What Our Newly Created Advanced Analytics Say About HBCU Football In Week 6
HOUSTON - Like most HBCU football fans, I’ve always wondered what it would be like to have a predictive analytics tool built just for our games. ESPN’s Bill Connelly created the SP+ system, a respected model for college football, and it inspired me to build something similar for Black College Football games in the SWAC and MEAC.
THE HBCU+ MODEL HYPOTHESIS
"SP+ is intended to be predictive and forward-facing. It is not a résumé ranking, so it does not automatically give credit for big wins or particularly brave scheduling... It is simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football."
That sparked the idea for a new system on HBCU Legends: the HBCU+ Model. The name is still evolving, but the purpose is clear: to provide fans with data-driven predictions for SWAC and MEAC football matchups.
HOW THE HBCU+ MODEL WORKS
Like Connelly’s SP+, the HBCU+ model blends strength of schedule with résumé scoring to forecast outcomes:
1. Strength of Schedule (SOS)
- Each HBCU team's schedule is rated using opponent power rankings (Sagarin, Massey, or custom ratings).
- A win probability model (Log5 or Elo) estimates how a “Top-5 FCS team” would perform versus that schedule.
- The result: A difficulty rating for every schedule.
2. Résumé Score
- Each team's scoring margin, capped at 50 points, is compared to the expected performance of a Top-5 FCS team.
- Losses include an extra 7-point deduction.
- Team résumé = (Sum of adjusted margins) ÷ Number of games.
SWAC Predictions – Week 6 (HBCU+ Model)
Eight SWAC football teams take the field this week. Here are the power ratings and projections:
SWAC Power Ratings – Week 6
- Jackson State – 1800
- Alabama State – 1780
- Prairie View A&M – 1750
- Alcorn State – 1720
- Alabama A&M – 1700
- Bethune-Cookman – 1680
- Texas Southern – 1650
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff – 1640
Matchup
Projected Margin
Projected Winner
Win Probability
Bethune-Cookman at Alabama State
+15
Alabama State
76%
Prairie View A&M at Alcorn State
+7
Prairie View A&M
73%
Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M
+10
Jackson State
76%
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern
+1
Texas Southern
60%
Takeaway: The HBCU+ model favors Alabama State, Prairie View A&M, Jackson State, and Texas Southern, with the Hornets and Tigers holding the strongest advantages.
MEAC Predictions – Week 6 (HBCU+ Model)
Four MEAC football teams are in action this week.
MEAC Power Ratings – Week 6
- South Carolina State – 1750
- Delaware State – 1740
- Morgan State – 1720
- Norfolk State – 1680
Matchup
Projected Margin
Projected Winner
Win Probability
Morgan State at Georgetown
+12
Morgan State
76%
Delaware State at Monmouth
-6
Monmouth
50%
Savannah State at SC State
+10
SC State
65%
Norfolk State at Hampton
+1
Norfolk State
52%
Takeaway: Morgan State and SC State are heavy favorites, while Norfolk State vs. Hampton looks like a toss-up. Delaware State will need discipline and a strong run game to upset Monmouth. Surprisingly, the formula believes Savannah State-SC State matchup in close at 65%, I believe the "Chennis Berry Bowl" should be well over 80% in favor of the Bulldogs.
CONCLUSION
The HBCU+ model isn’t perfect — it’s still evolving — but it gives us a data-driven way to preview HBCU football matchups each week. Fans of the SWAC and MEAC can now look forward to weekly breakdowns that go beyond gut feelings and highlight the numbers behind the rivalries. We may extend the model for the CIAA and SIAC as the season progresses.
Also, a special thanks to Urban Edge Network for allowing us to use the HBCU+ brand for our first models. If yo have a name idea, send it to me at kmosley@hbcusi.com.