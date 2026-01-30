Coach Eddie Robinson Confirms Andrew Body Returning To Alabama State
Andrew Body is coming back to Alabama State, according to Hornets head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. With so many players moving between teams these days, Robinson is focusing on keeping the team steady and building strong leaders. Body’s return gives both qualities to Bama State, especially after being named the 2025 HBCU Player of the Year.
Speaking at a coaches conference in Alabama, Robinson addressed the challenges posed by the transfer portal with reporter Jayla Brown and others, noting that while player movement has become commonplace, replacing experience and leadership remains difficult.
“You try to think about the parts that are hard to replace,” Robinson said. “The whole portal aspect of it, it’s been challenging at times, but it’s just part of football.”
The transfer portal has changed how teams manage their rosters, especially for programs that want long-term success. For Robinson, it is not just about finding talent but also about maintaining strong team chemistry and culture, even amid frequent changes.
This focus makes returning leaders like quarterback Andrew Body all the more important. His return gives the team stability as they bring in new players.
“When there’s so many new people in the building, it’s nice when you have a guy that’s been in that role before and can continue that same aspect,” Robinson said.
Body is a versatile playmaker who offers more than just stats to the offense. Robinson praised his ability to affect the game in many ways and highlighted his importance in the locker room. Since Body already knows the system and what is expected, Alabama State can come together faster during this transition.
“He’s a kid that can do a lot of different things with the ball,” Robinson said.
As HBCU football adjusts to the transfer portal, Robinson is focusing on building resilience and developing leaders. For Alabama State, keeping players like Body, who carry the team’s culture, is key to connecting their traditions with future goals.
Robinson said the goal is still the same, even as things change: build a program based on accountability, consistency, and players who can lead through tough times.
For the Hornets, having experienced leaders return gives them a strong foundation as they move forward in this new era of college football.
