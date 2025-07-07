Morehouse College Wins 2025 HBCU Battle Of The Brains Championship
Congratulations to the Morehouse College Battle of the Brains Team for taking 1st Place and bringing home a $25,000 grand prize at the 2025 HBCU Battle of the Brains in Austin, Texas!
After placing third in 2024 and second in 2023, this year’s team exemplified the power of persistence, preparation, and purpose—and made it clear that excellence is a tradition at Morehouse. Their championship win highlights a remarkable journey of growth and determination, culminating in a historic achievement for the College.
The HBCU Battle of the Brains is one of the nation’s premier business and technology case competitions. Over an intense 24-hour period, students are challenged to solve real-world problems at the intersection of business strategy and tech innovation. Along the way, they gain invaluable exposure to top industry leaders from companies like Amazon, Capital One, Dell Technologies, and Thrivent.
This year’s team showed outstanding collaboration, creativity, and clarity in their pitch—leaving no doubt that the crown belonged to the House.
Meet the winning team:
Aren Egwuekwe ’26, Computer Science
Daymond Johnson ’26, Sociology
Ahmed Kiel-Kamil ’25, Computer Science
Mark Ross ’26, Computer Science
Jaire Richardson ’27, Economics & Business Administration
Jeremy Samuel ’25, Software Engineering
Quentin Tucker ’25, Business Administration
Joshua Waters ’25, Computer Science
We salute these students for their outstanding achievement and thank them for representing Morehouse College with such pride, purpose, and power. The future is bright—and it's being built right here on the campus of Morehouse.