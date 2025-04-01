HBCU Legends

Rap Legend Bun B And Trill Burgers Hopes To Form HBCU Partnerships, NILs, And Minority Ownership

Trill Burgers founder could be ready to chart new territory with pro-league minority ownership, HBCUs partnerships, and NIL deals.

Bun B speaking at the Houston Roughnecks pregame press conference. March 28, 2025; TDECU Stadium, Houston, Texas
Bun B speaking at the Houston Roughnecks pregame press conference. March 28, 2025; TDECU Stadium, Houston, Texas / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends
HOUSTON — Rap legend Bun B, whose real name is Bernard James Freeman, has expanded his influence beyond music by founding one of Houston's most successful ventures, Trill Burgers. Recently, he spoke with HBCU Legends at the Houston Roughnecks season opener about his passion for sports. Also, Bun B expressed his hope of one day becoming a minority owner in one of Houston's professional sports franchises.

"I love football. I love athleticism," Bun B said. "I use the burgers and the tenders just as a reason for me to have to come up here and watch football. I'm excited for the [Roughnecks] season."

Bun B performs at the Mass Appeal x Hulu Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told showcase at Stubb s at SXSW Wednesday March 13, 2024. / Jay Janner / American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bun B blends his love for the game with his Houston Roughnecks and U of H Cougars partnerships. The hip hop icon is extremely dedicated to offering superb hospitality by seeking to improve the fan experience during gametime offering tasty food options and efficient service.

Freeman said: "Hospitality is a big part of sports entertainment and engagement because if you're not having a good meal, it's very hard to have a good time. So we want to be a compliment to the game that's on the field. We're not here to overshadow or overtake anything. We just wanna make sure that we offer a good compliment, make it very easy for people to get food, enjoy food, and it doesn't interrupt the flow of the game."

Dec 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Rapper Bun B performs during halftime as the Houston Texans play against the Seattle Seahawks at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Hands-On Leadership: The Secret Behind Trill Burgers' Success

What's the secret sauce to running his business at Trill Burgers? Well, you must be all in. Despite not having his name on a brand, he's into every aspect of the job at Trill Burgers.

"Well, as an owner, I'm very hands-on," Bun B shared. "I'm fully hands-on with this company. I've only missed about six opportunities in the last three and a half years to be a part of where Trill Burger was presented. So, for me, it's very important that my employees see how involved I am. But not only that, if you've ever come to a pop-up or seen us when we cook out in public, you've seen me behind the grill, you've seen me on the buns, you've seen me cook fries, you've seen me take orders, deliver orders."

March 29, 2025; TDECU Stadium, Houston, Texas; Bun B - Houston Roughnecks Pregame Press Conference
March 29, 2025; TDECU Stadium, Houston, Texas; Bun B - Houston Roughnecks Pregame Press Conference / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends on SI

Bun B's Aspirations to Own a Sports Franchise

Bun B, as an Houston sports fanatic, supports the Texans, Rockets, Astros, and all of the Cougars athletic department. Has he ever considered becoming a minority owner in one of these professional franchises?

"I would love to have that opportunity bestowed upon me. I don't even know the cash minimums or the opportunities available for that [to happen]. I know Jim [Crane/Astros]. I know Tillman [Fertita/Rockets], and I know Cal [McNair/Texans]. I will put it out there," expressing his interest.

Sep 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Rapper Bun B performs during halftime of the game between the Houston Cougars and the Rice Owls at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Community Connections: Exploring Partnerships with HBCUs

The discussion with Bun B shifted to his ties with the local HBCU community at Texas Southern and Prairie View A&M.

Bun B hasn't partnered with an HBCU or NIL deal yet, but he is open to the possibility. "It's not something that we wouldn't consider...but opened to it."

He explained why developing a relationship with the University of Houston is easier than with an HBCU.

Nov 7, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Rappers Paul Wall (left) and Bun B ride with Houston Astros third base coach Gary Pettis (8) and Jim McIngvale during the parade to celebrate the Astros 2022 World Series championship. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"This is a very storied university. It's a larger university. They have a great booster system. A lot of HBCUs don't have that kind of funding available, but it's something that we would love to afford to any historically black college university in this country, not just those in close proximity. As we grow this brand, we are looking for newer ways to expand this company and connect with the community. And we are known as a cultural brand. So we have no problem bringing our culture into spaces where we don't have to compromise it. And an HBCU, you would be the perfect platform for that."

Embracing Possible New Horizons: Trill Burgers and NIL Sponsorship

He is also considering how Trill Burgers can engage in Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals to support student-athletes while expanding his brand.

Since Trill Burgers is still getting off the ground, he's mainly focused on expansion, with plans to open three new spots this year. He envisions a future where Trill Burgers is everywhere — from stadiums to airports and even international locations. His dreams are high, but Bun B's staying grounded and authentic to the culture that first loved his brand — H-Town.

Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

