The Deion Sanders Effect: 'If You Look Good...You Play Good!'

September 3, 2021
The Deion Sanders' Effect is taking the SWAC by storm with JSU and FAMU players sporting new custom-tailored blazers.
The Deion Sanders Effect stands in "full effect" in the SWAC.

Deion Sanders would layout his uniform on the locker room floor while playing in college and the NFL. During his playing days and afterward as a commentator, the Jackson State head coach is admired for his "fresh" style and avant-garde look.

Orange Blossom Classic

One of Sanders' mottos rings true to this day:

Recall the first press conference at Jackson State when the institution announced his hire as head coach. He had the JSU patch sewn onto his blue blazer and started a fashion trend.

Deion Sanders Introduced as JSU Head Coach

Fellow NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan and Men's Wearhouse supplied tailor custom suits for the Jackson State team. Sanders and Strahan told Insider about how they hoped to support "underappreciated" HBCU programs.

Well, it seems the fashion trend has caught the eye of not only the JSU family but also the fellow SWAC team at Florida A & M University. The FAMU team debuted its green blazers ahead of the season opener against Jackson State.

Jackson State University will square off against Florida A & M University in the Orange Blossom Classic on Sunday, Sept. 5 at 3 PM ET.

