA. Will it be in 2025? According to the team, personnel needs, and the coach, Johnson must show she's worth the money for a franchise to invest in her this season.
The "Size, Speed, Length, and School" matters. The optics matter. In the process, HBCU schools must continue to defeat Power 4 schools while proving they are matchup nightmares. The Curious Case of Coach Larry Vickers accentuates the hypothesis. When Norfolk State defeated Auburn and Missouri and lost by 10 points to then-No. 22 Alabama on Nov. 13, NSU quieted naysayers about HBCU women's basketball - to an extent.
Scheduling and collecting checks are one thing; winning would place HBCUs in more advantageous narratives than those discussed in recent years.
Care for Diamond Johnson, but carefully notice how she responds with resilience and tenacity.
LIST OF HBCU PLAYERS DRAFTED BY WNBA
- Denique Graves (Howard University) - 15th overall pick, 1997 (highest draft position for an HBCU player).
- Karen Wilkins (Howard University) - Phoenix Mercury, 1998.
- Andrea Gardner (Howard University) - Utah Starzz, 2002.
- Jacklyn Winfield (Southern University and A&M College) - Utah Starzz, 2002.
- Amba Kongolo (North Carolina Central University) - Phoenix Mercury, 2002.
- Ameshya Williams-Holliday (Jackson State University) - 25th overall pick, Indiana Fever, 2022.
- Angel Jackson (Jackson State University) - 36th overall pick, Las Vegas Aces, 2024.
- Zaay Green (Arkansas-Pine Bluff) - 32nd overall pick, Washington Mystics, 2025.