SpelHouse Homecoming Barbershop Takeover Activation
This Morehouse Homecoming, Beard Guyz and Van Der Hagen are taking over Statz Barbershop on campus, not just for fresh fades, but for a fresh conversation about style, self-care, and mental wellness.
The Barbershop Takeover celebrates the culture of the barbershop, a cornerstone of the Black community that's always been more than just a chair and clippers. It's where men gather to discuss life, seek advice, debate, heal, and be seen. For generations, it has served as a sanctuary for brotherhood, identity, and open dialogue, especially for Black men.
At the heart of the activation is a live panel discussion, “Well Groomed, Well Grounded,” happening on Friday, Oct. 17, at 3:00 PM, featuring Morehouse men who embody leadership, confidence, and authenticity. The conversation will explore how grooming, self-care, and mental health intersect — because looking good and feeling good go hand in hand.
Event Overview
- What: Beard Guyz x Van Der Hagen Barbershop Takeover at Morehouse Homecoming
- Where: Statz Barbershop, Morehouse College, Atlanta, GA
- When: Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 | 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
- Panel Discussion: “Well Groomed, Well Grounded” | 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM
The event will feature complimentary barber services, product demonstrations, music by a live DJ, light bites, giveaways, and an authentic community experience celebrating culture and connection.
Why It Matters
The Barbershop Takeover isn't just a brand activation; it's a movement to redefine what self-care looks like for men of color. Beard Guyz and Van Der Hagen are using one of the most trusted spaces in the community to remind men that taking care of themselves, inside and out, is part of their power.
Why Morehouse
As one of the nation's most prestigious Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Morehouse College stands as a symbol of excellence, leadership, and cultural pride. Homecoming weekend draws thousands of alums, students, and community members — creating the perfect atmosphere for a meaningful exchange rooted in brotherhood and empowerment.
Brand Message
Beard Guyz and Van Der Hagen believe grooming is more than a routine; it's an act of self-respect and empowerment. Through immersive events like this, brands connect directly with the community, offering not just quality products but also meaningful conversations.
This activation underscores a shared message: self-care is strength, and the barbershop remains one of the most authentic spaces to nurture that truth.