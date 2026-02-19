Dr. Norman Francis 'A True Giant': Former Xavier University President Dies At 94

Dr. Norman C. Francis, the longtime president of Xavier University of Louisiana and a nationally respected civil rights and education leader, died Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, at the age of 94. Xavier University, the nation’s only historically Black and Catholic university, confirmed his death and hailed Francis as a transformational figure whose vision reshaped the institution and broadened opportunities for generations of students.

Prominent New Orleans attorney and friend Kim Boyle called Dr. Francis "A true giant."

Francis, a 1952 Xavier graduate and Lafayette, Louisiana, native, became the university’s first Black and first lay president in 1968 and led the school for 47 years, one of the longest tenures of any university president in U.S. history.

Under his leadership, Xavier more than doubled its enrollment, expanded its campus and emerged as a national leader in producing Black graduates who go on to careers and advanced degrees in the health and science professions. He also played a pivotal role in the civil rights movement, including helping house Freedom Riders on Xavier’s campus in 1961.

Beyond Xavier, Francis became a key voice in Louisiana and across the nation, chairing the Louisiana Recovery Authority after Hurricane Katrina and helping guide the multibillion-dollar rebuilding effort.

He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2006 and the Laetare Medal from the University of Notre Dame in 2019 in recognition of his service to education, civil rights and the people of New Orleans. Survivors include the couple’s six children and multiple grandchildren; his wife, Blanche, died in 2015

Dr. Norman Francis | Credit: XULA

Xavier University of Louisiana mourns the passing of esteemed alumnus Dr. Norman C. Francis ’52, President Emeritus and one of the most consequential leaders in the history of American higher education.



Assuming the presidency during a period of profound social change, on the day of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s assassination, Francis, who was Xavier’s first lay president, led Xavier with unwavering principle, intellectual rigor, and moral clarity. Under his leadership, Xavier strengthened its Catholic and historically Black identity while dramatically expanding its national reputation, particularly in the sciences and health professions. His 47-year presidency stands among the longest in U.S. higher education history and reshaped not only the University, but the city of New Orleans and the nation it serves. Today, Xavier is recognized as a leading producer of Black graduates who go on to earn medical degrees, a legacy directly tied to Dr. Francis’s belief that education must serve both opportunity and justice.



“President Emeritus Norman C. Francis dedicated his astounding effort to the flourishing of the human community, to full freedom of the oppressed, especially the descendants of the enslaved – it is the love to which we are called as disciples of Christ. The nation is better and richer for his having lived among us,” said University President Reynold Verret.



Beyond his service to Xavier as an administrator, Francis was a highly accomplished alumnus whose work consistently provided a much-needed form of access for his beloved community. Prior to his service as Xavier’s President and following his historic success as the first Black law school graduate of Loyola University New Orleans College of Law in 1955, Francis served as an attorney litigating civil rights cases in Louisiana before Brown v. Board of Education. He also served as Xavier’s Dean of Men and was a key player in the Civil Rights movement. He was a major advocate in allowing the Freedom Riders, at the request of senior class president Rudy Lombard ’61, to safely retreat to St. Michael’s Residence Hall following a violent attack on one of their rides.



In 1972, he co-founded Liberty Bank and Trust Company, one of the oldest and largest Black-owned banks in the United States, to provide financial services to underserved Black communities. Francis was also instrumental in bringing a different type of access to New Orleans. In the early 1960s, he helped to bring an NFL franchise to the city as an early investor of the New Orleans Saints and in the development of the Superdome.



Nationally, Francis was hailed as a towering figure in philanthropy and education. He served as chair of the United Negro College Fund and held leadership roles on numerous corporate, foundation, and nonprofit boards. He was a leading voice among Catholic higher education presidents, standing alongside then-University of Notre Dame President Fr. Theodore Hesburgh at the landmark Land o’Lakes convening of Catholic college and university leaders, helping to shape the conversation on the implications of the papal encyclical Ex Corde Ecclesiae and the role of Catholic identity in American higher education. Across these spaces, he was widely respected for his judgment, humility, and ability to bring people together around shared purpose.



Indeed, his impact extended far beyond campus. A trusted civic leader, he played a pivotal role in the rebuilding of New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina, offering steady guidance at a moment when the city’s future felt uncertain. His counsel was sought by local, state, and national leaders, and his presence helped anchor New Orleans’ recovery with integrity, collaboration, and hope. That work is noted as a key factor in his receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2006, presented by President George W. Bush.



Despite his many honors and accolades, those closest to Francis remember him most for his character – his quiet strength, deep faith, disciplined leadership style, and steadfast belief in students. He led without spectacle, guided by the conviction that excellence and ethics are inseparable.



Dr. Norman C. Francis, son of Xavier, leaves a legacy inseparable from the University. Every Xavier graduate who carries forward the mission of service, leadership, and academic excellence does so in his shadow and in his honor. His life’s work endures, in this institution, city, and in the countless lives changed because he believed deeply in the transformative power of education



Details of memorial services will be announced as they become available.

"I was deeply saddened this morning to learn of the passing of Dr. Norman C. Francis. I was not only grateful for his friendship, but I also held tremendous admiration and respect

for the leadership and influence he brought to our city, state, and nation for decades.

Beginning his professional career in the military and in law, Dr. Francis became a transformational leader in civil rights and higher education, serving more than 50 years at Xavier University of Louisiana, including 47 as its President.

As Owner of the New Orleans Saints, I also want to recognize Dr. Francis' early role in successfully appealing to the National Football League for an expansion franchise in New Orleans and his involvement as an investor in the team during its formative years.

I extend my deepest condolences to Dr. Francis' family."