Step Up Your Style: Harden Vol 9 'JDUB' Colorway Drops On HBCU Yards This Summer!

“JDUB” colorway is a continuation of the Harden franchise and one of the most versatile basketball shoes to date.

Kyle T. Mosley

Harden Vol 9 “JDUB” colorway
Harden Vol 9 “JDUB” colorway / adidas
Adidas Basketball is back on the HBCU Yard! The brand has recently introduced the latest edition in the Harden line: the Harden Vol 9 "JDUB" colorway. This isn't just another colorway. It's a tribute to James Harden, who has been making waves both on and off the court.   

If you're stepping onto an HBCU Yard this summer, you must grab a pair of the Harden Vol 9's for your collection.

If you're not familiar, JDUB's the type of player and personality that brings real energy and a grind, the kind of vibe that's raw and unfiltered, just like the game itself.

The Harden Vol 9 "JDUB" builds on the legacy of one of the game's most dynamic stars, James Harden, while bringing that extra edge inspired by JDUB's relentless style and hustle.

The shoe itself is one of the most versatile basketball kicks on the market, designed to keep you locked in whether you're running pick-and-rolls or breaking ankles in the clutch.

Harden Jdub Vol 9
Harden Jdub Vol 9 / adidas Basketball

Tech-wise, the Harden Vol 9 keeps it 100 with these features:

Lightboost: A full-length Lightboost midsole that's crazy light but delivers mad energy return, so every step feels like you got a spring in your step.

Air Vents: Grid-mesh ventilation openings that keep your feet cool and flexible when the game gets heated.

Multi-Directional Traction: A fragmented radial traction pattern that's all about quick stops, starts, and sharp cuts—perfect for ballers who play fast and smart.

Priced at $160, the Harden Vol 9 "JDUB" drops exclusively on adidas.com, select adidas stores, and other select retailers starting June 6. If you wanna cop or just learn more, slide over to the adidas.com website.

JDUB is a statement that represents the grind, the hustle, and that unapologetic passion for the game, reminding us all why Basketball is more than just a sport. It's a culture and a lifestyle. And with adidas and Harden bringing this to the people, it's time to step up and put in that work.

* Article by Kyle Anthony Mosley, HBCU Culture & Social Media Reporter

