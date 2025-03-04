2025 NFL Scouting Combine: HBCU Football Products Prove To Be Draft-Worthy
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine showcased four standout players with HBCU football pedigrees, blending elite athleticism with unique collegiate journeys.
Here's a breakdown of four NFL draft prospects who turned heads in Scouting Combine in Indianapolis:
Travis Hunter (WR/CB – Jackson State/Colorado)
The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner made waves off the field, receiving the inaugural at the Muhammad Ali Center for his humanitarian and athletic excellence. Hunter, who played both receiver and cornerback at Jackson State and Colorado, opted out of combine drills but impressed in interviews, with scouts praising his "instinctual" versatility.
- 2024 Stats: 1,258 receiving yards, 15 TDs; 4 INTs on defense.
- Measurements: 6'0", 188 lbs, 31.375" arm length.
Despite NFL teams' reluctance to let him play both ways, analysts project Hunter as a top-three pick. HBCU Legends calls him a "generational force-multiplier."
Shedeur Sanders (QB – Jackson State/Colorado)
The former Jackson State and Colorado quarterback emphasized his leadership ability as a field general at the Scouting Combine, commenting, "I changed two programs back-to-back… Why not an NFL franchise next?"
- College Accolades: 9,893 passing yards, 94 TDs at JSU/Colorado
- 2024 Performance: Threw for 3,417 yards under constant pressure behind a weak O-line
Scouts view Sanders either the No. 1 or No. 2 ranked quarterback in this year's draft due to his upside in the pocket, ability to win at a high level, and his progression each year from his HBCU days with Jackson State.
Carson Vinson (OL – Alabama A&M)
The 6-foot-7, 314-pound offensive lineman out of Alabama A&M had a positive performance at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. According to Zach McKinnell, the Bulldogs' product ranked No. 86 out of 1,395 offensive tackles with a 9.39 Relative Athletic Score (RAS).
Vinson recorded the following in the drills:
- 40-Yard Dash: 5.12 seconds (No. 15 among offensive linemen)
- 3-Cone Drill: 7.51 seconds (No. 3)
- Broad Jump: 9'3" (No. 6).
Vinson, a former basketball standout, transitioned to football at Alabama A&M, where he allowed only two sacks in 12 games and ten pressures during his senior season.
The combination of length (34.5" arms) and athleticism has solidified him as a potential mid-round pick. Gerald Huggins scouted Vinson, stating, "While he may not project as a Day 1 starter, his physical traits and technical foundation give him the tools to develop into a reliable backup tackle with the potential to earn a starting role in the right system."
Bhayshul Tuten (RB – North Carolina A&T/Virginia Tech)
The former North Carolina Aggie turned VA Tech Hokie created a buzz at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine with several notable records:
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.32 seconds (fastest RB in 2025, 4th-fastest ever)
- Vertical Jump: 40.5" (best among RBs)
- Broad Jump: 10'10" (tied for second among RBs)
Tuten's HBCU pedigree began at North Carolina A&T set the stage for his 1,363-yard sophomore season before he transferred to Virginia Tech, where he broke the school’s single-game rushing record with 266 yards.
His Combine performance, Tuten could become a Day 2 or early Day 3 draft pick.
Legacy of HBCU Talent
As the draft approaches, the HBCU Combine, HBCU Legacy Bowl, and the four HBCU-blooded student athletes at the Scouting Combine may have reshaped the negative perceptions of many scouts. These young men have the elite potential NFL team are seeking.
These four athletes exemplify the diverse paths from HBCU programs to NFL relevance:
- Vinson's technical skills and natural size out of Alabama A&M,
- Hunter's two-way dominance at Jackson State,
- Sanders' leadership and winning pedigree
- Tuten's record-breaking speed
All of these future HBCU legends underscore how HBCUs continue developing NFL-ready talent, even as professional decision-makers question the developmental process within the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and SIAC.