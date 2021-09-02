HBCU Game of the Week: 36th Labor Day Classic - Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A & M

The SWAC's Week 1 presents a classic showdown between the Texas Southern Tigers and Prairie View A&M Panthers.

HOUSTON, TX – The SWAC's Week 1 presents a classic showdown between the Texas Southern Tigers and Prairie View A&M Panthers. The annual Labor Day Classic at BBVA Stadium will showcase the teams, bands, and pageantry we love in HBCU football games. The Labor Day Classic started in 1985.

On Saturday, the Tigers and the Panthers will battle the 77th time in series history.

“I feel real good about going into this week’s game,” said head football Coach Eric Dooley. “It’s about the mindset, it’s never been about the talent, and we have the talent here. I do like were we are. Dealing with student-athletes it’s always a grind, but I believe that we are ready.”

While TSU head coach Clarence McKinney noted, "the keys for us weekly is the turnover situation, we got to win the turnover battle."

Seven things to know about the TSU-Prairie View A&M rivalry:

Texas Southern leads the series 44-31-1. The series began in 1947. TSU won 13-7. This is first time the teams will meet in the same year. The first meeting was a nail bitter with PVAMU winning 20-19 in the SWAC's Spring session of 2021. From 1989-2003, the Tigers won 14 in a row over the Panthers, the longest streak in the series. Prairie View A&M has a six-game winning streak over TSU. In 1958, 6-6 was the final score and only tied score in the series. The Labor Day Classic was rescheduled for the end of 2017 due to Hurricane Harvey.

The TSU vs. PVAMU contest will be played at BBVA Stadium in Houston, Texas. Game time is Saturday, Sept. 6, at 7 PM CT.