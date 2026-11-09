Are Michael Vick's Norfolk State Spartans on the Verge of Collapse?

NORFOLK, Va. - Michael Vick called for a victory formation with 1:34 left Saturday. He removed his headset, believing his Norfolk State Spartans were on the verge of defeating North Carolina Central. Instead, the offense ran another play, and disaster struck. A fumble.

It was another bizarre game-ending twist for Norfolk State.

The Spartans led North Carolina Central 28-23 at William "Dick" Price Stadium. They had the ball on second-and-5 near midfield, and the Eagles had one timeout remaining. Taking a knee would have allowed Norfolk State to drain most of the remaining clock and leave North Carolina Central little time for a comeback.

Instead, Norfolk State lined up in the shotgun. Quarterback Deljay Bailey ran left, was hit by Khareem Thompson, and fumbled. John Clifford Jr. recovered at the Norfolk State 37-yard line.

Five plays later, North Carolina Central quarterback Joshua Jones connected with Mehki Wall for a 26-yard touchdown with 27 seconds remaining.

Norfolk State still had a chance. The Spartans moved from their own 38 to the Eagles' 19 in 18 seconds. Marco Peery's 37-yard field goal attempt with four seconds left sailed wide.

Final: North Carolina Central 29, Norfolk State 28.

Michael Vick on the crucial fumble that opened the door for Norfolk State's stunning defeat to North Carolina Central.@WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/rJBWUCF9Dx — Marc Davis (@marcdavissports) November 7, 2026

Vick said he had removed his headset after calling for the victory formation.

"I don't know what happened at the end of the game," Vick told reporters.

He also acknowledged that the sequence would become teaching tape for programs across the country.

The loss dropped Norfolk State to 4-6 overall and 0-3 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. It was the Spartans' third straight defeat. Vick is 5-17 in two seasons and 0-8 in conference play.

That record, combined with another stunning defeat, raises an uncomfortable question across HBCU football:

Has Michael Vick lost his Norfolk State football team?

The 2026 results do not necessarily support that conclusion. They support a narrower, more troubling assessment.

Norfolk State has a fourth-quarter execution and communication problem, and the head coach shares responsibility.

The troubling sign is the locker room meltdown of one of the players as Vick was attempting to give his postgame remarks to the team.

TRENDING: Michael Vick is facing HEAVY criticism for posting a video of one of his Norfolk State players crashing out after a heartbreaking loss.



Vick said he took his headset off because he thought the game was over.



He has since DELETED the post.



😳😬 pic.twitter.com/qDMlnv1Q1u https://t.co/CwtJF3i0ea — MLFootball (@MLFootball) November 8, 2026

The Case That the Spartans Are Still Playing for Vick

Norfolk State won one game in 2025. It has already won four in 2026, with two games remaining.

The victories include a 56-0 shutout of Winston-Salem State in the season opener, a 42-21 Battle of the Bay triumph over Hampton, a 43-20 road win at Chicago State, and a 62-0 homecoming victory over Virginia University of Lynchburg.

The Spartans are 3-1 at home.

The losses have also changed shape.

A year ago, South Carolina State defeated Norfolk State 51-20 in the MEAC opener. This season, the Spartans' three conference losses have come by 15, three, and one point.

Against North Carolina Central, which entered the game leading the MEAC standings, Norfolk State outgained the Eagles 391-377 and controlled possession for 35 minutes, 59 seconds.

Bailey completed 22 of 26 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. He also scored on a 6-yard run.

Norfolk State's defense intercepted Jones twice and recovered two North Carolina Central fumbles.

Those performances do not suggest a football team lacking competitive effort.

Teams that have quit on their coach rarely lead a conference front-runner by 11 points in the fourth quarter.

Norfolk State did.

Vick defended his players' commitment in the school's official postgame statement.

"Those guys have a lot of respect for me and they'll do anything I ask them to do. I asked them today to go out and play hard for four quarters. I asked them to finish strong. I asked them to be competitive. They did it. They do it every week. That team does everything I ask them to do."

The effort is evident. The results remain troubling.

Shannon sharpe says everybody is getting cut after Norfolk State HC Michael Vick says he called for VICTORY FORMATION and took off his headset, thinking the game was over.His players IGNORED the call, ran another play, FUMBLED, and ended up LOSING THE GAME. https://t.co/xg7cQ3oqRT pic.twitter.com/3g2HaSJ3xP — NBA Hoops (@Thechat101) November 8, 2026

The Case That Something Is Breaking

The problem is what happens after the Spartans build a lead.

On Oct. 31 at Lincoln Financial Field, Norfolk State led Delaware State 33-16 in the third quarter. The Hornets scored the final 20 points.

A Norfolk State fumble following a short reception with 57 seconds left gave Delaware State possession at the Spartans' 15-yard line. The Hornets won 36-33 on a 35-yard field goal as time expired.

One week later, Norfolk State led North Carolina Central 28-17 with 14:54 remaining. The Eagles scored the game's final 12 points.

Norfolk State also squandered an opportunity to extend its lead.

A 14-play, 67-yard possession consumed 8:50, but Jake Walker missed a 25-yard field goal with 2:24 remaining. The Spartans also had a punt blocked, their third of the season.

Then came the failed victory formation.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Two consecutive weeks, two blown fourth-quarter leads of 11 points or more, and two losses decided in the final seconds.

That is a pattern, and patterns demand coaching accountability.

The victory formation sequence is the sharpest example.

Vick maintains that he ordered his offense to take a knee. Yet the Spartans lined up in the shotgun and ran the football.

Did the instructions fail to reach the huddle? Was the play changed on the sideline? Did the quarterback misunderstand the situation?

Those questions remain unanswered.

Without knowing what was communicated between Vick, his assistants, and Bailey, it would be premature to conclude that his players deliberately ignored him.

What cannot be disputed is that Norfolk State failed to execute a critical game-management instruction.

Vick's decision to remove his headset before the final sequence had been completed also deserves scrutiny. The game was not over, and North Carolina Central still had a timeout.

A head coach must ensure that everyone understands the situation before relinquishing direct communication.

To his credit, Vick acknowledged the coaching staff's responsibility.

"We clearly had that game won. We were supposed to win that game. You can't always put it on the players. Sometimes we have to take accountability as coaches for the things that happen, and live with it."

In the same postgame statement, Vick said, "It's always tough when you put yourself in a position to win it and it doesn't happen. I feel really bad for the players right now."

The position to win was there.

The process to finish the game was not.

What Losing a Football Team Usually Looks Like

When a locker room turns against its coach, warning signs can include deteriorating effort, undisciplined play, and increasingly uncompetitive performances.

Norfolk State's recent results tell a different story.

The Spartans have remained competitive into the final minutes of their last two games. Their late mistakes have occurred while trying to protect leads, not while playing out hopeless defeats.

However, competitive effort alone does not absolve a coaching staff of responsibility.

Norfolk State committed eight penalties for 80 yards against North Carolina Central, including three face mask penalties that extended Eagles possessions. The Spartans missed two fourth-quarter field goals and surrendered the decisive fumble.

Against Delaware State, Norfolk State committed four turnovers and was penalized 11 times for 117 yards.

Those mistakes point to concerns beyond one botched victory formation.

The distinction matters for how Vick's second season should be judged.

A team that has stopped listening to its coach needs a culture correction.

A team that cannot finish games needs better execution, situational awareness, clock management, and sideline communication.

Norfolk State's recent performances suggest the second problem is more immediate.

That problem is fixable, but fixing it falls squarely on Vick and his coaching staff.

Norfolk State's 2026 Football Season: Results and Remaining Schedule

Overall: 4-6 | MEAC: 0-3

Aug. 29: Winston-Salem State, W, 56-0

Sept. 5: at Old Dominion, L, 31-10

Sept. 11: at Virginia, L, 59-3

Sept. 19: Hampton (Battle of the Bay), W, 42-21

Sept. 26: at Chicago State, W, 43-20

Oct. 3: at Robert Morris, L, 33-31

Oct. 10: Virginia University of Lynchburg (Homecoming), W, 62-0

Oct. 24: at South Carolina State*, L, 22-7

Oct. 31: Delaware State* (Lincoln Financial Field), L, 36-33

Nov. 7: North Carolina Central*, L, 29-28

Nov. 14: at Morgan State*, Noon ET, ESPN+

Nov. 21: Howard*, Noon ET, ESPN+

MEAC conference game. Completed scores list the winning team's points first.

What Comes Next for Michael Vick and Norfolk State?

Norfolk State visits Morgan State on Saturday, Nov. 14, before closing the season at home against Howard on Nov. 21.

Two victories would give the Spartans a 6-6 record and Vick his first MEAC wins.

That would represent meaningful improvement over his inaugural season, but it would not erase the late-game breakdowns that have defined the past two weeks.

Vick arrived in December 2024 without previous coaching experience. His first victory came in overtime against Virginia State in September 2025.

His program has improved from one victory to four, but the next stage of development requires more than competitive performances.

It requires winning games that Norfolk State has put itself in position to win.

For now, the evidence does not establish that Michael Vick has lost his team.

The more pressing question is whether he and his coaching staff have learned how to finish a game.

The final two Saturdays will offer another opportunity to answer it.