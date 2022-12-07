The Prime Candidates: 15 Coaches to Replace Deion Sanders at Jackson State

HOUSTON - Jackson State football seeks a new leader after Deion Sanders accepted the head coach position at the University of Colorado. Coach Prime recommended to athletic director Ashley Robinson that assistant coach T.C. Taylor become the program's new head football coach. Taylor is an intriguing choice to succeed Sanders because Taylor was the team's offensive coordinator and later demoted by Sanders.

Deion Sanders walking during pregame warmups at the 2022 SWAC Football Championship at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, MS on Dec. 3, 2022. Credit: Kyle A. Mosley/HBCU Legends

WHAT ABOUT CURRENT JSU STAFF MEMBERS?

Sanders failed to mention two names - Dennis Thurman and Bret Bartolone (offensive coordinator) did not mention Gary Harrell, aka "Coach Flea" (assistant coach). Harrell coached the team for five games during Sanders' hospitalization for blood clots and two amputated toes.

Here are my top-fifteen candidates for Life AP (After Prime) at Jackson State University.

Chennis Berry - Benedict College head coach Willie Simmons - Florida A&M head coach Vincent Dancy - Mississippi Valley State head coach Gary Harrell - Jackson State assistant coach/running backs Jerry Mack - Tennessee running backs coach/former NCCU head coach with 3 MEAC titles Quinton Morgan - Langston (OK) head coach Antone' Sewell- Morgan State assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman - Jackson State defensive coordinator TC Taylor - Jackson State assistant coach/wide receivers Herman Edwards - Former NFL and NCAA head coach Damon Wilson - Morgan State head coach Trei Oliver - NCCU head coach Reginald Ruffin - Tuskegee athletic director Alvin Parker - Virginia Union head coach Duane Taylor - Alabama A&M assistant head coach/offensive coordinator

Benedict Head Coach Chennis Berry; Credit: Benedict Athletics

OUR TOP CHOICE

Our top choice is Chennis Berry for many positive reasons. Berry transformed the Benedict College (11-1) football program into winners this season. In 2019, their record was 1-9. Berry entered and brought them to a respectable 5-5 in 2020. Today, the Tigers are the 2022 SIAC Football Championship title holders and earth a berth to the 2022 NCAA Super Region 2 Playoff.

The 2022 AFCA Region 2 and SIAC Coach of the Year is highly respected by the Benedict administration, staff, players, and recruits. He knows how to navigate the transfer portal successfully by signing players like quarterback Eric Phoenix.

He's a strong figure that could bring stability, a willingness to work with administration, and a personality to reach young people in the surrounding community.

COACHES TO CONSIDER

Others to vigorously pursue would be Vincent Dancy and Willie Simmons. Simmons is set at Florida A&M, but Dancy could be an attractive hire for the Tigers.

The MVSU head coach commands a room and his players follow his tenacious persona. He's a SWAC guy whose teams are dangerous on the field, creating yearly upsets.

Coach Prime visited him and saw firsthand the low resources provided to Dancy, yet he still motivates his players to give their all on the field. He could do wonders at Jackson State.

Antone' Sewell, Quinton Morgan, Duane Taylor, and Jerry Mack are young and suitable to handle the rigors of the job.

Let the debates begin. Coach Prime's exit has opened the door to a myriad of options for Ashley Robinson and President Hudson. How will they handle the search process, and who will become the 22nd head coach of the Jackson State Tigers football team?

We shall see.

