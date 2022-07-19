Skip to main content

2022 HBCU Players' NFL Earnings, Rankings

Current HBCU colleges' and universities' rankings by active NFL players and their earnings

Spotrac.com posted the current NFL College Tracker of active players and ranked their colleges and universities by earnings.

The 2021 HBCU National Champions South Carolina State Bulldogs sit at the top of the HBCUs' NFL rankings with seven players and over $75M in total contract earnings. Surprisingly, a SWAC lion roars at No. 2, and an OVC representative comes in at No. 3. SWAC teams maul and sting their way to No. 4 and 5 on the list.

Conference Totals: 

  1. SWAC (8),
  2. MEAC (3), 
  3. CIAA (2), 
  4. OVC (1), SIAC (1), CAA/Big South (1) 

HBCU Colleges' Active Players and Total Earnings

The Four - 2

1. South Carolina State (MEAC): 7 players - $75,913,906

  • Javon Hargrave, DT, PHI - $30,419,256
  • Darius Leonard, ILB, IND - $29,445,064
  • Joe Thomas, OLB, CHI - $8,654,166
  • Antonio Hamilton, CB, ARI - $8,654,166
  • Temarrick Hemingway, TE, WAS - $2,138,502
  • Alex Taylor, T, CLE - $472,069
  • Decobie Durant, CB, LAR - (4 yr, $4,164,340)  2022 NFL Draftee
Terron Armstead

2. University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC): 2 Players - $70,156,558

  • Terron Armstead, LT, MIA - $68,101,026
  • Jamie Gillan, P, NYG - $2,055,532

3. Tennessee State (OVC): 2 Players - $12,716,122

  • Anthony Levine, SS, BAL - $11,424,664
  • Lachavious Simmons, T, CHI - $1,269,237
Tennessee Titans running back Chester Rogers (80)

4. Grambling State (SWAC): 4 Players - $11,068,831

  • Chester Rogers, WR, TEN - $5,885,000
  • Trenton Scott, G, PIT - $3,654,150
  • Montrel Meander, S, CLE - $1,349,081
  • David Moore, G, CLE - $11,068,831
Tytus Howard

5. Alabama State (SWAC): 1 Player - $10,260,396

  • Tytus Howard, T, HOU - $10,260,396

6. North Carolina A&T (CAA): 3 Players - $8,718,052

  • Brandon Parker, T, LV - $5,436,858
  • Darryl Johnson, DE, CAR - $2,681,061
  • Mac McCain, CB, PHI - $600,133
KhaDarel Hodge
7. Alcorn State (SWAC): 1 Player - $2,940,042

  • Khadarel Hodge, WR, ATL - $2,940,042

8. Virginia State (CIAA): 1 Player - $2,872,323

  • Trenton Cannon, RB, TEN - $2,872,323
Ja'Tyre Carter

9. Southern (SWAC): 2 Players - $2,418,091

  • Danny Johnson, CB, WAS - $2,418,091
  • Ja'Tyre Carter, G, CHI (4 yr, $3,769,312) 2022 NFL Draftee

10. Morgan State (MEAC): 2 Players - $2,272,046

  • Joshua Miles, T, ARI - $2,106,446
  • Tyrone Wheatley Jr., T, LV - $165,600

11. Norfolk State (MEAC): 2 Players - $1,047,102

  • Bobby Price, S, DET - $1,047,102
  • De’Shaan Dixon, OLB, JAC (3 yr, $2,572,000) 

12. Prairie View A&M (SWAC): 2 Players - $708,914

  • Quinton Bell, OLB, ATL - $708,914
  • Jared Scott, TE, CAR (3-yr, $2,560,000) 
Joshua Williams

13. Fayetteville State (CIAA): 2 Players - $183,100

  • Kion Smith, T, MIA - $183,100
  • Joshua Williams, CB, KC (4-yr, contract: $4,326,260)  2022 NFL Draftee
James Houston

14. Jackson State (SWAC): 1 Player 

  • James Houston, LB, DET (Contract terms not released) 2022 NFL Draftee
Markquese Bell

15. Florida A&M (SWAC): 1 Player - $2,560,000

  • Markquese Bell, DB, DAL (3-yr contract: '22-$705K, '23-$870K, '24-$985K)

16. Fort Valley State (SIAC): 1 Player

  • Shemar Bridges, WR, BAL (Contract terms not released)

