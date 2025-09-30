Citi Drives Impact On And Off The Golf Course At The 2025 Ryder Cup
HOUSTON — Before Team USA and Team Europe teed off at the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, Citi introduced new impactful partnerships and initiatives. As a Worldwide Partner, the financial institution collaborated with the PGA and the Finer Life Golf Foundation on community programs and also donated $ 1,000 to No Kid Hungry for every hole by Team USA and Team Europe throughout the competition.
On September 25, Citi partnered with the PGA for a Youth Day panel discussion. The panel brought together influential voices from across the media, corporate, and non-profit sectors to support local, inner-city New York students on their path to self-discovery. The panel discussion was titled, "On Course to Becoming You": A Panel Redefining Youth Empowerment Beyond Resumes and Networking.
Addie Parke (Lifestyle & Travel Editor, Skratch Golf, Kellie Rizzo (Manager, Internship Program Experience NBCUniversal), Mary Zost (VP, Campaign Director, The Ad Council), and Mikel Jones (SVP of Marketing and Content Business Execution, Citi) were the panelists shedding light on navigating insecurity and equipping students with real-life strategies for success.
"Citi is deeply committed to the communities we serve and empowering youth with opportunities to grow and succeed," Head of Sponsorship and Partnership Management, Tom Cerasoli, said. "Partnering with the PGA for Youth Day and the ‘On Course to Becoming You’ panel allowed us to bring together leaders from across industries to share personal stories of resilience and authenticity. By pairing those lessons with a career fair at Bethpage during the 2025 Ryder Cup, we helped students not only hear what’s possible but also take tangible steps toward building their own futures."
This year's moderators, Doug Smith (Host of Beyond The Fairway & Ambassador for Underrated Golf Tour) and Will Lowery (Host of NBC’s Home Course Advantage & Reporter/Analyst for Golf Channel, PGA TOUR Live & ESPN+), engaged the panelists and audience with insightful topics and spirited discussions.
"PGA Works is basically a strategic initiative that is committed to making golf look more like America through on and off the course, and providing various opportunities for inner-city youth," Will Lowery told HBCU Legends.
Lowery believes golf can be a pathway to more opportunities for the youth. "You can't be what you don't see, right. When you see these young men and women who come from the same neighborhood, same community as the kids that we're trying to increase that participation level in that demographic." He continued, "You don't know anything, no more than you're exposed to...people who come from a different clubhouse than I came from. That's when I realized early that golf was the culture capital. That's when I realized it was a connected capital."
His personal journey has fueled his path to becoming a golf ambassador, influencer, reporter, and podcast host.
Additionally, Citi partnered with The Finer Life Golf Foundation for an immersive experience at Bethpage Black ahead of The Ryder Cup. Citi volunteers engaged students in a unique 'Financial Putting Clinic.' Introducing youth to the sport while teaching them goal attainment and practical life skills. The program ingeniously uses golf analogies to prepare students to "avoid pitfalls" like high interest rates, making complex financial concepts relatable and engaging.
The bank's ongoing commitment to promoting career opportunities, enhancing golf knowledge, and combating childhood hunger—raising $194,000 from the holes won throughout the weekend—was prominently showcased at the 2025 Ryder Cup. This event exemplifies the financial institution's dedication to celebrating the competitive spirit of young people at one of golf's most prestigious tournaments, and it certainly won't be the last.
Beyond the community activations, Citi's worldwide partnership with the Ryder Cup aimed to provide exclusive benefits that elevate the experience for its cardmembers and clients. At this year's event, its cardmembers had access to the largest Citi Cardmember Lounge at the tournament, which was located right at the top of the 9th hole green.
Citi Cardmembers also enjoyed special discounts on merchandise as well as complimentary storage for their purchases, enhancing their onsite experience. This provided an exclusive client experience for their top Wealth, Services, Banking, Markets, and U.S. Personal Banking clients.
Through Citi's sponsorship of the event, they were able to further strengthen their brand visibility, deepen client relationships, support the community, and provide fans — especially Citi Cardmembers — with an enhanced experience.