Chennis Berry Shines on Nightcap, Reveals South Carolina State’s Winning Formula of 1-0

HOUSTON — South Carolina State head football coach Chennis Berry has a simple response to almost every question about the Bulldogs’ success.

Go 1-0.

On Monday evening, Berry joined Pro Football Hall of Famer and Savannah State great Shannon Sharpe, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Joe Johnson on “Nightcap” following South Carolina State’s explosive season-opening 87-0 victory over Savannah State.

Sharpe immediately wanted an explanation, since both were alums of the school.

“How you put up 87 on your alma mater, man?” Sharpe asked Berry.

Berry laughed off the question before returning to the philosophy that has become synonymous with his program.

“Hey, man, we were just trying to go 1-0, man,” Berry said. “Just trying to find a way to win a football game, man. That’s it.”

The scoreboard said 87 points. Berry saw something else: execution.

Chennis Berry Shines on Nightcap | HBCU LEGENDS

CHENNIS BERRY: ‘THE SEPARATION IS IN THE PREPARATION’

South Carolina State’s offensive explosion naturally commanded attention. Still, Berry told the Nightcap crew that the Bulldogs’ performance began with maintaining the same standard regardless of who was on the field.

“It’s about execution for us, man,” Berry said. “At the end of the day, I tell our young men, man, let’s lock and load for 60 minutes.”

Berry focuses on the process of winning rather than the outcome. The HBCU championship-winning coach said South Carolina State respected Savannah State, particularly with a new coaching staff creating unknowns in preparation.

“We respect every opponent we play, man, but we fear none,” Berry said.

That same philosophy will carry into South Carolina State’s next test against Florida A&M in Miami.

Sharpe jokingly asked Berry to “drop 62” on FAMU at the upcoming Orange Blossom Classic as Chad Johnson was wearing a Florida A&M shirt during the interview.

Berry dodged the shot and wasn’t taking the bait from Sharpe.

“The mission doesn’t change for us, man,” Berry said. “We’re going to make sure that our young men are prepared. The separation is in the preparation.”

It is a revealing distinction.

Berry isn’t building South Carolina State around defending what happened last season. He is attempting to build a team capable of earning everything again.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ISN’T DEFENDING A TITLE

Johnson asked Berry how he keeps players focused on long-term goals after championship success.

Berry’s answer again returned to process.

“We’re process-oriented, man,” Berry said. “We’re all about falling in love with the process.”

That’s particularly important in the transfer portal era.

Berry said South Carolina State has 52 returning players and 52 newcomers. Half of the roster had previously experienced the program. Half did not.

For Berry, that makes the returning Bulldogs responsible for transmitting the culture to their new teammates.

“The foundation is already set from the guys that’s been here,” Berry said.

The newcomers aren’t defending anything because they weren’t part of what happened before their arrival. Berry wants them focused on establishing their own identity within South Carolina State’s standards.

“It’s a new team, it’s a new season, but the mission doesn’t change,” Berry said. “Find a way to go 1-0 each and every day.”

His expectations also extend well beyond football.

“In this program, man, we about championships, man,” Berry said. “We chase A’s and B’s in the classroom. C’s are championships. And D’s are degrees. Those are the A’s, B’s, C’s, D’s of our program.”

Chennis Berry and South Carolina State Bulldogs | SCS Athletics

‘RELATIONAL, NOT TRANSACTIONAL’

One of Berry’s most revealing comments addressed a fundamental challenge facing coaches in modern college football.

“We try to make our program still relational, not transactional,” Berry said.

The NCAA transfer portal, NIL opportunities and roster turnover have altered how players interact with collegiate sports programs, especially football. Berry still emphasized the importance of building relationships with his players.

Chad Johnson wanted to know from the South Carolina State head coach how difficult it is to avoid losing student-athletes.

His response resonated so much with Johnson that he repeated it to his co-hosts after Coach Berry left the interview.

“We’re going to coach them hard,” Berry said. “But we’re going to love them harder.”

Berry expects his assistants to know their players beyond meetings, practices and games. He wants coaches visiting dormitories, eating with players and asking about their families.

“They don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care,” Berry said.

Johnson immediately seized on the statement.

“Boy, that was a gem,” Johnson told Berry. “That was a good one.”

For Berry, however, the philosophy has a larger purpose.

“I want to win championships, man, but I want to win souls,” Berry said.

He wants South Carolina State players to leave Orangeburg prepared for something football cannot guarantee: the rest of their lives.

“The next four years of your life gonna set you up for the next 40,” Berry said.

Football, he reminded the Nightcap crew, “has an expiration date.” That’s a phrase Berry has stated many a time over the years.

He wants his players prepared to become better fathers, husbands and community leaders long after their playing careers end.

SHANNON SHARPE AND CHENNIS BERRY’S SAVANNAH STATE CONNECTION

Berry and Sharpe also discovered common ground through legendary coach Bill Davis.

He coached SC State in the early '80s, then Savannah State, recruiting Sharpe in 1986 and Berry in 1991.

Sharpe arrived at Savannah State in Davis’ first recruiting class. Berry came to Savannah State after Davis show him playing basketball, giving him his opportunity to play college football.

“I actually got my football scholarship off him watching me play in the basketball tournament,” Berry said.

The two men remembered Davis as a "straight-shooter."

“He would shoot you straight,” Berry said.

Berry noted that Davis and other coaches from his days at Savannah State taught their players lessons that transcended football.

“He taught us more life than he did football, per se,” Berry explained.

Those relationships continue to influence Berry’s approach decades later.

“It’s all about relationships when you work and you play at HBCUs, man,” Berry said. “The relationships that you build, man, they last for the rest of your life.”

WHAT DOES THE FUTURE HOLD FOR CHENNIS BERRY?

Berry’s success inevitably led Sharpe to another subject.

How long can South Carolina State keep him? Which is fair. Berry has won two HBCU Division II national championships at Benedict and one with the Bulldogs.

Sharpe only echoed what many are wondering as Berry’s programs continue winning at a high level in the FCS.

Berry didn’t speculate or let on. Rumors persisted before the Celebration Bowl that he was a candidate for a few head coaching jobs at other FCS programs.

“I truly believe in, you know, bloom where you planted, man,” Berry said. “Be where your feet are, man.”

Rooted in his faith and patience, Berry told the podcast hosts that he spent 26 years as an assistant coach before receiving his first head-coaching opportunity.

Instead of projecting where he might be next season or beyond, Berry said he believes there is a reason he is leading South Carolina State today in Orangeburg.

“God got me here,” Berry said. “He got me here for a reason, a season, or a lifetime. And I’m gonna enjoy the moment while I’m here.”

Then he returned to the same message with which he began the conversation.

“Dominate the day and keep falling in love with the process of going 1-0 each and every day.”

BERRY’S BLUEPRINT AT SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

South Carolina State football carries considerable expectations. Berry pointed to the Bulldogs' tradition, including 20 MEAC championships and four Pro Football Hall of Famers.

Winning is expected in Orangeburg.

Berry's blueprint, however, isn't simply about collecting trophies.

Preparation creates separation.

Relationships create trust.

Education prepares players for life.

And yesterday's championship does nothing to guarantee tomorrow's victory.

Sharpe opened the interview wondering how Berry's Bulldogs scored 87 points.

Sixteen minutes later, the answer was much bigger than football.

South Carolina State's standard isn’t 87 points.

It’s the process of going 1-0.