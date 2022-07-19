Aflac Will Debut a 3rd GOAT with Deion Sanders and Nick Saban
Aflac will debut a new GOAT to join the partners Deion Sanders and Nick Saban in the fall.
Aflac will debut a new GOAT to join the partners Deion Sanders and Nick Saban in the fall.
It seems the two coaches have patched up their differences. Aflac's campaign with a new GOAT will be interesting.
The SEC Media Day was today and the SWAC Football Media Day will be held Thursday, July 21 in Birmingham, Alabama.
Read More HBCU Legends
- Deion Sanders on HBCU Realignment: 'We're Already Speaking About It'
- Top-5 Black College Coaches Under 45
- 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl 1000: 25 HBCU Players Selected
- SWAC Commissioner Tapped for Historic NCAA Chair
- The Rock on HBCU Players: A Different Kind of 'Hunger and Grit'
Scroll to Continue