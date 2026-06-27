CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams Parker Extended Through 2031

Lincoln University, PA -- The CIAA Board of Directors extended Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams Parker's contract through 2031 at the conference's spring board meeting at Lincoln University. McWilliams Parker is the longest-tenured HBCU sports conference commissioner, having been hired by the CIAA in 2012. She is the first Black female to lead an HBCU league, followed by commissioners Sonja Stills of the MEAC and Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes leading the HBCUAC.

The board unanimously approved McWilliams Parker’s extension to run through 2031, following its annual review of her tremendous performance over the years. She has been responsible for spearheading the conference’s advances championship competition for its student-athletes, academic success, institutional growth, broadcast and tournament contracts, and national visibility for the oldest HBCU conference.

HBCU Conference Commissioners Contract Terms | HBCU Legends

"I am grateful to the Board of Directors for their continued confidence and support of our vision for the CIAA," McWilliams Parker said. "This conference has a rich legacy built by generations of leaders, member institutions, student-athletes, coaches, and administrators. Together, we have made tremendous progress in strengthening the CIAA's brand, enhancing the student-athlete experience, deepening sponsor and partner engagement, and elevating the overall fan experience. I am excited about what lies ahead as we continue to elevate our conference and build upon the foundation that makes the CIAA one of the most respected conferences in intercollegiate athletics."

McWilliams Parker is a true pioneer. She’s recognized as the first full-time Black woman commissioner of an athletic conference among all NCAA divisions.

CIAA Commissioner Jacqie Parker-McWilliams | Credit: CIAA

NEW FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FORMAT

The extension was not the only decision to move the conference forward.

The board approved an expanded CIAA football championship format. Beginning in fall 2026, the championship adopts a new playoff structure, with full details to be released at CIAA Media Day on July 15 in Durham, North Carolina. The conference framed the change as a way to expand postseason opportunities for student-athletes and build excitement around CIAA football.

The conference’s members also reaffirmed its current mandated sport structure while leaving room to evaluate growth. Women's flag football, approved at the fall 2025 board meeting, becomes a varsity sport across the league beginning with the 2026-27 academic year.

The board further authorized the conference office to continue studying expanded women's soccer opportunities, including potential associate membership partnerships, as well as championship experiences for sports the CIAA does not sponsor, such as baseball and men's and women's soccer. The review will weigh financial and membership implications, with findings due back to the board in fall 2026.

The next marker comes July 15, when McWilliams Parker and the conference reveal the new football playoff format at Media Day in Durham, NC.

FAQ / PAA block:

How long is Jacqie McWilliams Parker's CIAA contract?

The CIAA Board of Directors approved an extension through 2031, keeping her as commissioner of the conference she has led since 2012.

When does the new CIAA football championship format start?

The expanded playoff format begins in fall 2026, with full details set for release at CIAA Media Day on July 15 in Durham, North Carolina.

Is flag football a CIAA sport?

Women's flag football, approved at the fall 2025 board meeting, becomes a varsity sport across the conference beginning with the 2026-27 academic year.

Where was the CIAA spring board meeting held?

The 2026 spring board meeting was held at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania.

What other sports is the CIAA exploring?

The board authorized the conference office to study expanded women's soccer opportunities through associate membership partnerships, plus championship experiences for baseball and men's and women's soccer, with findings due back in fall 2026.