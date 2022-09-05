Deion Sanders, Jackson State Tigers Defanged Inept FAMU Rattlers

Was this the same Florida A&M team that battled an FBS North Carolina team to post 24 points last weekend? Or was this a Jackson State team and defense that rendered the Rattlers utterly inept in the 59-3 shellacking?

DOM-I-NANT!!!

We heard Coach Prime and his son Shedeur at SWAC Media Day use the word "Dominate" in reference to the 2022 version of the JSU Tigers. Today, there were "Dominant."

Sep 4, 2022; Miami, Florida, US; Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders enters the field with his team prior to the start of the game against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Here's what we know. Florida A&M's Willie Simmons is still an excellent coach, and his Rattlers have plenty of good football left for this season.

What we witnessed was Jackson State imposing its will on FAMU.

Those teams in the SWAC Domain and HBCU football should be leery of facing this Jackson State team.

Sep 4, 2022; Miami, Florida, US; Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) holds Orange Blossom Classic Trophy after a game against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

SHEDEUR SANDERS IS A QUARTEBACK.

Orange Blossom Classic MVP Shedeur Sanders had a streak of 17 completions to start the game. By halftime, the signal-caller was 18/20 for 170 yards, 3 touchdowns, and a 210.0 quarterback rating. He finished

New Tigers offensive coordinator Brett Bartolone used diverse playcalling to have Sanders toss the football to over 10 different receivers.

At this point, only Southern and Prairie View's defense could spell trouble for the Tigers. Clarity is important. We may not have seen enough offensive firepower within the SWAC, other than Southern 86-0 demolishing of Florida Memorial, that could match Jackson State's scoring potential.

Not to mention they have 10 games on a brutal 2022 schedule. Injuries often are the great equalizers in competition. Conversely, depth has its advantages in counteracting injuries.

Sep 4, 2022; Miami, Florida, US; Jackson State Tigers celebrate their wins against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

ALL PHASES WORKED

Offense, defense, and special teams all scored and rattled the Rattlers.

Blocked punts, a pick-six, firepower, and a stingy defense wins a majority of the games played. With all levels in sync and working, who can stop the Tigers from clawing to the top of the SWAC?

According to preseason prognosticators — like myself — the Tigers skillfully beat what many believed to be the second or third-best team in HBCU football. After these Week 1 scores, it's time to partially re-adjust my thinking.

Could Jackson State once again run the table in the SWAC? It's likely.

Instead of crowning JSU today, let's still play the games.

Until then, we shall see.