Spotrac.com posted the current NFL College Tracker of active players and ranked their colleges and universities by earnings.

The 2021 HBCU National Champions South Carolina State Bulldogs sit at the top of the HBCUs' NFL rankings with seven players and over $75M in total contract earnings. Surprisingly, a SWAC lion roars at No. 2, and an OVC representative comes in at No. 3. SWAC teams maul and sting their way to No. 4 and 5 on the list.

Conference Totals:

SWAC (8), MEAC (3), CIAA (2), OVC (1), SIAC (1), CAA/Big South (1)

HBCU Colleges' Active Players and Total Earnings

1. South Carolina State (MEAC): 7 players - $75,913,906

Javon Hargrave, DT, PHI - $30,419,256

Darius Leonard, ILB, IND - $29,445,064

Joe Thomas, OLB, CHI - $8,654,166

Antonio Hamilton, CB, ARI - $8,654,166

Temarrick Hemingway, TE, WAS - $2,138,502

Alex Taylor, T, CLE - $472,069

Decobie Durant, CB, LAR - (4 yr, $4,164,340) 2022 NFL Draftee

2. University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC): 2 Players - $70,156,558

Terron Armstead, LT, MIA - $68,101,026

Jamie Gillan, P, NYG - $2,055,532

3. Tennessee State (OVC): 2 Players - $12,716,122

Anthony Levine, SS, BAL - $11,424,664

Lachavious Simmons, T, CHI - $1,269,237

4. Grambling State (SWAC): 4 Players - $11,068,831

Chester Rogers, WR, TEN - $5,885,000

Trenton Scott, G, PIT - $3,654,150

Montrel Meander, S, CLE - $1,349,081

David Moore, G, CLE - $11,068,831

5. Alabama State (SWAC): 1 Player - $10,260,396

Tytus Howard, T, HOU - $10,260,396

6. North Carolina A&T (CAA): 3 Players - $8,718,052

Brandon Parker, T, LV - $5,436,858

Darryl Johnson, DE, CAR - $2,681,061

Mac McCain, CB, PHI - $600,133

7. Alcorn State (SWAC): 1 Player - $2,940,042

Khadarel Hodge, WR, ATL - $2,940,042

8. Virginia State (CIAA): 1 Player - $2,872,323

Trenton Cannon, RB, TEN - $2,872,323

9. Southern (SWAC): 2 Players - $2,418,091

Danny Johnson, CB, WAS - $2,418,091

Ja'Tyre Carter, G, CHI (4 yr, $3,769,312) 2022 NFL Draftee

10. Morgan State (MEAC): 2 Players - $2,272,046

Joshua Miles, T, ARI - $2,106,446

Tyrone Wheatley Jr., T, LV - $165,600

11. Norfolk State (MEAC): 2 Players - $1,047,102

Bobby Price, S, DET - $1,047,102

De’Shaan Dixon, OLB, JAC (3 yr, $2,572,000)

12. Prairie View A&M (SWAC): 2 Players - $708,914

Quinton Bell, OLB, ATL - $708,914

Jared Scott, TE, CAR (3-yr, $2,560,000)

13. Fayetteville State (CIAA): 2 Players - $183,100

Kion Smith, T, MIA - $183,100

Joshua Williams, CB, KC (4-yr, contract: $4,326,260) 2022 NFL Draftee

14. Jackson State (SWAC): 1 Player

James Houston, LB, DET (Contract terms not released) 2022 NFL Draftee

15. Florida A&M (SWAC): 1 Player - $2,560,000

Markquese Bell, DB, DAL (3-yr contract: '22-$705K, '23-$870K, '24-$985K)

16. Fort Valley State (SIAC): 1 Player

Shemar Bridges, WR, BAL (Contract terms not released)

