Black College Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023

The Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) announced its 14th Class today – the Class of 2023. Eight inductees were selected from a list of 25 Finalists who had been determined earlier by the BCFHOF Selection Committee.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 includes… Leslie Frazier (Alcorn State University), Henry “Killer” Lawrence (Florida A&M University), Albert Lewis (Grambling State University), Jim Marsalis (Tennessee State University), Tyrone McGriff (Florida A&M University), Elijah Pitts (Philander Smith College), Johnnie Walton (Elizabeth City State University), and Coach Pete Richardson (Southern University, Winston Salem State University).

“This Class is another representation of the immense football talent that has played at historically black colleges and universities,” said BCFHOF Co-Founder and 2011 Inductee Doug Williams. “Several of these players were college All-Americans, high NFL draft picks and Pro Bowlers.”

Votes were tallied from the 11-member Selection Committee, comprised of prominent journalists, commentators, and historians, as well as former NFL General Managers and executives, and from members of the BCFHOF to determine the Inductees.

The Class of 2023 will be honored at the 14th Annual Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Presented by the Atlanta Falcons on June 10, 2023. The Induction Ceremony takes place at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia.

They will also be recognized at halftime of the Second Annual HBCU Legacy Bowl on February 25, 2023 at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, LA, which will be broadcast live on NFL Network (3:00pm CT).

Jan 2, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier walks the field prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

LESLIE FRAZIER (Player)

Defensive Back … Alcorn State University (1978-1980) … Recruited to Alcorn State University by BCFHOF Inductee Marino Casem … All-SWAC 1st Team Defensive honors …NAIA All-District Team … 1979 SWAC Championship … Signed as free agent by the Chicago Bears (1981-1985) … Two-time Super Bowl Champion (Chicago Bears, Super Bowl XX, as a player; Indianapolis Colts, Super Bowl XLI, as a coach) … Played 65 career NFL games with 20 interceptions, two fumble recoveries, two touchdowns and one sack… Born April 3, 1959.

Jan 25, 1981; New Orleans, LA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Oakland Raiders quarterback Jim Plunkett (16) in action with offensive lineman Henry Lawrence (70) against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl XV at the Superdome. The Raiders defeated the Eagles 27-10. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

HENRY “KILLER” LAWRENCE (Player)

Offensive Lineman … Florida A&M University (1971-1973) … 1974 Senior Bowl participant … Selected in the first-round of the 1974 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders … Played with the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders for 13 seasons (1974-1986) … Three-time Super Bowl Champion (XI, XV, XVIII) … Two-time Pro Bowler … FAMU Sports Hall of Fame … Born September 26, 1951.

Oct 14, 1990; Kansas City, MO, USA; FILE PHOTO; Detroit Lions running back James Wilder (34) carries the ball against Kansas City Chiefs defensive players Javice Pearson (24) and Albert Lewis (29) at Arrowhead Stadium during the 1990 season. Mandatory Credit Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports

ALBERT LEWIS (Player)

Defensive Back … Grambling State University (1972-1975) … All-Southwestern Athletic Conference … Selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third-round of the 1983 NFL Draft … Kansas City Chiefs (1983-1993) … Oakland Raiders (1994-1998) … Four-time Pro Bowler … Two-time First-team All-Pro… 482 career tackles, 42 interceptions, 12.5 sacks and one touchdown …Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame … Born October 6, 1960.

Wayne Whitt, left, staff writer for The Tennessean, presents Tennessee State University's cornerback Jim Marsalis with the Time Magazine award for having been selected to the All-American team as head coach Jim Merritt claps. The occasion May 17, 1969 was TSU's All-Sports banquet at the school. 69then05 072

JIM MARSALIS (Player)

Defensive Back … Tennessee A&I (now Tennessee State University) … (1965-1968) … 1968 CFB All-American … Selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the first-round of the 1969 AFL Draft … Kansas City Chiefs (1969-1975) … New Orleans Saints (1977) … 1969 AFL Defensive Rookie of the Year … Super Bowl IV Champion (1970) … Two-time Pro Bowler … For his career, Marsalis intercepted 15 passes for 116 yards, six fumble recoveries and one sack … Born October 10, 1945.

TYRONE MCGRIFF (Player)

Offensive Lineman … Florida A&M University (1976-1979) … Led Florida A&M to an 11-0 season and was named by the Pittsburgh Courier as Black College co-champion as a sophomore … Three-time All-America (1977, 1978, 1979) … Selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 12th round of the 1980 NFL Draft … Played three seasons in the NFL and three in the United States Football League … Born January 13, 1958.

Green Bay Packers guard Gale Gillingham (68) makes a block for Green Bay Packers Elijah Pitts (22) in the season opener on Sept. 17, 1967 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers tied with the Detroit Lions 17-17. Gpg Historic Photos Vs Detroit Lions 10192022 0018

ELIJAH PITTS (Player)

Halfback … Philander Smith College (1977-1979) … Selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 13th round of the 1961 NFL Draft … Green Bay Packers (1961–1969) … Los Angeles Rams (1970) … New Orleans Saints (1970) … Green Bay Packers (1971) … 11-year NFL veteran … Specialized in returning punts and kickoffs while playing both running back positions … Quickly became Captain of Special Teams under Coach Vince Lombardi … Born February 3, 1938.

JOHNNIE WALTON (Player)

Quarterback … Elizabeth City State University (1965-1968) … Four-year starting quarterback … All-CIAA Team his senior year with 114 of 204 passes for 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns … Led the Vikings to an 8–1 record. … Signed with the Los Angeles Rams as a free agent … Los Angeles Rams (1969–1972) … Philadelphia Eagles (1976-1979) … Inducted into the ECSU Hall of Fame on October 25, 1985 … Born October 4, 1947.

COACH PETE RICHARDSON (Coach)

Coach … Winston-Salem State University (1988-1992) Southern University (1993-2009) … Compiled a record of 169–76–1… Won three Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) conference championships … Richardson never had a losing season while at WSSU … During his 17 years as head coach at Southern, the Jaguars football teams won five Southwestern Atlantic Conference Championships, including a three-peat from 1997-99 … Four black college national titles (1993, 1995, 1997 and 2003) … Four Heritage Bowl titles … 12-5 in the Bayou Classic … Born October 17, 1946.

