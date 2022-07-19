Skip to main content

Aflac Will Debut a 3rd GOAT with Deion Sanders and Nick Saban

Aflac will debut a new GOAT to join the partners Deion Sanders and Nick Saban in the fall.

It seems the two coaches have patched up their differences.  Aflac's campaign with a new GOAT will be interesting.

The SEC Media Day was today and the SWAC Football Media Day will be held Thursday, July 21 in Birmingham, Alabama.

