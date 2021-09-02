ICYMI in HBCU: SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA Football News | Eddie George Debuts and Labor Weekend Showdowns in Week 1

The best of HBCU football news and updates from the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA ahead of the Labor Day weekend showdowns in Week 1.

Eddie George will make his debut as head coach of Tennessee State as they battle Grambling State in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic.

Former NFL and Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George answers questions from the media as he is announced as the new head football coach for Tennessee State University at the Gentry Center Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Nas Tsu Eddie George 004; Credit:© George Walker IV / The Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

HBCU sporting events in the 2021 is very popular and extremely lucrative for broadcasting networks like ESPN who have ignored the these platforms in the past. Labor Day weekend has a full slate of intrigue with rivalries and classics being showcased by networks, NFL, and Pro Football Hall of Fame.

SWAC NEWS

HBCU football is flying high on the heels of the primetime success North Carolina Central upset victory over Alcorn State in the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge. The Week 0 game broadcast by ESPN yielded over 1.02 million viewers.

The 2021 MEAC/SWAC Challenge had an impressive viewing audience. There was also one gripe.

We look at the favorites and underdogs heading into Week One as HBCU football kicks off for fall 2021. (hbcugameday.com)

Florida A&M wide receiver Azende Rey is taking his talents to the ACC. He's...

These top HBCU football players should be on everyone's watch list this season. Some haven't played since 2019, so they are eager to return to the gridiron

Alabama A&M quarterback Aqeel Glass was the first player selected for the HBCU Legacy Bowl. Glass is the spring 2021 Deacon Jones Player of the Year and has agreed to participate in the post-season all-star game that features the best players from HBCUs around the country.

MEAC NEWS

Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic

Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic weekend is September 3-5, 2021. This classic HBCU football experience features tailgates, concerts, marching bands, drumlines, dance teams, step shows, and the main event featuring Grambling State University vs. Tennessee State University in the 2021 BCFHOF Classic game. Check out special happenings and events throughout the community for the BCFHOF Classic weekend, including:

Get the full download on the 2021 BCFHOF Classic from parking to stadium rules and health policies.

Grambling State mourns the loss of band announcer Leon Thomas III, known to many as ‘The Voice' Brian Simmons named new band director at Texas Southern Benedict College band selected to perform in 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade ‘I made some bad decisions:' Former ‘Human Jukebox' band director to serve 13-month prison sentence Watch: Grambling State, Florida A&M bands introduce NBA All-Stars

The 10 greatest HBCU dynasties, now including North Carolina A&T. Let's not try to figure out which teams would've beaten each other across eras. Instead, let's try to compare accomplishments.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M football, fresh off perhaps the greatest season in program history, just took a major step to making it the greatest ever as they have been named the Spring 2021 Historically Black College and Universities (HBCU) National Champion as BoxToRow announced the Bulldogs as the No. 1 team in the final Coaches and Media Polls.

Countdown begins for 36th Annual Labor Day Classic between PVAMU, TSU PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (August 30, 2021) – There are just days to go until the pigskin (officially) flies through the air for the first time of the fall 2021 season. After a short season last year, Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) Panthers will be back in action on Saturday, September 4, at Houston's BBVA Stadium for their season opener against Texas Southern University (TSU) in the 36th Annual Labor Day Classic.

“We are excited about having the opportunity to play for the trophy, but not only are we excited about playing for the trophy of the Labor Day Classic, but Coach (Eric) Dooley knows this is our first conference game and it gives you a chance to become a leader within the (West Division) of our conference,” McKinney said during Monday's kickoff luncheon. “So we are playing for a lot. I think it's going to be a great football game and what better way to start the season than with TSU-Prairie View. Go Tigers.” While the Tigers still own a lead in the series, this rivalry has been all PVAMU in recent years with the Panthers having run off six straight victories. That means McKinney, who is in his second year, hasn't experienced a win in the series year although his Tigers lost by only a point in a dramatic ending this past spring.

SIAC NEWS

Morehouse College star running back, , and quarterback, , have been named to the 2021 Black College Football Player of The Year Award watch list as announced today by the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

Miles and Savannah State are predicted to meet up in the SIAC Championship Game according to the coaches and SIDs.

HBCU homecomings are the most important dates on the football schedules.

The SIAC will feature 22 football games this fall aired exclusively across ESPN platforms including, ESPNU, ESPN3 and ESPN+ announced Tuesday by the league office. “We are pleased to extend and expand our relationship with ESPN this fall,” said SIAC Commissioner Gregory Moore.

Eight Golden Bears have been named to the 2021 Preseason All-Conference football team, released today by the SIAC and named by votes of the league's media relations professionals and head coached. Linebackers Mitchell Smiley N'Ktavious Floyd , tight end Montavious Tinch , and defensive lineman Jaylun Thomas were named to the First Team while offensive lineman Tyler Lowery , running back Donte Edwards , defensive lineman Kadarius Roberts , and defensive back Rodney Coleman, Jr.

The SIAC fans know how to break-it-down!

CIAA NEWS

