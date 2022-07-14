2022 East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 List Selects 25 HBCU Players

The East-West Shrine Bowl announced its list of all-star game-eligible players who were scouted and considered the "best 1000 players" ready for the NFL. The committee selected 25 HBCU athletes from the SWAC, MEAC, Big South, and CIAA who were determined eligible for the 1000 List, 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl, and the 2023 NFL Draft.

Here is the list of HBCU players on the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 list:

BIG SOUTH PLAYERS

Hampton, Jadakis Bonds, WR, FCS, Big South

CIAA PLAYERS

Bowie State, Mark Murphy, OG, D2, CIAA Bowie State, Joshua Pryor, DT, D2, CIAA Virginia State, Darius Hagans, RB, D2, CIAA

MEAC PLAYERS

Howard, Darren Brokenburr, DE, FCS, MEAC Howard, Anim Dunkwah, OT, FCS, MEAC South Carolina State, Shaquan Davis, WR, FCS, MEAC South Carolina State, Jeblonski Green, DE, FCS, MEAC

SIAC PLAYERS

Fort Valley State, Emanuel Wilson, RB, D2, SIAC

SWAC PLAYERS

Alabama A&M, Isiah Cox, WR, FCS, SWAC Alabama State, Naytron Culpepper, CB, FCS, SWAC Alabama State, Keenan Isaac, CB, FCS, SWAC Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Mark Evans, OG, FCS, SWAC Florida A&M, Isaiah Land, OLB, FCS, SWAC Florida A&M, Xavier Smith, WR, FCS, SWAC Grambling State, Sundiata Anderson, DT, FCS, SWAC Jackson State, Tony Gray, OT, FCS, SWAC Jackson State, John Huggins, SAF, FCS, SWAC Jackson State, Darel Middleton, DE, FCS, SWAC Jackson State, Mark Pope, WR, FCS, SWAC Jackson State, De'Jahn Warren, CB, FCS, SWAC Southern, Demetri Morsell, CB, FCS ,SWAC Southern, Jason Dumas, ILB, FCS, SWAC Southern, Terence Dunlap, CB, FCS, SWAC Southern, Jordan Lewis, OLB, FCS, SWAC

