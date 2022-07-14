2022 East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 List Selects 25 HBCU Players
25 HBCU players chosen for the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 list.
The East-West Shrine Bowl announced its list of all-star game-eligible players who were scouted and considered the "best 1000 players" ready for the NFL. The committee selected 25 HBCU athletes from the SWAC, MEAC, Big South, and CIAA who were determined eligible for the 1000 List, 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl, and the 2023 NFL Draft.
Here is the list of HBCU players on the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 list:
BIG SOUTH PLAYERS
- Hampton, Jadakis Bonds, WR, FCS, Big South
CIAA PLAYERS
- Bowie State, Mark Murphy, OG, D2, CIAA
- Bowie State, Joshua Pryor, DT, D2, CIAA
- Virginia State, Darius Hagans, RB, D2, CIAA
MEAC PLAYERS
- Howard, Darren Brokenburr, DE, FCS, MEAC
- Howard, Anim Dunkwah, OT, FCS, MEAC
- South Carolina State, Shaquan Davis, WR, FCS, MEAC
- South Carolina State, Jeblonski Green, DE, FCS, MEAC
SIAC PLAYERS
- Fort Valley State, Emanuel Wilson, RB, D2, SIAC
SWAC PLAYERS
- Alabama A&M, Isiah Cox, WR, FCS, SWAC
- Alabama State, Naytron Culpepper, CB, FCS, SWAC
- Alabama State, Keenan Isaac, CB, FCS, SWAC
- Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Mark Evans, OG, FCS, SWAC
- Florida A&M, Isaiah Land, OLB, FCS, SWAC
- Florida A&M, Xavier Smith, WR, FCS, SWAC
- Grambling State, Sundiata Anderson, DT, FCS, SWAC
- Jackson State, Tony Gray, OT, FCS, SWAC
- Jackson State, John Huggins, SAF, FCS, SWAC
- Jackson State, Darel Middleton, DE, FCS, SWAC
- Jackson State, Mark Pope, WR, FCS, SWAC
- Jackson State, De'Jahn Warren, CB, FCS, SWAC
- Southern, Demetri Morsell, CB, FCS ,SWAC
- Southern, Jason Dumas, ILB, FCS, SWAC
- Southern, Terence Dunlap, CB, FCS, SWAC
- Southern, Jordan Lewis, OLB, FCS, SWAC