2025 MEAC FOOTBALL RELEASES GAME SCHEDULES ON ESPN PLATFORMS
The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has announced its 2025 football TV schedule broadcasting across ESPN platforms, including coverage on ABC, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+.
The 2025 schedule is highlighted by a pair of marquee matchups on ABC in Atlanta, Ga. The season opens with the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge on Saturday, Aug. 23, and concludes with the postseason Cricket Celebration Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 13.
Fans will be able to watch 53 of the conference’s 57 regular-season games this year, airing on either linear television or a streaming platform. Of those, 46 games, representing 80.7 percent of the schedule, will appear on ESPN platforms, including three nationally televised contests highlighting the 2025 slate.
The MEAC takes center stage on Thursday, August 28, as Norfolk State hosts Towson at William “Dick” Price Stadium in Norfolk, VA. The game kicks off at 7:00 PM broadcasting live on ESPNU.
A showdown between two first-year head coaches and NFL alumni, Coach Michael Vick of Norfolk State and Coach DeSean Jackson of Delaware State, will take place on Thursday, October 30. The former Philadelphia Eagles teammates return to Lincoln Financial Stadium with their teams for a 7:00 PM conference clash broadcasting on ESPNU.
The third linear game is slated for Friday, November 14 between South Carolina State at North Carolina Central in Durham, N.C. Kickoff is set for 5:30 PM on ESPN2 in a matchup with major conference title implications.
The Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge opens Week 0 with North Carolina Central taking on Southern on Saturday, Aug. 23, airing on ABC. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM.
2025 MEAC FOOTBALL ON DISNEY NETWORK OF CHANNELS
August 23, 2025
- N.C. Central vs. Southern, 7:30 PM (ABC)
August 28, 2025
- Delaware State at Delaware, 7:00 PM (ESPN+)
- Towson at Norfolk State, 7:00 PM (ESPNU)
August 30, 2025
- Howard vs. Florida A&M, 4:00 PM (ESPNU)
- New Hampshire at N.C. Central, 6:00 PM (ESPN+)
- Wofford at S.C. State, 6:00 PM (ESPN+)
- Morgan State at South Alabama, 7:00 PM (ESPN+)
September 6, 2025
- Albany at Delaware State, 1:00 PM (ESPN+)
- Howard at Temple, 2:00 PM (ESPN+)
- N.C. Central at Old Dominion, 6:00 PM (ESPN+)
- Virginia State at Norfolk State, 6:00 PM (ESPN+)
- Towson at Morgan State, 7:00 PM (ESPN+)
- S.C. State at South Carolina, 7:00 PM (SEC Network+/ESPN+)
September 13, 2025
- Bowie State at Delaware State, 3:00 PM (ESPN+)
- Morgan State at Toledo, 3:30 PM (ESPN+)
- Fayetteville State at N.C. Central, 6:00 PM (ESPN+)
- Bethune-Cookman at S.C. State, 6:00 PM (ESPN+)
September 20, 2025
- S.C. State at South Florida, 12:00 PM (ESPN+)
- Central State at Morgan State, 12:00 PM (ESPN+)
- Sacred Heart at Norfolk State, 4:00 PM (ESPN+)
September 27, 2025
- Delaware State at Sacred Heart, 12:00 PM (ESPN+)
- Howard at Richmond, 2:00 PM (ESPN+)
- S.C. State at Charleston Southern, 6:00 PM (ESPN+)
- N.C. Central at East Texas A&M, 7:00 PM (ESPN+)
October 4, 2025
- Morgan State at Georgetown, 1:00 PM (ESPN+)
- Savannah State at S.C. State, 1:30 PM (ESPN+)
October 11, 2025
- So. Conn. State at Delaware State, 1:00 PM (ESPN+)
- Howard at Sacred Heart, 1:00 PM (ESPN+)
- Va. Lynchburg at Morgan State, 1:00 PM (ESPN+)
- Norfolk State at Wofford, 1:30 PM (ESPN+)
October 18, 2025
- Howard at Tennessee State, 4:30 PM (ESPN+)
October 25, 2025
- Delaware State at N.C. Central*, 1:00 PM (ESPN+)
- S.C. State at Norfolk State*, 2:00 PM (ESPN+)
- Morgan State at Howard*, 3:30 PM (ESPN+)
October 30, 2025
- Norfolk State vs. Delaware State*, 7:00 PM (ESPNU)
November 1, 2025
- Morgan State at S.C. State*, 2:00 PM (ESPN+)
- N.C. Central at Howard*, 3:30 PM (ESPN+)
November 8, 2025
- Howard at S.C. State*, 1:30 PM (ESPN+)
- Norfolk State at N.C. Central*, 2:00 PM (ESPN+)
- Delaware State at Morgan State*, 3:30 PM (ESPN+)
November 14, 2025
- S.C. State at N.C. Central*, 5:30 PM (ESPN2)
November 15, 2025
- Morgan State at Norfolk State*, 12:00 PM (ESPN+)
- Howard at Delaware State*, 1:00 PM (ESPN+)
November 22, 2025
- N.C. Central at Morgan State*, 12:00 PM (ESPN Platform)
- S.C. State at Delaware State*, 1:00 PM (ESPN Platform)
- Norfolk State at Howard*, 3:30 PM (ESPN Platform)
December 13, 2025
- Celebration Bowl, 12:00 PM (ABC)
*Denotes MEAC conference game.
Only ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+, and ABC games included.