Ring Ring Ring, Tyler Did It Again: New Album Reviewed
Wow... all I can truly say right now is wow. Because what an album and for a surprise drop on a Monday at 6:00 a.m.? Thank you, Tyler, the Creator, for this amazing gift of a movement album.
Y’all, the speculation was about jazz, blah blah blah, and instead, we got one of the best movement-heavy, rap-based albums we’ve gotten from any artist in a while. The thing is, I don’t even want to categorize Tyler solely as a rapper; he’s so much more than that, as we all know by now.
So let’s get into this album review. It won’t take too long since, thankfully, we only had 10 tracks. Not a ton to review, but 10 tracks of straight heat.
TRACK 1: BIG POE
“Big Poe” was a great intro to the album, it immediately sets the vibe: uptempo and we’re moving. It’s a “feeling yourself” song. Like, yeah, I am that guy, I am that one, I am that girl. Whoever you are, you’ll feel yourself after this.
While the features aren’t listed, my ears do not deceive me; Pharrell was definitely on this. And for an album with few features, having Pharrell show up right out of the gate? We love it. His influence alone elevates this.
Overall, a strong opener. I give it a 9.7/10 because it got me moving and did exactly what it was supposed to do.
TRACK 2: SUGAR ON MY TONGUE
Thoroughly enjoyed this one. “Sugar on My Tongue” is a great second track; it keeps things upbeat while still giving you that same Tyler you heard on Igor and Call Me If You Get Lost.
If you’re more conservative, you might not love the theme of this one; it’s definitely on the lustful side. Especially with lyrics in the outro like: “Let me just taste it 'cause I wanted it.” It's playful, maybe a lil' spicy, but I love it. It’s a banger.
Rating: 9.3/10. Solid. What do y’all think?
TRACK 3: SUCKA FREE
“Sucka Free” is one of my favorites. Not the favorite, you’ll know when we get there, but a standout.
It starts smooth, then the beat drops, and we hit the chorus:
“I’m that guy tryna get my paper, baby.”
“I’m that guy for really.”
Yo. That’s hard. Hard as rocks. Or diamonds. Whatever it's HARD. The lyricism here is amazing. Tyler’s talking about the type of man he is, what he’s got going on, just slick, confident, and real.
Rating: 9.5/10. No skips yet and we’re only on track 3, but I’m impressed(I ONLY EXPECTED STRAIGHT HEAT).
TRACK 4: MOMMANEM
This one sets up “Stop Playing With Me” beautifully. The main verse goes:
“Hit it out, spit it out, huh, that’s on my momma 'nem”
(Repeated three times before looping into the verse again.)
Then the verse hits, and it’s GAS. Tyler’s rapping here is next level. His flow and lyricism? Mental. There's a bar in here that hit so hard about how people don’t show up for you when you need help, even though you’re always there for them. It’s real.
For a track that’s just a minute and 15 seconds long, the impact is wild.
Rating: 9.1/10 only because I selfishly wish it were longer.
TRACK 5: STOP PLAYING WITH ME
Alright, this one’s getting both a song and video review. Let’s start with the song:
Bars. Energy. Continuity. It picks up right where “Mommanem” left off, and I love the cohesion. Albums as full stories? Tyler always delivers. This is probably my #3 song on the album, but I need to hear the rest before locking that in.
Now... the video hold on now, was that LEBRON?!
Video rating: 10/10. You put LeBron in there, my Glorious King (TikTok folks, you get it). The moment the beat drops and the floor starts moving? Art. Personified.
Song rating: 9.7/10. Incredible. Thank you again.
TRACK 6: RING RING RING
If you follow me on IG, you saw me post this as my favorite until I heard the track down the line. 😂
“Ring Ring Ring” is a song so many can relate to. The ex you’re not supposed to call but you still want to hear their voice. And Tyler opens with:
“I hope you're good, I hope you're well, I hope you lit. I miss your touch, I miss your smell, I miss your lips…”
Yeah, this ain’t about closure. Let’s be real.
The chorus? Gets you moving. The lyrics? Make you feel.
Rating: 9.2/10. Some folks rate low just to feel critical. Me? I’m just enjoying the music. Call it bias, call it fandom I call it facts.
TRACK 7: DON’T TAP THE GLASS / TWEAKIN
We made it to the title track! But wait it’s paired with another banger, “Tweakin.” I’m excited again.
This album has been a joy. Not one moment of “Eh, I’m not feelin’ this.” Every track is hitting.
“Don’t Tap the Glass” is hard. Tyler’s back on that F40 talk he mentions it a few times throughout, but this time it’s on the 405. Tyler, I need a Lewis Hamilton x Tyler the Creator F1 collab yesterday.
And the way this blends into “Tweakin”? Seamless. You don’t even notice at first it just flows.
Rating: 9.3/10. Yes, they’re paired. Yes, it’s a biased review. Yes, I’m still right.
TRACK 8: DON’T YOU WORRY BABY
YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES!
You now know what song is my favorite. The production on this is insane. It made me move instantly no hesitation. Featuring DAISY WORLD, this is only the second and last featured track on the album, and her voice? Beautiful. Adds so much.
The chorus goes:
“Damn girl, you better move your hips.”
And move, I did. You will, too. It’s impossible not to. If you’re sitting still, you’re lying to yourself. (Joking… kinda.)
Holy Grail rating: 10/10. My number one.
TRACK 9: I’LL TAKE CARE OF YOU
This one brings us down just a touch from the hype of “Don’t You Worry Baby,” but it’s just a breather before we move again. Because wait, is that a sample of “Knuck If You Buck”? HELLO?!
This track shows the range of styles on the album. There’s still rap, still hip-hop at the core, but we’re pulling from everywhere, and I love it.
Rating: 9.0/10. Not a top-tier standout, but it’s still solid and essential in the flow of the project.
TRACK 10: TELL ME WHAT IT IS
From the jump, the bass hits. Headphones recommended. The production is so nice, I had to say it twice. It gives me Analog 2 (Odd Future) vibes. If you don’t know it, go listen thank me later.
Then the outro:
“I hope you enjoyed yourself. Maybe next time you could stay longer. The glass was not tapped. Thank you. Until next time.”
Chef’s kiss. A perfect sendoff.
Rating: 9.5/10. Strong, clean, close to a near-flawless album.
FINAL THOUGHTS
This album got me out of my seat at my desk. I literally couldn’t type during some songs because I was too busy moving. And let’s talk cultural impact. Tyler understands his people and his audience. He can speak directly to a group and still reach everyone. That’s powerful.
So, Tyler, for your ninth studio album, I just want to say thank you. This was a gift. Maybe we didn’t even deserve to move like but here we are, dancing in the house, in the car, and at the club.