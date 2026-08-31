Alabama A&M’s David Faulk IV Reflects on MEAC/SWAC Challenge Experience and Cricket Partnership

ATLANTA — Alabama A&M kicker David Faulk IV did not allow a disappointing start to the 2026 season to shake his confidence following the Bulldogs’ loss at the 2026 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off.

Faulk spoke with HBCU Legends about how the Bulldogs should respond, what he is learning from coach Sam Shade and the opportunity to represent his university as a Cricket Wireless Student Ambassador.

“Yeah, it was a tough loss, taking one on the chin the first week of the season,” Faulk told HBCU Legends. “I think we’ll fight back and end up having a good season. We need to stay true to who we are and stay true to our roots.”

For a young Alabama A&M team beginning another season under Shade, Faulk’s message centered on resilience and moving forward after the result.

Alabama A&M placekicker and Cricket student ambassador, David Faulk IV speaks with HBCU Legends about the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off game, his team and partnership with the wireless network. Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta, GA; Aug. 29, 2026 | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends on SI

David Faulk Represents Alabama A&M And Cricket Wireless

Faulk, a sophomore communications media major, had another responsibility surrounding the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off.

He was selected as a Cricket Student Ambassador, allowing him to represent Alabama A&M beyond the football field.

“It’s a dream come true to represent Alabama A&M University and Cricket Wireless on the same stage,” Faulk said.

The Bulldogs starting kicker sees a natural connection between his role on the football team and his work with Cricket.

“Being an ambassador for Cricket is a great opportunity because we have very similar brand pillars, reliability and connectivity,” Faulk said. “As a kicker, I have to be reliable in every situation, as Cricket is all the time.”

A kicker's reliability carries particular importance. One play can determine whether a team wins or loses, while long stretches on the sideline still require constant readiness.

In the fourth quarter of the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off, Faulk kicked a 32-yard field goal to give Alabama A&M a 24-23 lead with 7:49 remaining after the Bulldogs had trailed for most of the contest. He also was perfect, connecting on 3 extra-point attempts for the Bulldogs.

His ambassadorship also gives the communications media major experience representing a national brand while competing as a Division I student-athlete.

Faulk said he regularly uses Cricket products and services, including its fast charger and internet service.

Alabama A&M’s David Faulk IV Reflects on MEAC/SWAC Challenge Experience and Cricket Partnership | Credit: Alabama A&M Athletics

What David Faulk Is Learning From Sam Shade

Faulk also credited Shade with helping develop him beyond the technical demands of being Alabama A&M’s kicker.

“He’s one of the best coaches I ever had,” Faulk said. “I can learn something new every single day, and he always keeps me humble, selfless and grounded.”

Those qualities become particularly important following an opening-week loss.

According to Faulk, Shade’s influence extends beyond game preparation. His comments point to a coach who sets expectations for how Alabama A&M’s players carry themselves through both success and adversity.

David Faulk - Cricket Student Ambassador | Credit: Cricket Wireless

Alabama A&M’s Message After The MEAC/SWAC Challenge

Faulk’s message to his teammates after the MEAC/SWAC Challenge was straightforward.

“Keep our head up,” Faulk said. “People are very easy to give up nowadays. But I know the Bulldogs will fight back and keep our head up.”

It was a fitting message from a young player whose position demands the ability to move quickly from one result to the next, no matter the outcome.

One loss does not define Alabama A&M’s season. How the Bulldogs respond will say more about Coach Shade’s leadership, his team, and its direction.

Faulk's response begins with the qualities he says his head coach continues to reinforce: humility, selflessness, staying grounded and being ready for the next opportunity.

David Faulk IV Interview