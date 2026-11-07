HBCU Football Week 10: Scores, How to Watch, TV, and Streaming Schedule

HOUSTON -- Week 10 of the 2026 HBCU football season features 25 games across Thursday, Nov. 5, and Saturday, Nov. 7. The schedule includes 12 Division I matchups and 13 Division II or NAIA contests, with 20 HBCU vs. HBCU games.

The week opened Thursday night in Washington, where South Carolina State defeated Howard 35-28 in a thriller televised nationally on ESPNU.

Freshman running back Ricorian Brown rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns, scoring the game-winner with 17 seconds remaining. South Carolina State improved to 8-2 overall and 3-0 in the MEAC.

Saturday’s schedule features several important conference matchups, including Alabama A&M at Prairie View A&M, North Carolina Central at Norfolk State, Virginia Union at Virginia State, and the Fountain City Classic between Albany State and Fort Valley State.

North Carolina Central at Norfolk State streams on ESPN+, while five SWAC games are scheduled for SWAC TV. Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State is scheduled for HBCU GO. The SWAC TV presentation of Alabama State at Texas Southern is also designated for the SWAC FAST Channel on Prime.

Three conference championship races command attention Saturday. South Carolina State remains unbeaten in MEAC play, North Carolina Central looks to keep pace, and Virginia Union visits Virginia State in a game with major CIAA championship implications. Alabama A&M, meanwhile, seeks to strengthen its position atop the SWAC East.

Prairie View A&M host the battle against Alabama A&M at Panther Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7. | HBCU Legends

HBCU Legends Featured Game of the Week: Alabama A&M at Prairie View A&M

Saturday, Nov. 7 | 2 p.m. CT | Prairie View, Texas | SWAC TV

Alabama A&M enters Saturday’s matchup with a 7-2 overall record and a 4-1 SWAC mark. The Bulldogs are coming off a 31-28 victory over Alabama State in the Magic City Classic.

Prairie View A&M (4-5, 3-2 SWAC) is tied with Alcorn State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff atop the West Division.

A night of honor. A day to handle business.

Senior Night x Military Appreciation 🇺🇸

Alabama A&M | 2 PM | SWAC TV#FTF | #DOG | #PVAMUFootball pic.twitter.com/qJYcwTPBPR — Prairie View A&M Football (@pvamufb_) November 6, 2026

Prairie View A&M coach Tremaine Jackson discussed the challenges of facing the Bulldogs during Monday’s SWAC coaches' media session.

“All you can do is take it week to week and control the situation and do what you’re supposed to do,” he said. “But most definitely, man, they’re a really talented football team.”

The Hill should be buzzing Saturday as two teams with championship aspirations collide at Panther Stadium.

Will Alabama A&M continue its march toward the SWAC Championship Game, or will Prairie View A&M protect its home field and strengthen its position in the Western Division race?

One thing is certain: This matchup could have major implications for both division races.



Sep 11, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Norfolk State Spartans head coach Michael Vick looks on after the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Top five HBCU games to watch in Week 10

South Carolina State 35, Howard 28 (Final): Thursday, Nov. 5, ESPNU, Washington. BC+ No. 1 South Carolina State extended its MEAC winning streak to 13 games behind Ricorian Brown’s late touchdown. Alabama A&M at Prairie View A&M: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2 p.m. CT, SWAC TV, Prairie View, Texas. The SWAC East leader visits a Prairie View team fighting for position in the West. North Carolina Central at Norfolk State: Saturday, Nov. 7, noon ET, ESPN+, Norfolk, Va. N.C. Central (4-5, 2-0 MEAC) looks to remain unbeaten in conference play before its Nov. 14 showdown against South Carolina State. Virginia Union at Virginia State: Saturday, Nov. 7, 1 p.m. ET, Petersburg, Va. Virginia Union enters the CIAA regular-season finale unbeaten in conference play at 7-0. Virginia State (6-1 CIAA) looks to rebound from a 39-33 overtime loss to Johnson C. Smith. The result will help determine seeding for CIAA Championship Weekend, Nov. 13-14, in Durham, N.C. Albany State vs. Fort Valley State, Fountain City Classic: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN+, Columbus, Ga. Albany State enters following a 21-17 victory against Clark Atlanta, while Fort Valley State looks to rebound from a 35-28 loss to Miles.



Week 10 HBCU football TV and streaming schedule

*All times Eastern

BROADCAST LINKS: SWAC TV | HBCU GO | ESPN+ | CIAA Sports Network powered by UEN | FloCollege

Catch #SWACFB Week🔟Action on SWAC TV and the featured game on the SWAC FAST Channel 🏈#SWACFB | #BuildingChampionsForLife pic.twitter.com/Cg0xMZAtVT — Southwestern Athletic Conference (@theswac) November 5, 2026

Division I

Saturday, Nov. 7

Noon ET | North Carolina A&T at Monmouth | West Long Branch, N.J.

Noon ET | North Carolina Central at Norfolk State | Norfolk, Va. | ESPN+

1 p.m. ET | Morgan State at Delaware State | Dover, Del. | ESPN+

2 p.m. ET | Hampton at Elon | Elon, N.C.

2 p.m. CT | Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Grambling State | Grambling, La. | SWAC TV

2 p.m. CT | Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State | Jackson, Miss. | HBCU GO

2 p.m. CT | Alabama A&M at Prairie View A&M | Prairie View, Texas | SWAC TV

2 p.m. CT | Bethune-Cookman at Southern | Baton Rouge, La. | SWAC TV

2 p.m. CT | Alabama State at Texas Southern | Houston, Texas | SWAC TV, SWAC FAST Channel on Prime

2 p.m. CT | Florida A&M at Alcorn State | Lorman, Miss. | SWAC TV

2:30 p.m. CT | Southeast Missouri State at Tennessee State | Nashville, Tenn. | ESPN+

11 straight wins for @gojsutigersfb... but could @ValleyStateFB break the streak this Saturday?



Watch LIVE Nov 7 at 3 PM ET / 2 PM CT on https://t.co/vSeu9hdw6E! pic.twitter.com/JEsmlHO3BP — HBCUGO.TV (@HBCUGoTV) November 5, 2026

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Division II and NAIA

Saturday, Nov. 7

1 p.m. ET | Lincoln (Pa.) at Bowie State | Bowie, Md.

1 p.m. ET | Virginia Union at Virginia State | Petersburg, Va.

1 p.m. ET | Morehouse at Kentucky State | Frankfort, Ky.

1 p.m. ET | Ave Maria at Florida Memorial | Miami Gardens, Fla.

1:30 p.m. ET | Fayetteville State at Winston-Salem State | Winston-Salem, N.C.

2 p.m. ET | Elizabeth City State at Bluefield State | Bluefield, W.Va.

2 p.m. ET | Johnson C. Smith at Livingstone | Salisbury, N.C.

2 p.m. ET | Central State at Benedict | Columbia, S.C. | ESPN+

2 p.m. ET | Allen at Edward Waters (AME Classic) | Jacksonville, Fla.

2 p.m. ET | Albany State vs. Fort Valley State (Fountain City Classic) | Columbus, Ga. | ESPN+

3 p.m. ET | Virginia-Lynchburg at Savannah State | Savannah, Ga.

3:30 p.m. CT | Miles at Tuskegee | Tuskegee, Ala. | ESPN+



BROADCAST LINKS: SWAC TV | HBCU GO | ESPN+ | CIAA Sports Network powered by UEN | FloCollege





HBCU FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD - WEEK 10

All times are local to the game site. Matchups between HBCUs are identified in bold. “Not listed” means a broadcast was not confirmed for this guide. Scores are listed once confirmed.



Conference standings entering Week 10

The following standings reflect the conference records supplied for the original Week 10 preview, before Thursday’s South Carolina State-Howard result.

MEAC: South Carolina State 2-0, North Carolina Central 2-0, Howard 2-2, Delaware State 1-1, Morgan State 0-2, Norfolk State 0-2.

SWAC East: Alabama A&M 4-1, Jackson State 3-2, Bethune-Cookman 3-2.

SWAC West: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 3-2, Alcorn State 3-2, Prairie View A&M 3-2, Grambling State 2-3, Southern 2-3, Texas Southern 2-3.

CIAA: Virginia Union 7-0, Virginia State 6-1, Johnson C. Smith 6-1, Fayetteville State 5-2, Bowie State 4-3.

SIAC: Benedict 6-1, Kentucky State 6-1, Central State 6-1, Edward Waters 5-2, Tuskegee 5-2.



HBCU Legends BC+ power rankings entering Week 10



BC+ is the HBCU Legends predictive football model. Ratings reflect games through Week 9 and measure points per game relative to a top-five FCS team. A rating closer to zero indicates a stronger team.

Division I BC+ Top 10

No. 1: South Carolina State (7-2), -23.2

No. 2: Alabama A&M (7-2), -25.0

No. 3: Jackson State (6-2), -28.4

No. 4: Arkansas-Pine Bluff (5-3), -28.6

No. 5: Alabama State (4-4), -31.1

No. 6: Norfolk State (4-5), -31.8

No. 7: North Carolina Central (4-5), -32.8

No. 8: North Carolina A&T (4-5), -33.1

No. 9: Alcorn State (5-4), -33.4

No. 10: Prairie View A&M (4-5), -35.4

Division II BC+ Top 10

Division II BC+ Top 10 No. 1: Virginia Union (8-1), -32.7

No. 2: Johnson C. Smith (7-2), -37.2

No. 3: Virginia State (7-2), -38.0

No. 4: Central State (6-3), -39.5

No. 5: Benedict (8-1), -41.3

No. 6: Kentucky State (7-2), -44.6

No. 7: Fayetteville State (6-3), -45.0

No. 8: Edward Waters (6-3), -45.2

No. 9: Albany State (4-5), -49.2

No. 10: Tuskegee (5-4), -51.0



Frequently asked questions

What HBCU football game was on national cable TV in Week 10?

South Carolina State at Howard aired Thursday, Nov. 5, on ESPNU. The Bulldogs defeated the Bison 35-28.

How can I watch North Carolina Central at Norfolk State?

The game streams on ESPN+ Saturday, Nov. 7, at noon ET.

Where can I stream SWAC football games this week?

Five SWAC games are scheduled for SWAC TV, including Alabama A&M at Prairie View A&M and Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Grambling State. Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State is scheduled for HBCU GO.

When is the CIAA Football Championship Game?

CIAA Championship Weekend takes place Nov. 13-14 at Durham County Memorial Stadium in Durham, N.C. The third- and fourth-ranked teams play Friday, while the top two meet for the championship Saturday.

Does the MEAC have a football championship game?

No. The MEAC football champion is determined by conference record and earns a berth in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 12.

About the author

Kyle T. Mosley is the founder and managing editor of HBCU Legends on Sports Illustrated. He covers HBCU athletics across the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and SIAC, as well as the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans. His work also appears on BET, MSN, and On SI. Mosley is a Morehouse College graduate and a voter in the BOXTOROW HBCU football polls.