Stomp The Yard In The New Fear Of God II Basketball And SS25 Collection
H-TOWN — It's all about the HBCU Culture as the Fear of God and adidas are back at it again, bringing the heat with their latest drop for you to stomp on The Yard at your HBCU: the II Basketball sneaker and Spring/Summer 2025 Athletics collection.
This collab isn't just about looks — it's about performance, precision, and presence. The partnership combines adidas' legacy of innovation in sport with Fear of God's distinctive approach to luxury streetwear, and this new collection is proof that when the two come together, it's nothing but elevated.
Let's talk about the centerpiece, the II Basketball. This silhouette speaks volumes without doing the most. Built with serious attention to detail, the shoe starts with an inner bootie that hugs your foot just right, giving you that locked-in, tailored feel. Breathability? Covered.
Thanks to mono-filament mesh that keeps things cool without compromising structure.
Underfoot, adidas' Lightstrike foam holds it down. It's lightweight, responsive, and built for movement. Add in a TPU shank for that extra push and bounce, and you've got energy return that keeps you going all day, whether you're hooping or just running errands. The outsole's got a multidirectional grip, so you're steady on your feet from any angle.
And let's not skip over the suede upper. It brings that Fear of God flair, delivering quiet luxury in a way that's unmistakably clean and refined.
The II Basketball Hi is going for $200, while the Lo version is priced at $180. Both styles drop Saturday, June 7 at 10 AM PST, and you can grab them at adidas.com, the adidas CONFIRMED app, fearofgod.com, and select adidas retailers across North America and globally. But the shoes are just one part of the story.
The SS25 Fear of God Athletics apparel collection is all about that crossover between performance and lifestyle. It includes 14 pieces in a calm, tonal color palette: Putty Beige, Night Brown, Cream White, and Light Heather Gray. From hoodies and crewnecks to sweatpants, tees, tanks, breathable mesh, and quick-dry jersey, everything's made to be worn on the court, in the gym, or just vibing on a casual day.
Fear of God, founded by Jerry Lorenzo, has always stood for intentional design, muted tones, and that effortless, elevated vibe. Teaming up with Adidas, known for its deep roots in sport and culture,
was a natural fit. Together, they've created a lane where athleticwear gets to look mature yet youthful, feel premium, and still perform at the highest level.
The SS25 collection will also be available starting June 7 at 10 AM PST on the adidas CONFIRMED app, fearofgod.com, and select adidas retailers.
So whether you're about performance, presentation, or a little of both, this drop's got something for you. Clean, elevated, and built for movement, this is Fear of God Athletics x adidas, setting the tone
for what modern sportswear should feel like as you stroll on The HBCU Yard.