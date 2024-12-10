Black College Football Hall Of Fame Has 27 Finalists For The Class Of 2025
The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced today the 27 Finalists for induction into the Class of 2025. The list includes 23 players and four coaches.
“We would like to congratulate the Class of 2025 Finalists,” said Doug Williams, Super Bowl XXII MVP, Chairman and Co-Founder of the Hall of Fame. “These men embody the very best of Black College Football.”
The finalists were chosen from more than 150 nominees by a 10-member Selection Committee, which includes prominent journalists, commentators, historians, former NFL General Managers, and football executives.
“A heartfelt thank you to the selection committee for their commitment and effort in choosing this year’s finalists,” said Committee Chairman Charlie Neal. “Selecting the finalists is no easy task, but the committee’s passion for preserving the history of Black College Football shines through in this year’s group of finalists.”
The Class of 2025 will be announced on December 18th, 2024. They will be recognized for the first time at the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans on February 22, 2025 and honored during the 16th Annual Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, June 7, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, please visit
PLAYER FINALISTS (23 Players)
- George Atkinson (S, Morris Brown College, 1965-1968)
- Jerome Barkum (TE, Jackson State University, 1968-1971)
- Dwaine Board (DE, North Carolina A&T State University, 1975-1978)
- Larry Brooks (DT, Virginia State University, 1969-1972)
- Vince Buck (DB, Central State University, 1986-1989)
- Nick Collins (DB, Bethune-Cookman University, 2002-2004)
- Henry Dyer (RB, Grambling State University, 1963-1965)
- Richard Harris (DE, Grambling State University, 1968-1970)
- Vernon Holland (OL, Tennessee State University, 1967-1970)
- Lester Holmes (OL, Jackson State University, 1989-1992)
- Mike Holmes (DB, WR, Texas Southern University, 1969-1973)
- Ezra Johnson (DL, Morris Brown College, 1973-1976)
- Rashean Mathis (DB, Bethune-Cookman University, 1999-2002)
- Jacquay Nunnally (WR, Florida A&M University, 1997-2000)
- Anthony Pleasant (DE, Tennessee State University, 1987-1990)
- Tyrone Poole (DB, Fort Valley State University, 1991-1994)
- Eddie Robinson, Jr. (LB, Alabama State University, 1988-1991)
- Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (DB, Tennessee State University, 2004-2007)
- Jimmy Smith (WR, Jackson State University, 1987-1991)
- John Thierry (DE, Alcorn State University, 1991-1994)
- Jay “Sky” Walker (QB, Howard University, 1992-1993)
- Ted White (QB, Howard University, 1995-1998)
- Lee Williams (DL, Bethune-Cookman University, 1981-1983)
COACH FINALISTS (4 Coaches)
- Rod Broadway (Head Football Coach, North Carolina Central University, North Carolina A&T State University, Grambling State University, 2003-2017)
- Rudy Hubbard (Head Football Coach, Florida A&M University, 1974-1985)
- Fred "Pop" Long (Head Football Coach, Wiley College, 1921-1965)
- Doug Porter (Head Football Coach, Mississippi Valley State University 1961-1965, Howard University 1974-1985, Fort Valley State University 1987-1996)
ABOUT THE ALLSTATE HBCU LEGACY BOWL
The Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, is a postseason all-star game that showcases the top 100 NFL draft-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The game will be played on the Saturday, February 22, 2025 (Yulman Stadium at Tulane University), and broadcast live on NFL Network. More than a football game, the week-long celebration of Black culture and history provides invaluable exposure for HBCU students, and includes the largest HBCU Career Fair in the country.
ABOUT THE BLACK COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME
The Black College Football Hall of Fame, a non-profit, tax-exempt organization, located at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio was founded in 2009 by African American pioneers, quarterbacks James Harris and Doug Williams to preserve the history and honor the greatest football players, coaches and contributors from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. There are 118 Inductees including Mel Blount, James Harris, Willie Lanier, Art Shell and Doug Williams, who serve as Trustees. The Black College Football Hall of Fame has awarded over $450,000 in direct support to HBCUs and HBCU scholarships since inception. Other major initiatives include the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, the HBCU Combine and the Ozzie Newsome GM & Quarterback Summit (in partnership with the NFL), as well as the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic (in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame).