Alabama A&M’s David Faulk IV Reflects on MEAC/SWAC Challenge Experience and Cricket Partnership
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ATLANTA — Alabama A&M kicker David Faulk IV did not allow a disappointing start to the 2026 season to shake his confidence following the Bulldogs’ loss at the 2026 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off.
Faulk spoke with HBCU Legends about how the Bulldogs should respond, what he is learning from coach Sam Shade and the opportunity to represent his university as a Cricket Wireless Student Ambassador.
“Yeah, it was a tough loss, taking one on the chin the first week of the season,” Faulk told HBCU Legends. “I think we’ll fight back and end up having a good season. We need to stay true to who we are and stay true to our roots.”
For a young Alabama A&M team beginning another season under Shade, Faulk’s message centered on resilience and moving forward after the result.
David Faulk Represents Alabama A&M And Cricket Wireless
Faulk, a sophomore communications media major, had another responsibility surrounding the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off.
He was selected as a Cricket Student Ambassador, allowing him to represent Alabama A&M beyond the football field.
“It’s a dream come true to represent Alabama A&M University and Cricket Wireless on the same stage,” Faulk said.
The Bulldogs starting kicker sees a natural connection between his role on the football team and his work with Cricket.
“Being an ambassador for Cricket is a great opportunity because we have very similar brand pillars, reliability and connectivity,” Faulk said. “As a kicker, I have to be reliable in every situation, as Cricket is all the time.”
A kicker's reliability carries particular importance. One play can determine whether a team wins or loses, while long stretches on the sideline still require constant readiness.
In the fourth quarter of the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off, Faulk kicked a 32-yard field goal to give Alabama A&M a 24-23 lead with 7:49 remaining after the Bulldogs had trailed for most of the contest. He also was perfect, connecting on 3 extra-point attempts for the Bulldogs.
His ambassadorship also gives the communications media major experience representing a national brand while competing as a Division I student-athlete.
Faulk said he regularly uses Cricket products and services, including its fast charger and internet service.
What David Faulk Is Learning From Sam Shade
Faulk also credited Shade with helping develop him beyond the technical demands of being Alabama A&M’s kicker.
“He’s one of the best coaches I ever had,” Faulk said. “I can learn something new every single day, and he always keeps me humble, selfless and grounded.”
Those qualities become particularly important following an opening-week loss.
According to Faulk, Shade’s influence extends beyond game preparation. His comments point to a coach who sets expectations for how Alabama A&M’s players carry themselves through both success and adversity.
Alabama A&M’s Message After The MEAC/SWAC Challenge
Faulk’s message to his teammates after the MEAC/SWAC Challenge was straightforward.
“Keep our head up,” Faulk said. “People are very easy to give up nowadays. But I know the Bulldogs will fight back and keep our head up.”
It was a fitting message from a young player whose position demands the ability to move quickly from one result to the next, no matter the outcome.
One loss does not define Alabama A&M’s season. How the Bulldogs respond will say more about Coach Shade’s leadership, his team, and its direction.
Faulk's response begins with the qualities he says his head coach continues to reinforce: humility, selflessness, staying grounded and being ready for the next opportunity.
David Faulk IV Interview
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I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Chennis Berry (South Carolina State - HBCU Champions), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Curtis Symonds (President - HBCU GO), Jay Walker (ESPN), Tiffany Greene (ESPN), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow KyleTMosley