HBCU Football Week 9: SWAC, MEAC Contenders Rise; Dramatic Wins, Scores, BC+ Rankings | SMQB

HOUSTON — Saturday was Halloween, and HBCU football handed out more tricks than treats by the rally Goblins and upset-minded Ghouls! Grab your breakfast and coffee. Let’s go to work and break down Week 9 on the SMQB presented by HBCU+.

Alabama A&M seized back the Magic City Classic trophy after four straight losses to Alabama State. Arkansas-Pine Bluff scored the first 56 points against Bethune-Cookman. Texas Southern won in overtime, thanks to their star running back, Athean Renfro Jr.

Johnson C. Smith also needed overtime to knock Virginia State out of the unbeaten ranks in CIAA play. Coach Jackson and Delaware State rallied from a double-digit deficit to defeat Norfolk State at The Linc.

By Sunday morning, Alabama A&M led the SWAC Eastern Division. In the SWAC West, three teams are tied at 3-2: Prairie View A&M, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and Alcorn State.

On the East Coast, the MEAC championship race is beginning to look like a showdown between South Carolina State, North Carolina Central, and possibly Delaware State.

According to the latest BC+ HBCU Football Power Rankings and 100,000-simulation championship projections, the road to the SWAC Championship and Cricket Celebration Bowl has changed again!

A tragic development after the Magic City Classic: Birmingham police reported a shooting near Legion Field around 7:50 p.m. Saturday, after the Magic City Classic. Authorities said one person was killed and eight others were wounded. The shooting remained under investigation Sunday morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the Birmingham community.

It’s another incident this season involving gun violence surrounding an HBCU football event. It has to stop!

HBCU FOOTBALL WEEK 9 SMQB | Jamail Mathews for Unmatched Sports, DSU, MEAC, UAPB

Coach Shade holds the 2026 Magic City Classic Trophy | AAMU Athletics

Alabama A&M 31, Alabama State 28: The Magic City Classic Trophy Returns to Huntsville

For four straight years, Alabama State owned the Magic City Classic. The Hornets won last season’s meeting 56-13, and Alabama A&M coach Sam Shade had never beaten his rival as a head coach.

That changed Saturday in Birmingham.

Alabama A&M defeated Alabama State 31-28 in the 85th Magic City Classic at Legion Field, claiming its first rivalry win since 2021.

The Bulldogs improved to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in SWAC play, a remarkable turnaround for a program that finished 4-8 last season.

Quarterback Cornelious Brown IV passed for 216 yards and two touchdowns, but running back Kolton Nero delivered one of the game’s decisive moments.

With Alabama A&M leading 24-21 late in the fourth quarter, Nero broke loose for a 61-yard run before scoring on a 4-yard touchdown with 3:47 remaining. That pushed the Bulldogs’ advantage to 31-21.

Alabama State answered with another touchdown to cut the deficit to 31-28 with 3:01 left. The Hornets eventually forced a punt but could not complete the comeback.

The Bulldogs’ defense delivered when it mattered.

Alabama State stopped Alabama A&M on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line before halftime. The Hornets then drove 98 yards for a touchdown, but Alabama A&M’s Diwonne Williams later blocked a 41-yard field goal attempt.

In a three-point rivalry game, those missed points mattered.

Linebacker DJ Barber finished with 13 tackles as Alabama A&M strengthened its position in the SWAC East championship race.

Shade told HBCU Legends in October that the Bulldogs were entering “playoff mode.”

Saturday’s performance suggested his team understood the assignment.

Texas Southern defeats Grambling State in Overtime. | Credit: SWAC TV

Texas Southern 23, Grambling State 20 (OT): Same Script, Different Opponent

Two Saturdays. Two dramatic finishes. Two SWAC victories.

Last week, Texas Southern kicker Miguel Arana III connected on a 46-yard field goal to defeat Southern.

This Saturday, quarterback Cam’Ron McCoy scored on a 6-yard touchdown run in overtime to complete a 23-20 victory against Grambling State.

Grambling State had taken a 20-17 lead on Theodore Caballero’s 31-yard field goal during its overtime possession.

McCoy made sure the Tigers would not need a second overtime.

Texas Southern lost the turnover battle 3-0, committed nine penalties, and still found a way to win.

How?

Texas Southern’s Athean Renfro Jr. runs the ball during a football game against UTEP on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Athean Renfro Jr.

The Tigers running back produced one of the best individual performances of the 2026 HBCU football season, rushing for 232 yards and two touchdowns on just 21 carries.

His touchdown runs covered 75 and 86 yards, and the Grambling State defenders barely touched him. Credit his offensive line for giving him and others in the TSU backfield openings throughout the game.

Anthean Renfro Jr. has the talent to be just like Darren Sproles, who enjoyed a great NFL career.

Texas Southern rushed for 316 yards and outgained Grambling State 431-286.

McCoy completed 6 of 15 passes for 115 yards with an interception but added 46 rushing yards and the game-winning touchdown.

“We hurt ourselves by the fumbles,” Texas Southern coach Cris Dishman said.

Coach Dishman was right.

However, the Tigers also showed the resilience required to overcome those mistakes.

Texas Southern has won two consecutive conference games after losing its first three SWAC contests.

Grambling State’s defense deserved a better outcome. Demone Green recorded eight tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks. Lonell Cunningham intercepted McCoy and returned the football 27 yards.

The G-Men dropped to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the SWAC, making their remaining Western Division games increasingly important.

Around HBCU Football: Week 9 Results That Changed the Championship Races

UAPB ROUTS BETHUNE-COOKMAN | UAPB Athletics

Arkansas-Pine Bluff 63, Bethune-Cookman 21

Don’t look now, SWAC West, but the Golden Lions are roaring up the standings! Coach Alonzo Hampton told you they have a chance to win the division, and he appears to be correct…for now.

Seven days after Bethune-Cookman stunned top-ranked Jackson State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff dismantled the Wildcats.

The Golden Lions led 28-0 after the first quarter, 49-0 at halftime, and scored the game’s first 56 points. The Wildcats looked toothless.

UAPB intercepted five Bethune-Cookman passes and returned two for touchdowns.

The Golden Lions also rushed for 333 yards, averaging 9.8 yards per carry.

Quarterback Jack Schierholz threw two touchdown passes to Demetric Whitlock Jr., while Jaylen Jennings rushed for 103 yards and two scores.

Three Bethune-Cookman quarterbacks attempted passes as the Wildcats struggled to protect the football.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff improved to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the SWAC, moving into a three-way tie atop the Western Division.

Bethune-Cookman fell to 5-4 and 3-2.

One week after upsetting the No. 1 team in HBCU football, the Wildcats found themselves on the wrong end of one of the season’s most lopsided conference performances, giving Alabama A&M the top spot in the SWAC East.

Southern QB Christian Johnson (@WhyNotSumo_) finds his TE Aiden Valdez (@aidenDvaldez11) all alone in the end zone for the 1-hand catch



Southern 28

FAMU 7



7:13 remaining in the 2nd QT pic.twitter.com/Bld5pMtxIt — Toyloy Brown III (@TJ3rd_) October 31, 2026

Southern 42, Florida A&M 14

Marshall Faulk’s Jaguars delivered their most convincing SWAC road performance of the season.

Southern ended a drought dating to 2001 with its victory in Tallahassee on Saturday. Every cylinder was working for the Jags.

Running back Trey Holly rushed 25 times for 204 yards and two touchdowns, including a 65-yard scoring run.

Holly also surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the season.

Khalil Davis contributed two rushing touchdowns, and Michael Williams II returned an interception 98 yards for another score.

Southern converted 11 of 15 third-down opportunities while controlling the tempo against the Rattlers.

The Jaguars improved to 4-5 overall and 2-3 in conference play.

Faulk’s team still has work to do in the SWAC West, but Saturday’s performance demonstrated that Southern cannot be dismissed.

Chennis Berry and Keely Watson led the State Carolina State Bulldogs to a 51-10 rout of Morgan State. | Ray Rogers, HBCU Pass; SCS Athletics

South Carolina State 51, Morgan State 10

Thursday night in Baltimore was never close.

South Carolina State quarterback Keely Watson completed 27 of 36 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns.

The Bulldogs outgained Morgan State 509-150, held the Bears to minus-12 rushing yards on 14 carries, and scored the game’s final 30 points.

Chennis Berry’s Bulldogs have won 12 consecutive MEAC games since he arrived in Orangeburg in 2024.

That is not a short winning streak. It is sustained conference dominance.

South Carolina State improved to 7-2 overall and 2-0 in the MEAC.

Morgan State dropped to 5-4 and 0-2 in conference play.

The Bulldogs remain the team everyone else in the MEAC must catch.

NCCU Defeats Howard | MEAC

North Carolina Central 34, Howard 0

North Carolina Central’s overall record may not impress everyone.

Its MEAC record should.

Coach Trei Oliver’s Eagles held Howard to 114 total yards while producing 472 yards of offense in a convincing shutout.

Quarterback Joshua Jones threw two touchdowns, including an 88-yard connection with Mehki Wall, and added another score on the ground.

Wall finished with 145 receiving yards.

North Carolina Central improved to 4-5 overall and 2-0 in MEAC competition.

At this point in the conference championship race, the Eagles’ overall record is secondary.

Winning the MEAC remains the assignment.

Delaware State rallied to defeat Norfolk State | DSU Athletics

Delaware State 36, Norfolk State 33

Two former NFL legends leading their respective HBCU teams met for a thrilling second half of football at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

DeSean Jackson’s Delaware State Hornets delivered the comeback victory against Michael Vick’s Norfolk State Spartans.

The Hornets trailed the Spartans, 33-19, entering the fourth quarter, then scored the game’s final 17 points.

Philadelphia native Marqui Adams passed for 243 yards and four touchdowns to four different receivers, including a 20-yard touchdown pass to Kyree Benton that tied the game at 33.

Norfolk State quarterback DaJean Golmond threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns, but the Spartans failed to score in the fourth quarter, contributing to their collapse.

Delaware State improved to 5-4 overall and 1-1 in the MEAC.

Norfolk State fell to 4-5 and 0-2 in conference play.

The Hornets are still alive in the championship race, although the road is difficult.

Alcorn State's Jaylon Tolbert (11) looks to pass the ball during the Southern Heritage Classic between Alcorn State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on September 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alcorn State 52, Mississippi Valley State 17

Jaylon Tolbert continues to assault the record books, making his case as one of the nation’s most productive FCS quarterbacks.

The Alcorn State signal-caller threw for 320 yards and three touchdowns in the Braves’ 52-17 victory over Mississippi Valley State.

Fredrick Robertson added two rushing touchdowns as Alcorn State accumulated 585 yards of offense.

Tolbert entered Saturday’s game No. 2 in the FCS with 2,361 passing yards and sharing the national lead with 24 touchdown passes. After the game, he improved to 2,681 and 27 TD strikes.

Coach Thomas has the Braves at 5-4 overall and 3-2 in SWAC play entering Week 10.

Alcorn State remains in the Western Division championship conversation for another week. Though their 41-38 loss to Prairie View A&M looms over the rest of the season, the Panthers have tough games ahead.

The most pivotal are the next two against Alabama A&M and UAPB. The Brave will host FAMU and face Southern in their next two meetings.

The Wacky SWAC West is leading us into more chaos and drama.

Other Division I Results

North Carolina A&T defeated Elon 13-10 after holding the Phoenix to 201 total yards. Kevin White threw a touchdown pass and rushed for 97 yards.

Towson defeated Hampton 44-13, while Lindenwood shut out Tennessee State 27-0.

DIVISION II REPORT

JCS HOLDS OFF VA STATE | JCS Athletics

CIAA Football: Johnson C. Smith Delivers, Virginia Union Dominates

Johnson C. Smith 39, Virginia State 33 (OT)

Johnson C. Smith running back Fabian Duncan wanted the football.

The Golden Bulls gave it to him 39 times.

Duncan rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns, caught an 11-yard touchdown pass, and scored the game-winner on a 19-yard overtime run.

Urban Edge Network reports to HBCU Legends that 52,189 viewers on the UEN app, UEN mobile web, desktop, and CIAA Sports Network combined, streamed the Johnson C. Smith win over Virginia State, 39-33 OT. @UrbanEdgeTv @CIAAForLife @VSU_1882 @JCSUniversity @HBCULegends pic.twitter.com/VZHWLDbU42 — Kyle T. Mosley (@KyleTMosley) October 31, 2026

Linebacker Vincent Hill helped set up the winning possession when his strip-sack of Virginia State quarterback Rahsaan Matthews Jr. ended the Trojans’ overtime opportunity.

Matthews completed 25 of 38 passes for 476 yards and three touchdowns.

Virginia State amassed 614 total yards.

And still lost.

A blocked Virginia State field goal late in regulation helped force overtime, creating the opportunity for Johnson C. Smith’s dramatic finish.

Virginia State dropped to 6-1 in CIAA play, while Johnson C. Smith improved to 6-1.

The Trojans now must prepare for unbeaten conference leader Virginia Union.

Your Panthers leave @LFFStadium with a 62-0 shutout victory over Lincoln University! #Play411 pic.twitter.com/nxIv06epey — Virginia Union Univ Football 🏈 (@VUU_Football) October 31, 2026

Virginia Union 62, Lincoln (Pa.) 0

Virginia Union continued its march toward CIAA championship weekend.

Ramon Brown rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns as the Panthers shut out Lincoln in Philadelphia.

The Panthers allowed just 112 total yards.

Virginia Union improved to 8-1 overall and 7-0 in conference play.

Its regular-season finale against Virginia State now carries major championship implications.

More CIAA Results

Fayetteville State defeated Bowie State 21-17 to stay in the conference championship conversation.

Bluefield State edged Shaw 45-42 behind a remarkable performance by Rishon Holmes.

Holmes threw for 172 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 158 yards and three additional scores.

That is six touchdowns from one quarterback.

Elizabeth City State defeated Winston-Salem State 5-0 in a defense-dominated game.

Sometimes the scoreboard tells the entire story.

SIAC Football: Central State, Benedict, and Kentucky State Battle for Position

Central State 35, Edward Waters 28

Central State strengthened its conference championship position with a seven-point win against Edward Waters.

Quarterback Jackson Wasik threw for 216 yards and three touchdowns, while Isaiah Thompson rushed for 154 yards.

The Marauders improved to 6-1 in SIAC competition.

More SIAC Results

Benedict defeated Savannah State 23-0 to improve to 6-1 in conference play.

Miles outlasted Fort Valley State 35-28 on Thursday despite allowing 573 total yards. A kickoff-return touchdown and a blocked field goal return helped swing the outcome.

Albany State beat Clark Atlanta 21-17 behind two touchdown passes from Jeffery Davis to Cameran Loyd, who recorded 108 receiving yards.

Allen defeated Morehouse 26-23, and Tuskegee beat Lane 27-14.

With the SIAC Championship scheduled for Nov. 14, the conference’s final regular-season games will determine which programs advance to the title game.

HBCU Football Week 9: Top Individual Performances

Top Five Offensive Performers

1. Athean Renfro Jr., RB, Texas Southern

* 21 carries, 232 rushing yards, and two touchdowns

* Touchdown runs of 75 and 86 yards

* One reception for 17 yards

2. Trey Holly, RB, Southern

* 25 carries for 204 rushing yards

* Two touchdowns, including a 65-yard scoring run

3. Fabian Duncan, RB, Johnson C. Smith

* 39 carries for 203 rushing yards

* Two rushing touchdowns

* An 11-yard touchdown reception

* A 19-yard overtime game-winning run.

4. Rishon Holmes, QB, Bluefield State

* 172 passing yards and three passing touchdowns

* 158 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns

* Six total touchdowns

5. Keely Watson, QB, South Carolina State

* 27-of-36 passing

* 279 passing yards

* Four touchdowns and no interceptions

Honorable mention

* Jaylon Tolbert, Alcorn State: 320 passing yards and three touchdowns.

* Marqui Adams, Delaware State: 243 passing yards and four touchdowns.

* Rahsaan Matthews Jr., Virginia State: 476 passing yards and three touchdowns.

* Mehki Wall, North Carolina Central: 145 receiving yards, including an 88-yard touchdown.

* Andrew McClain, Livingstone: 167 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, and a touchdown pass.

* Ramon Brown, Virginia Union: 150 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

* Corey Petty II, Florida A&M: Seven receptions, 118 yards, and one touchdown.

Top Five Defensive Performers

1. Michael Williams II, DB, Southern

* A 98-yard interception return for a touchdown against Florida A&M.

2. DJ Barber, LB, Alabama A&M

* 13 tackles in the Magic City Classic victory.

3. Demone Green, DL, Grambling State

* Eight tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks.

4. Vincent Hill, LB, Johnson C. Smith

* An overtime strip-sack that ended Virginia State’s possession and helped set up the winning touchdown.

5. Lonell Cunningham, DB, Grambling State

* Seven tackles, an interception returned 27 yards, and a pass breakup.

Defensive Unit Honors

* Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Five interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns, and a 56-0 scoring run to start the game.

* North Carolina Central: Shut out Howard while allowing 114 total yards.

* South Carolina State: Limited Morgan State to 150 total yards and minus-12 rushing yards.

* Virginia Union: Shut out Lincoln (Pa.), allowing 112 total yards.

* Benedict: Shut out Savannah State 23-0.

* Elizabeth City State: Shut out Winston-Salem State 5-0 while holding the Rams to 122 yards.

Top Special Teams Plays

* Diwonne Williams, Alabama A&M: Blocked a 41-yard Alabama State field goal attempt before halftime in the three-point Magic City Classic victory.

* Johnson C. Smith’s field goal block unit: Blocked a late Virginia State attempt, helping send the game to overtime.

* Miles College: Scored on a kickoff return and a blocked field goal return against Fort Valley State.

HBCU Football Statistical Leaders Through Week 9

The following season totals cover HBCU players competing at the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision level. Statistics are based on ESPN’s FCS reporting through Sunday morning, Nov. 1, 2026.

Top Five HBCU FCS Passers

1. Jaylon Tolbert, Alcorn State

* Completions/attempts: 187 of 288

* Passing yards: 2,681

* Touchdowns: 27

* Interceptions: 8

2. Cornelious Brown IV, Alabama A&M

* Completions/attempts: 171 of 280

* Passing yards: 2,374

* Touchdowns: 23

* Interceptions: 5

3. Cameron Edge, Morgan State

* Completions/attempts: 155 of 236

* Passing yards: 1,838

* Touchdowns: 14

* Interceptions: 5

4. Daylin Lee, Tennessee State

* Completions/attempts: 149 of 276

* Passing yards: 1,768

* Touchdowns: 11

* Interceptions: 10

5. Jared Lockhart, Jackson State

* Completions/attempts: 111 of 189

* Passing yards: 1,704

* Touchdowns: 16

* Interceptions: 1

Top Five HBCU FCS Rushers

1. Trey Holly, Southern

* Carries: 199

* Rushing yards: 1,042

* Average: 5.2 yards per carry

* Touchdowns: 9

2. Athean Renfro Jr., Texas Southern

* Carries: 143

* Rushing yards: 899

* Average: 6.3 yards per carry

* Touchdowns: 8

3. Mason Pickett-Hicks, South Carolina State

* Carries: 108

* Rushing yards: 793

* Average: 7.3 yards per carry

* Touchdowns: 7

4. Rashon Brown, Bethune-Cookman

* Carries: 162

* Rushing yards: 784

* Average: 4.8 yards per carry

* Touchdowns: 9

5. Jalyn Daniels, Norfolk State

* Carries: 124

* Rushing yards: 686

* Average: 5.5 yards per carry

* Touchdowns: 5

Top Five HBCU FCS Receivers

1. Jarel Williams, Alabama A&M

* Receptions: 39

* Receiving yards: 686

* Average: 17.6 yards per catch

* Touchdowns: 8

2. Nate Rembert, Jackson State

* Receptions: 33

* Receiving yards: 663

* Average: 20.1 yards per catch

* Touchdowns: 3

3. Cam Bulluck, Tennessee State

* Receptions: 42

* Receiving yards: 615

* Average: 14.6 yards per catch

* Touchdowns: 7

4. Jaylan Bean, Alabama A&M

* Receptions: 34

* Receiving yards: 577

* Average: 17.0 yards per catch

* Touchdowns: 8

5. Justin Perry, Morgan State

* Receptions: 34

* Receiving yards: 564

* Average: 16.6 yards per catch

* Touchdowns: 3

National perspective: Tolbert leads all FCS quarterbacks in passing yards, while Brown ranks 12th. Holly ranks sixth nationally in rushing and is the only HBCU running back to surpass 1,000 rushing yards entering November.

Jackson State was idle Saturday, leaving Lockhart and Rembert with their Week 8 totals.

HBCU Football Week 9: 10 Statistics That Defined the Weekend

1. 56-0: Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s scoring run to open its game against Bethune-Cookman, one week after the Wildcats defeated No. 1 Jackson State.

2. Five interceptions: Bethune-Cookman’s quarterbacks threw five interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns.

3. Minus-12 rushing yards: Morgan State’s production on 14 rushing attempts against South Carolina State.

4. 12 consecutive MEAC victories: South Carolina State’s conference winning streak under Chennis Berry.

5. 476 and 614 yards: Virginia State quarterback Rahsaan Matthews Jr.'s passing yards and the Trojans’ total offense, respectively, in a loss to Johnson C. Smith.

6. Two consecutive walk-off victories: Texas Southern defeated Southern and Grambling State on consecutive Saturdays despite a minus-3 turnover margin against Grambling.

7. 25 years: The time since Southern’s previous road victory against Florida A&M in Tallahassee.

8. 573 yards: Fort Valley State’s offensive production in a 35-28 loss to Miles.

9. Four shutouts: North Carolina Central, Virginia Union, Benedict, and Elizabeth City State each shut out an HBCU opponent.

10. 17 unanswered fourth-quarter points: Delaware State’s closing scoring run in its 36-33 comeback victory against Norfolk State.

HBCU LEGENDS - VIDEO OF THE WEEK

BC+ HBCU Football Power Rankings After Week 9

BC+ is HBCU Legends’ proprietary HBCU football power rating, designed to evaluate performance beyond wins and losses.

The model uses opponent-adjusted scoring margins and accounts for game location, with a 2.5-point home-field adjustment and no adjustment for neutral-site games.

Ratings are expressed in points per game relative to a top-five FCS team. A smaller negative rating indicates stronger performance.

Overall records are included for context.

BC+ Division I Top 10

1. South Carolina State

* Conference: MEAC

* Record: 7-2

* BC+ rating: -23.2

2. Alabama A&M

* Conference: SWAC

* Record: 7-2

* BC+ rating: -25.0

3. Jackson State

* Conference: SWAC

* Record: 6-2

* BC+ rating: -28.4

4. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

* Conference: SWAC

* Record: 5-3

* BC+ rating: -28.6

5. Alabama State

* Conference: SWAC

* Record: 4-4

* BC+ rating: -31.1

6. Norfolk State

* Conference: MEAC

* Record: 4-5

* BC+ rating: -31.8

7. North Carolina Central

* Conference: MEAC

* Record: 4-5

* BC+ rating: -32.8

8. North Carolina A&T

* Conference: CAA

* Record: 4-5

* BC+ rating: -33.1

9. Alcorn State

* Conference: SWAC

* Record: 5-4

* BC+ rating: -33.4

10. Prairie View A&M

* Conference: SWAC

* Record: 4-5

* BC+ rating: -35.4

BC+ Division I: Biggest Movers

Biggest rise: Arkansas-Pine Bluff moved into the top four after consecutive wins over Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman. The Golden Lions outscored those opponents 94-49.

Biggest drop: Bethune-Cookman fell out of the top 10 to No. 14 after a 63-21 defeat at Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Next five programs

* No. 11 Grambling State: -35.5

* No. 12 Southern: -35.6

* No. 13 Delaware State: -36.2

* No. 14 Bethune-Cookman: -36.9

* No. 15 Howard: -37.2

South Carolina State continues to set the standard, but Alabama A&M’s consistency and Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s surge have significantly changed the SWAC’s competitive landscape.

BC+ Division II Top 10

1. Virginia Union

* Conference: CIAA

* Record: 8-1

* BC+ rating: -32.7

2. Johnson C. Smith

* Conference: CIAA

* Record: 7-2

* BC+ rating: -37.2

3. Virginia State

* Conference: CIAA

* Record: 7-2

* BC+ rating: -38.0

4. Central State

* Conference: SIAC

* Record: 6-3

* BC+ rating: -39.5

5. Benedict

* Conference: SIAC

* Record: 8-1

* BC+ rating: -41.3

6. Kentucky State

* Conference: SIAC

* Record: 7-2

* BC+ rating: -44.6

7. Fayetteville State

* Conference: CIAA

* Record: 6-3

* BC+ rating: -45.0

8. Edward Waters

* Conference: SIAC

* Record: 6-3

* BC+ rating: -45.2

9. Albany State

* Conference: SIAC

* Record: 4-5

* BC+ rating: -49.2

10. Tuskegee

* Conference: SIAC

* Record: 5-4

* BC+ rating: -51.0

BC+ Division II Analysis

Division II teams are evaluated on the same BC+ scale as Division I programs, explaining the generally lower ratings.

Virginia Union’s 4.5-point advantage over Johnson C. Smith represents the largest lead between the top two teams in either division.

The Panthers have separated themselves from the field, but the CIAA championship still must be settled on the football field.

SWAC and MEAC Championship Probabilities After Week 9

HBCU Legends’ BC+ model simulated the remaining SWAC and MEAC schedules 100,000 times to estimate each eligible program’s likelihood of winning its division, conference championship, or MEAC Celebration Bowl berth.

The SWAC projections use conference results and applicable tiebreaker procedures. Head-to-head results and divisional records matter, but the SWAC’s full tiebreaker policy includes additional steps.

The supplied simulations treat Florida A&M and Mississippi Valley State as postseason-ineligible. Their games continue to count toward eligible opponents’ conference records.

These estimates are model projections, not official conference standings or guarantees.

SWAC East: Alabama A&M Takes Control

1. Alabama A&M

* SWAC record: 4-1

* Division championship probability: 88.3%

* SWAC championship probability: 64.5%

2. Jackson State

* SWAC record: 3-2

* Division championship probability: 10.4%

* SWAC championship probability: 6.4%

3. Bethune-Cookman

* SWAC record: 3-2

* Division championship probability: 1.3%

* SWAC championship probability: 0.5%

4. Alabama State

* SWAC record: 2-3

* Division championship probability: Less than 0.1%

* SWAC championship probability: Less than 0.1%

5. Mississippi Valley State

* SWAC record: 2-3

* Postseason: Ineligible in BC+ projections

6. Florida A&M

* SWAC record: 1-4

* Postseason: Ineligible in BC+ projections

SWAC East Analysis

The Magic City Classic did more than end Alabama A&M’s four-game losing streak against Alabama State.

It put Shade’s Bulldogs in a commanding position to win the SWAC East.

Alabama A&M holds an 88.3% probability of winning the division, according to BC+.

The Bulldogs’ remaining conference schedule includes:

* Nov. 7: At Prairie View A&M

* Nov. 14: Texas Southern

* Nov. 21: At Mississippi Valley State

Jackson State remains alive, but the Tigers no longer control their destiny.

They must continue winning while hoping Alabama A&M stumbles.

Jackson State’s head-to-head victory over Alabama A&M in Mobile could become important if the programs finish tied, subject to the conference’s applicable tiebreakers.

The Bulldogs own the clearer road to the SWAC Championship.

However, with three conference games remaining, nothing has been officially clinched.

SWAC West: A Three-Team Deadlock

1. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

* SWAC record: 3-2

* Division championship probability: 45.3%

* SWAC championship probability: 16.6%

2. Alcorn State

* SWAC record: 3-2

* Division championship probability: 30.7%

* SWAC championship probability: 7.2%

3. Prairie View A&M

* SWAC record: 3-2

* Division championship probability: 13.0%

* SWAC championship probability: 2.8%

4. Grambling State

* SWAC record: 2-3

* Division championship probability: 6.6%

* SWAC championship probability: 1.2%

5. Southern

* SWAC record: 2-3

* Division championship probability: 4.0%

* SWAC championship probability: 0.7%

6. Texas Southern

* SWAC record: 2-3

* Division championship probability: 0.4%

* SWAC championship probability: Less than 0.1%

SWAC West Analysis

* Three programs are tied at 3-2.

* Three more sit one game behind at 2-3.

* Welcome to the SWAC West.

* Arkansas-Pine Bluff has become the division’s BC+ favorite following its explosive performances against Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman.

* However, the Golden Lions lost an earlier head-to-head meeting against Alcorn State.

* Their remaining schedule includes road games against Grambling State and Texas Southern, along with a home matchup against Prairie View A&M.

* Prairie View owns head-to-head victories against Grambling State and Alcorn State.

* The Panthers remain a threat despite their overall record.

* Circle Nov. 14, when Prairie View A&M visits Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

* That matchup could determine which program controls the road to the SWAC Championship.

MEAC: South Carolina State Leads the Road to Atlanta

The MEAC does not conduct a conference championship football game. The eligible regular-season champion earns the conference’s berth in the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

1. South Carolina State

* MEAC record: 2-0

* Overall record: 7-2

* Celebration Bowl berth probability: 76.1%

2. North Carolina Central

* MEAC record: 2-0

* Overall record: 4-5

* Celebration Bowl berth probability: 18.4%

3. Delaware State

* MEAC record: 1-1

* Overall record: 5-4

* Celebration Bowl berth probability: 2.9%

4. Howard

* MEAC record: 1-1

* Overall record: 4-5

* Celebration Bowl berth probability: 2.4%

5. Norfolk State

* MEAC record: 0-2

* Overall record: 4-5

* Celebration Bowl berth probability: 0.2%

6. Morgan State

* MEAC record: 0-2

* Overall record: 5-4

* Celebration Bowl berth probability: Less than 0.1%

MEAC Championship Analysis

South Carolina State has put itself in the driver’s seat.

The Bulldogs’ remaining MEAC schedule features:

* Nov. 5: At Howard

* Nov. 14: North Carolina Central

* Nov. 21: Delaware State

If South Carolina State defeats Howard and North Carolina Central handles Norfolk State, the Nov. 14 meeting in Orangeburg becomes a potential conference championship showdown.

North Carolina Central’s 4-5 overall record does not reflect the importance of its 2-0 MEAC start.

Morgan State, which occupied a prominent place in HBCU football rankings earlier in October, has fallen to 0-2 in conference play and faces a difficult road back into contention.

The Bears’ postseason hopes are fading.

For South Carolina State, the objective remains straightforward: Continue winning and return to Atlanta.

CIAA and SIAC Championship Races

CIAA Standings

* Virginia Union: 7-0

* Johnson C. Smith: 6-1

* Virginia State: 6-1

* Fayetteville State: 5-2

* Bowie State: 4-3

Virginia Union visits Virginia State on Nov. 7 in a regular-season finale with major championship seeding implications.

Johnson C. Smith closes its schedule against Livingstone.

The CIAA Championship Weekend takes place Nov. 13-14 in Durham, North Carolina. The top two teams will compete for the conference title Nov. 14, with the third- and fourth-place teams meeting in a separate game Nov. 13.

SIAC Standings

* Benedict: 6-1

* Kentucky State: 6-1

* Central State: 6-1

* Edward Waters: 5-2

* Tuskegee: 5-2

The SIAC championship race remains crowded.

Central State visits Benedict on Nov. 7, while Kentucky State hosts Morehouse.

Unlike the MEAC, the SIAC will crown its football champion through a championship game scheduled for Nov. 14.

The final regular-season results will determine which teams advance.

What Did We Learn From HBCU Football Week 9?

Contenders That Proved Something

Alabama A&M: Shade’s Bulldogs won the rivalry game they had lost four consecutive years, even without their most explosive offensive performance. That is the type of resilience championship teams need.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff: The Golden Lions are no longer a dark horse. BC+ now projects them as the favorite to win the SWAC West.

North Carolina Central: The Eagles are 4-5 overall and 2-0 in the MEAC. The conference record is what matters most in the race to Atlanta.

Johnson C. Smith: The Golden Bulls survived 614 yards of Virginia State offense and found a way to win. Duncan showed why he is a player to watch heading into championship weekend.

Contenders That Exposed a Weakness

Bethune-Cookman: One week after beating No. 1 Jackson State, the Wildcats surrendered 63 points. Quarterback play, ball security, and the offense's health will determine whether they recover.

Howard: The Bison managed just 114 yards of offense, missing a chance to strengthen their position in the MEAC championship race. South Carolina State comes to Washington on Thursday.

Virginia State: The Trojans have an offense that can move the football against almost anyone. But allowing 39 points to Johnson C. Smith demonstrated that offensive production alone will not guarantee a conference championship.

HBCU Football Week 9 Final Scores: Oct. 29-31, 2026

Scores compiled from the BOXTOROW 2026 HBCU football scoreboard and game reporting.

NCAA Division I

* South Carolina State 51, Morgan State 10 (Thursday)

* North Carolina Central 34, Howard 0

* Delaware State 36, Norfolk State 33 (Philadelphia)

* North Carolina A&T 13, Elon 10

* Lindenwood 27, Tennessee State 0

* Towson 44, Hampton 13

* Alcorn State 52, Mississippi Valley State 17

* Arkansas-Pine Bluff 63, Bethune-Cookman 21

* Southern 42, Florida A&M 14

* Alabama A&M 31, Alabama State 28 (Magic City Classic)

* Texas Southern 23, Grambling State 20 (OT)

NCAA Division II

* Miles 35, Fort Valley State 28 (Thursday)

* Virginia Union 62, Lincoln (Pa.) 0 (Friday)

* Central State 35, Edward Waters 28

* Albany State 21, Clark Atlanta 17

* Allen 26, Morehouse 23

* Benedict 23, Savannah State 0

* Tuskegee 27, Lane 14

* Johnson C. Smith 39, Virginia State 33 (OT)

* Bluefield State 45, Shaw 42

* Elizabeth City State 5, Winston-Salem State 0

* Fayetteville State 21, Bowie State 17

* Livingstone 37, Virginia-Lynchburg 14

* West Virginia State 24, Glenville State 19

NAIA and Other Results

* Florida Memorial 21, Webber International 14

* Northeastern State 59, Langston 10

* Ottawa (Ariz.) 43, Arkansas Baptist 0

* Texas College 52, Community Christian 0

HBCU Football Week 10: Five Games to Watch

1. South Carolina State at Howard

* Date: Thursday, Nov. 5

* Kickoff: 5 p.m. ET

* Location: Washington, D.C.

* TV: ESPNU

* BC+ win probability: South Carolina State 79%

The Bulldogs begin a critical stretch that could secure another MEAC championship and Celebration Bowl appearance.

2. Alabama A&M at Prairie View A&M

* Date: Saturday, Nov. 7

* Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET

* TV/streaming: SWAC TV

* BC+ win probability: Alabama A&M 71%

The SWAC East leader faces a Prairie View team fighting to stay in the Western Division championship race.

*HBCU Legends will be at this contest in Prairie View, Texas.

3. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Grambling State

* Date: Saturday, Nov. 7

* Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET

* BC+ win probability: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 62%

Arkansas-Pine Bluff faces another important road test as the Golden Lions attempt to maintain their advantage in the SWAC West projections.

4. North Carolina Central at Norfolk State

* Date: Saturday, Nov. 7

* Kickoff: Noon ET

* Streaming: ESPN+

* BC+ win probability: Norfolk State 60%

North Carolina Central wants to remain unbeaten in MEAC play.

Norfolk State, meanwhile, has an opportunity to disrupt the championship race and deliver one of the weekend’s most important conference upsets.

5. Virginia Union at Virginia State

* Date: Saturday, Nov. 7

* Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

* Location: Petersburg, Virginia

Virginia Union enters its regular-season finale unbeaten in CIAA competition.

Virginia State can knock off the Panthers and improve its position heading into the Nov. 13-14 CIAA Championship Weekend in Durham.

Additional Games to Watch

* Bethune-Cookman at Southern: BC+ projects Southern with a 61% win probability.

* Alabama State at Texas Southern: BC+ favors Alabama State at 73%.

* Albany State vs. Fort Valley State: The rivals meet in the Fountain City Classic in Columbus, Georgia.

Final Word: The Road to the Championships Is Getting Narrower

Week 9 reminded everyone how quickly HBCU football’s championship picture can change.

Alabama A&M turned a rivalry victory into a commanding SWAC East advantage.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff transformed one of the most unpredictable conference divisions into a race in which the Golden Lions are the new favorite.

South Carolina State continued to demonstrate why Berry’s Bulldogs remain the standard in the MEAC.

Virginia Union strengthened its position in the CIAA, while Johnson C. Smith and Virginia State showed that the road to Durham will not be simple.

The BC+ model provides a statistical picture of the championship races.

But the simulations do not block field goals, force turnovers, or score touchdowns.

The teams still have to settle those matters on the field.

And after nine weeks, one thing is certain: The race to December is far from finished.

About the SMQB author: Kyle T. Mosley is the founder and managing editor of HBCU Legends on Sports Illustrated and a voter in the BOXTOROW HBCU football polls. He covers HBCU athletics, including the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and SIAC, and develops the BC+ HBCU football analytical model.