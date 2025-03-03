Fcs Football Central

2025 NFL Scouting Combine Results: Alabama A&M OL Carson Vinson

Zachary McKinnell

Alabama A&M offensive lineman Carson Vinson (OL45) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center.
Alabama A&M offensive lineman Carson Vinson started on-field testing Sunday at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. He is one of 13 former FCS players participating in this year's combine.

Vinson finished his on-field testing with an unofficial 9.39 Relative Athletic Score (RAS), which ranked No. 86 out of 1,395 offensive tackles since 1987. He also earned an estimated athleticism score of 85, ranking No. 8 among offensive tackle prospects at the NFL Combine.

Below are Vinson's official testing results from the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

Carson Vinson (Alabama A&M; OL)

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 314 pounds

Arm Length: 34 1/2"

Wing: 84 3/8"

Hand Size: 10 1/4"

40-Yard: 5.12 (No. 15)

10-Yard Split: 1.80 (No. 19)

Vertical: 28.5" (No. 21)

Broad: 9'3" (No. 6)

3-Cone: 7.51 (No. 3)

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Bench Press: TBA

Athleticism Score: 85 (No. 8)

Below are highlights from Vinson's performance at the NFL Combine.

2025 NFL Combine Schedule

Thursday, Feb. 27: Defensive Linemen & Linebackers
Friday, Feb. 28: Defensive Backs & Tight Ends
Saturday, March 1: Running Backs, Quarterbacks, & Wide Receivers
Sunday, March 2: Offensive Linemen & Specialists

