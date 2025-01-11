DEION SANDERS: Former Jackson State Head Coach Reportedly Has 'Strong Interest' In NFL Job
Former HBCU Coach of the Year and current Colorado football coach Deion Sanders is doing an about-face on coaching in the National Football League.
According to reporter Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal report, Sanders is reportedly interested in the Las Vegas Raiders vacancy.
"He has a very strong interest in the job," the person said. "The person indicated that NFL-connected associates of Sanders reached out to the Raiders to express Sanders' interest in the opening," Bonsignore reported.
In previous interviews, Sanders stated that he would find it challenging to coach millionaire players in the NFL. He believes a coach should not need to motivate players to perform at a high level.
The Pro Football Hall of Famer mentioned Wednesday's Good Morning America, "The only way I would consider, is to coach my SONS." He stressed, plurality in SONS.
“I’m not following them; but you got to think of it logically as a Father,” Sanders followed up his GMA remark on the Million $ Worth Of Game Podcast.
Which would include Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, but also 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter. All of the young men played under Coach Prime at Jackson State and followed him to Colorado.
SANDERS' HBCU LEGACY
Athletic director Ashley Robinson and Jackson State hired Sanders as head coach in Sept. 2020 to revitalize the Tigers football program.
He registered a 27-6 record after three highly successful seasons at Jackson State. The Tigers won two Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Championships and made two trips to the Celebration Bowl.
Coach Prime left Jackson, Mississippi, to accept the head coach position with the Colorado Buffaloes. Since then, he's turned around that program with a 4-8 record in his first season, but posted a 9-4 season with Hunter earning the Heisman and Shedeur, claiming the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.
THE SANDERS FAMILY IN THE 2025 NFL DRAFT
Las Vegas will have the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after a 4-13 season under former head coach Anthony Pierce. Shedeur Sanders could become a draft prospect for the Raiders to consider in April. Should Deion Sanders choose to coach one of his sons again, the Raiders are a strong possibility.
Son Shilo Sanders has various NFL Draft analysts ranking him anywhere from a mid-to-late-round selection to an undrafted rookie free agent.
Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe noted this about Shilo on Wednesday's NIGHTCAP podcast with Chad Johnson: "We know Shedeur is going to have a high grade. What type of grade is Shilo going to have? Does he have a third-round, fourth-round, fifth-round, sixth-round, seventh-round grade? Free agent? That's the question."
Johnson said about Deion Sanders' prospect of becoming an NFL head coach: "All he's doing now is planting the seed...The tongue is powerful. Anything you say, there's a chance it will happen."
Landing both of his sons is more likely with Las Vegas. Will it happen?
We shall see.
ICMYI FROM HBCU LEGENDS
Norfolk State head football coach Michael Vick announced eight additions to his coaching staff on Saturday morning.
"I hired guys with experience and mental toughness who understand the game of football," Vick said. "The one thing I know is that they are going to put these guys in a position to win. We all have the same mindset, and I felt it was only right to hire guys who thought like me and want to lead like me. I'm extremely proud of these guys and I'm excited for them."
The new assistant coaches include four former NFL players, along with HBCU coaches, and several award-winning leaders.
Terence Garvin– Defensive Coordinator, Elton Brown– Offensive Line Coach, Jabo Smith– Defensive Backs Coach, Izaan Cross– Defensive Line Coach, LaRoy Reynolds– Linebackers Coach , Darryl Bullock– Assistant Head Coach, Steve Adams– Special Teams Coach / Recruiting Coordinator, DeMarcus McMillan– Director of Football Operations