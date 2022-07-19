2022 HBCU Players' NFL Earnings, Rankings
Current HBCU colleges' and universities' rankings by active NFL players and their earnings
Spotrac.com posted the current NFL College Tracker of active players and ranked their colleges and universities by earnings.
The 2021 HBCU National Champions South Carolina State Bulldogs sit at the top of the HBCUs' NFL rankings with seven players and over $75M in total contract earnings. Surprisingly, a SWAC lion roars at No. 2, and an OVC representative comes in at No. 3. SWAC teams maul and sting their way to No. 4 and 5 on the list.
Conference Totals:
- SWAC (8),
- MEAC (3),
- CIAA (2),
- OVC (1), SIAC (1), CAA/Big South (1)
HBCU Colleges' Active Players and Total Earnings
1. South Carolina State (MEAC): 7 players - $75,913,906
- Javon Hargrave, DT, PHI - $30,419,256
- Darius Leonard, ILB, IND - $29,445,064
- Joe Thomas, OLB, CHI - $8,654,166
- Antonio Hamilton, CB, ARI - $8,654,166
- Temarrick Hemingway, TE, WAS - $2,138,502
- Alex Taylor, T, CLE - $472,069
- Decobie Durant, CB, LAR - (4 yr, $4,164,340) 2022 NFL Draftee
2. University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC): 2 Players - $70,156,558
- Terron Armstead, LT, MIA - $68,101,026
- Jamie Gillan, P, NYG - $2,055,532
3. Tennessee State (OVC): 2 Players - $12,716,122
- Anthony Levine, SS, BAL - $11,424,664
- Lachavious Simmons, T, CHI - $1,269,237
4. Grambling State (SWAC): 4 Players - $11,068,831
- Chester Rogers, WR, TEN - $5,885,000
- Trenton Scott, G, PIT - $3,654,150
- Montrel Meander, S, CLE - $1,349,081
- David Moore, G, CLE - $11,068,831
5. Alabama State (SWAC): 1 Player - $10,260,396
- Tytus Howard, T, HOU - $10,260,396
6. North Carolina A&T (CAA): 3 Players - $8,718,052
- Brandon Parker, T, LV - $5,436,858
- Darryl Johnson, DE, CAR - $2,681,061
- Mac McCain, CB, PHI - $600,133
7. Alcorn State (SWAC): 1 Player - $2,940,042
- Khadarel Hodge, WR, ATL - $2,940,042
8. Virginia State (CIAA): 1 Player - $2,872,323
- Trenton Cannon, RB, TEN - $2,872,323
9. Southern (SWAC): 2 Players - $2,418,091
- Danny Johnson, CB, WAS - $2,418,091
- Ja'Tyre Carter, G, CHI (4 yr, $3,769,312) 2022 NFL Draftee
10. Morgan State (MEAC): 2 Players - $2,272,046
- Joshua Miles, T, ARI - $2,106,446
- Tyrone Wheatley Jr., T, LV - $165,600
11. Norfolk State (MEAC): 2 Players - $1,047,102
- Bobby Price, S, DET - $1,047,102
- De’Shaan Dixon, OLB, JAC (3 yr, $2,572,000)
12. Prairie View A&M (SWAC): 2 Players - $708,914
- Quinton Bell, OLB, ATL - $708,914
- Jared Scott, TE, CAR (3-yr, $2,560,000)
13. Fayetteville State (CIAA): 2 Players - $183,100
- Kion Smith, T, MIA - $183,100
- Joshua Williams, CB, KC (4-yr, contract: $4,326,260) 2022 NFL Draftee
14. Jackson State (SWAC): 1 Player
- James Houston, LB, DET (Contract terms not released) 2022 NFL Draftee
15. Florida A&M (SWAC): 1 Player - $2,560,000
- Markquese Bell, DB, DAL (3-yr contract: '22-$705K, '23-$870K, '24-$985K)
16. Fort Valley State (SIAC): 1 Player
- Shemar Bridges, WR, BAL (Contract terms not released)