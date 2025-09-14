CAN ANYONE STOP ANDREW BODY?
HOUSTON - Andrew Body made a name for himself at Shell Energy Stadium, previously known as PNC Stadium. While a one-sided game unfolded at the stadium tonight, several members were enduring the frigid press box by watching the young quarterback dazzle spectators at The Gump. This led to reflections on what could have been for a struggling HBCU program based in Third Ward, Houston or even at another up the road on Hwy 290.
Those who didn't know Andrew Body before this season labeled him as "overrated, injury-prone, and inconsistent." Still, those of us who know Andrew Body never doubted his talent, leadership, grit, and heart.
Andrew and his family have shown remarkable resilience in the face of his shoulder injuries. Now, it's time for them to savor the journey that is shaping up to be a championship campaign.
After the first three games of 2025, the dynamic Alabama State quarterback has led the Hornets to a 2-1 record. More importantly, the team is averaging 36.3 points and 430 yards per game while ranking first in the SWAC in several offensive statistical categories.
Body sits atop the passing leaders, completing 73.8 percent of his passes for 761 yards, 10 touchdowns, and an efficiency rating of 223.0. He's also the league's sixth-best rusher, gaining 195 yards on 30 carries, and one rushing touchdown of 60 yards in Week 1.
The redshirt junior is on pace for a 3,000+ yards and 30+ touchdown season for the Hornets.
Before Saturday's Week 3 contest against Miles, he ranked 15th in completion percentage and was the 12th overall leading passer in the FCS; however, he is the top passing quarterback in all of HBCU football.
Andrew Body has consistently rendered his naysayers powerless with outstanding performances through the first three weeks, and Saturday's game may have been his steadiest.
Body completed 87.5% of his passes (14 of 16) for 251 yards and four touchdowns, while adding 62 rushing yards on seven attempts. Another 300+ offensive output for a young man whose future looked bleak after re-injuring his throwing shoulder during the 2024 Orange Blossom Classic.
Bama State wideout Jalen Jones is becoming Body's favorite target. Jones became the 7th-best receiver in FCS football with nine receptions, 206 yards, and one touchdown. SaturdayG., Jones scored two touchdowns after hauling in four receptions for 118 yards in the 37-9 rout of Miles College.
Can anybody stop Andrew Body?
Right now, it won't be easy.
The Hornets are about to face a tough challenge as they prepare to play against four SWAC East opponents and one SWAC West opponent in their next five games. The matchups against Florida A&M, Bethune-Cookman, Jackson State, Alabama A&M, and Prairie View A&M are expected to be intense and exciting, especially for Alabama State.
Andrew's leadership will be crucial as Alabama State faces the next month. The two road games in Tallahassee, Florida, and Jackson, Mississippi, will be a litmus test, determining whether the Hornets are worthy to claim the Eastern division for Eddie Robinson Jr, finally.
All Andrew and his staff must do is to allow Andrew Body to be Andrew Body. The team will be there to support him every step of the way. Hopefully, the entire distance to and from Atlanta this December.
Previous coverage of Andrew Body
Andrew Body Returns With An Impressive 5 Touchdown Night As Bama State Falls To UAB
Andrew Body's return to HBCU football showcased what was likely the best performance of his collegiate career. Somewhere, you can hear Eminem saying, "Did you forget about Drew?"
Tonight, we witnessed a remarkable personal comeback of an athlete in Birmingham, which could become the prelude to Alabama State's pursuit of the elusive SWAC East division championship.
However, Robinson has to tweak with his defensive unit, which yielded 52 points and over 500 yards of offense.
The Alabama State quarterback completed the night with 431 yards of offense and accounted for five touchdowns against an FBS opponent, UAB. His only blemish in the game was his ill-advised lateral pass that led to a turnover.
His surgically repaired shoulder was "surgical" most of the evening. He picked apart the Blazers' defense through the air, completing 18 of 24 (75%) passes for 312 yards, four touchdowns, and a 239.2 rating.
Body confused UAB defenders with sidesteps and a burst of speed, rushing 16 times for 119 yards and a touchdown.
UAB head coach Trent Dilfer sought him out after the game, telling Body, "You're one heck of a quarterback."
He proved one thing: A healthy and poised Andrew Body gives Alabama State's offense the best chance of challenging Jackson State for the SWAC East title. Still, their defense is struggling after returning only one starter from last season's team.
Tonight, Body dispelled any doubts about his ability to lead as a quarterback, especially from those who called him "washed up" and "overrated"; he's neither. Throughout his trials and tribulations, Body has become a mature and patient signal-caller.
BEFORE HALFTIME
Bama State was winning the game at halftime, Coach Eddie Robinson stated emphatically, "Andrew Body." It was the junior redshirt quarterback who led the Hornets to three scoring drives in the first half and kept them in the game.
Body completed 8 of 10 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns for a 257.7 rating. He added 10 rushes for 93 yards and a long 60-yard touchdown on the Hornets' second play of the contest.
Bama State cruised into the locker room at halftime leading, 21-17, over UAB.
It has been close to a year since Body suffered his second shoulder injury at the 2024 Denny's Orange Blossom Classic. Fortunately, after a year of successful rehabilitation in Alabama, renowned surgeon Dr. James Andrews coordinated his surgery and recovery. Andrew handpicked Dr. Andrews.
Why? Andrews is the physician who repaired future Pro Football Hall of Famer Drew Brees when he needed to reattach a complete labrum tear and partial rotator cuff tear.
Body has returned to the Hornets' starting lineup on Thursday night with an exclamation point!
AFTER HALFTIME
In the second half, the Hornets marched down the field on a 10-play, 68-yard drive in 4:45 minutes to increase their lead to 28-17. Unfortunately, Eddie Robinson Jr.'s defense wasn't up to the task of stopping the Blazers. Bama State allowed 21 unanswered points in the third quarter to take a 38-28 lead.
As the fourth quarter opened, Hornets' running back, Jamarie Hostzclaw, rushed for a seven-yard score to bring them within three points, 38-35, with 13:09 remaining in the contest.
During the drive after Isaiah Jacobs' five-yard touchdown, Body connected with wide receiver Jalen Jones for a 69-yard touchdown pass with 4:18 left in the game.
With 1:19 left on the clock, UAB secured the win with Solomon Beebe's seven-yard run, aided by quarterback Jalen Kitna, who provided the key block for the final touchdown.
The final score? Alabama State 42, UAB 52.
OTHER IMPACT PERFORMERS
- WR Jalen Jones: 6 rec, 174 yards, 1 TD
- WR Ajai Harrell: 4 rec, 76 yards, 1 TD
- WR Asa Gregg: 3 rec, 31 yards, 1 TD
- WR Dylan Djete: 2 rec, 18 yards, 1 TD
- RB Jamarie Hostzclaw: 14 rushes, 54 yards, 1 TD
UAB TOP PERFORMERS
The Blazers' quarterback, Jalen Kitna, completed 18 of 23 passes for 247 yards, two touchdowns, and a 197.2 rating. His running back, Javon Jackson, rushed for 166 yards on 17 carries, scoring two touchdowns. Solomon Beebe added eight rushes for 54 yards and two scores, and Isaiah Jacobs notched eight carries for 42 yards and a touchdown.
What's Next For Bama State?
Eddie Robinson Jr.'s troops will march into Baton Rouge at Mumford Stadium to clash with the Southern Jaguars at 6:00 PM CT on Saturday, Sept. 6.
Body's shoulder looks great. Which shouldn't make anyone in the SWAC too happy when facing him this season.