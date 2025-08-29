Andrew Body Returns With An Impressive 5 Touchdown Night As Bama State Falls To UAB
Andrew Body's return to HBCU football showcased what was likely the best performance of his collegiate career. Somewhere, you can hear Eminem saying, "Did you forget about Drew?"
Tonight, we witnessed a remarkable personal comeback of an athlete in Birmingham, which could become the prelude to Alabama State's pursuit of the elusive SWAC East division championship.
However, Robinson has to tweak with his defensive unit, which yielded 52 points and over 500 yards of offense.
The Alabama State quarterback completed the night with 431 yards of offense and accounted for five touchdowns against an FBS opponent, UAB. His only blemish in the game was his ill-advised lateral pass that led to a turnover.
His surgically repaired shoulder was "surgical" most of the evening. He picked apart the Blazers' defense through the air, completing 18 of 24 (75%) passes for 312 yards, four touchdowns, and a 239.2 rating.
Body confused UAB defenders with sidesteps and a burst of speed, rushing 16 times for 119 yards and a touchdown.
UAB head coach Trent Dilfer sought him out after the game, telling Body, "You're one heck of a quarterback."
He proved one thing: A healthy and poised Andrew Body gives Alabama State's offense the best chance of challenging Jackson State for the SWAC East title. Still, their defense is struggling after returning only one starter from last season's team.
Tonight, Body dispelled any doubts about his ability to lead as a quarterback, especially from those who called him "washed up" and "overrated"; he's neither. Throughout his trials and tribulations, Body has become a mature and patient signal-caller.
BEFORE HALFTIME
Bama State was winning the game at halftime, Coach Eddie Robinson stated emphatically, "Andrew Body." It was the junior redshirt quarterback who led the Hornets to three scoring drives in the first half and kept them in the game.
Body completed 8 of 10 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns for a 257.7 rating. He added 10 rushes for 93 yards and a long 60-yard touchdown on the Hornets' second play of the contest.
Bama State cruised into the locker room at halftime leading, 21-17, over UAB.
It has been close to a year since Body suffered his second shoulder injury at the 2024 Denny's Orange Blossom Classic. Fortunately, after a year of successful rehabilitation in Alabama, renowned surgeon Dr. James Andrews coordinated his surgery and recovery. Andrew handpicked Dr. Andrews.
Why? Andrews is the physician who repaired future Pro Football Hall of Famer Drew Brees when he needed to reattach a complete labrum tear and partial rotator cuff tear.
Body has returned to the Hornets' starting lineup on Thursday night with an exclamation point!
AFTER HALFTIME
In the second half, the Hornets marched down the field on a 10-play, 68-yard drive in 4:45 minutes to increase their lead to 28-17. Unfortunately, Eddie Robinson Jr.'s defense wasn't up to the task of stopping the Blazers. Bama State allowed 21 unanswered points in the third quarter to take a 38-28 lead.
As the fourth quarter opened, Hornets' running back, Jamarie Hostzclaw, rushed for a seven-yard score to bring them within three points, 38-35, with 13:09 remaining in the contest.
During the drive after Isaiah Jacobs' five-yard touchdown, Body connected with wide receiver Jalen Jones for a 69-yard touchdown pass with 4:18 left in the game.
With 1:19 left on the clock, UAB secured the win with Solomon Beebe's seven-yard run, aided by quarterback Jalen Kitna, who provided the key block for the final touchdown.
The final score? Alabama State 42, UAB 52.
OTHER IMPACT PERFORMERS
- WR Jalen Jones: 6 rec, 174 yards, 1 TD
- WR Ajai Harrell: 4 rec, 76 yards, 1 TD
- WR Asa Gregg: 3 rec, 31 yards, 1 TD
- WR Dylan Djete: 2 rec, 18 yards, 1 TD
- RB Jamarie Hostzclaw: 14 rushes, 54 yards, 1 TD
UAB TOP PERFORMERS
The Blazers' quarterback, Jalen Kitna, completed 18 of 23 passes for 247 yards, two touchdowns, and a 197.2 rating. His running back, Javon Jackson, rushed for 166 yards on 17 carries, scoring two touchdowns. Solomon Beebe added eight rushes for 54 yards and two scores, and Isaiah Jacobs notched eight carries for 42 yards and a touchdown.
What's Next For Bama State?
Eddie Robinson Jr.'s troops will march into Baton Rouge at Mumford Stadium to clash with the Southern Jaguars at 6:00 PM CT on Saturday, Sept. 6.
Body's shoulder looks great. Which shouldn't make anyone in the SWAC too happy when facing him this season.