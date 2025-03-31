HBCUAC Expands: Welcoming Two New Schools, Introducing A New Sport To The Conference
The HBCU Athletic Conference (HBCUAC) announced that the Council of Presidents has approved its membership expansion by adding Paul Quinn College and Huston-Tillotson University, effective July 1, 2025. The growing league will include soccer with basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, and more among the now 15 member institutions.
The HBCUAC is the only conference in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) comprised solely of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Dr. Barnes leads the charge for the HBCUAC to continue strengthening its commitment by providing opportunities for student-athletes and fostering athletic excellence.
Herman Felton, PhD - President, Wiley University, HBCUAC Chair, Council of Presidents, Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes, PhD - HBCUAC Commissioner, Melva K. Wallace, PhD - President, Huston-Tillotson University, and Michael J. Sorrell, EdD - President, Paul Quinn College were in attendance at Monday's press conference.
Huston-Tillotson Notes
- Location: Austin, Texas
- Nickname: Rams
- Previous Conference: Red River Athletic Conference (RRAC)
- President: Dr. Melva K. Wallace
- Athletic Director: Thomas Henderson
- Number of Sports: Five men’s, six women’s
- Huston-Tillotson was established in 1875 and is Austin’s first institution of higher learning
- Affiliated with The United Methodist Church, the United Church of Christ, and the United Negro College Fund (UNCF). HT is a coeducational college of liberal arts and sciences, operating jointly under the auspices of the American Missionary Association of the United Church of Christ, and the Board of Education of The United Methodist Church. Huston-Tillotson College officially changed its name to Huston-Tillotson University on February 28, 2005.
Paul Quinn Notes
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Nickname: Tigers
- Previous Conference: Red River Athletic Conference (RRAC)
- President: Dr. Michael J. Sorrel
- Athletic Director: Brian Evans
- Number of Sports: Four men’s, five women’s
- Founded by the African Methodist Episcopal Church in 1872 in Austin. The college relocated to Dallas in 1990, taking over Bishop College, becoming the only HBCU in the Dallas area