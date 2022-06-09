Deion Sanders Reveals the Sports Illustrated Cover to Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter

Video of Jackson State's head coach Deion Sanders revealing the Sports Illustrated cover to his players.

Video of Jackson State's head coach Deion Sanders revealing the Sports Illustrated cover to his players QB Shedeur Sanders and DB Travis Hunter.

Coach Prime, Shedeur and Hunter are the first HBCU athletes to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated since Steve McNair did in 1994.

