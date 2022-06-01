Skip to main content

Report: Deion Sanders, Jackson State to Hire Former Power 5 Coach Tim Brewster

Jackson State set to hire veteran Power 5 coach to its offensive coaching staff.

According to Matt Zenitz, Jackson State will hire veteran Power 5 coach Tim Brewster to the football coaching staff. Brewster groomed the Atlanta Falcons' 2021 No. 1 pick tight end Kyle Pitts at the University of Florida while under former head coach Dan Mullens.

Brewster's expertise is in coaching tight ends and wide receivers. He was an assistant coach in the NFL with the Chargers and Broncos. The ex-collegiate tight end worked on the college staffs at Florida, North Carolina, Texas A&M, Florida State, Mississippi State, and Purdue.

Tim Brewster
Brewster, 61, was the head coach of the University of Minnesota from 2007 to 2010.

Deion Sanders must see the need to elevate the tight end position at Jackson State for him to add Brewster to the staff. Last season, senior tight end Kyland Richey had 11 receptions for 138 yards and no touchdowns. Freshman Jency Riley had one catch for 3 yards.

Jackson State hired offensive coordinator Brett Bartolone to implement the "Air Raid" offense at Jackson State, with Shedeur Sanders being the signal-caller. At Texas Tech, current Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury used the tight end position in the Air Raid scheme for motions, run blocking, the screen game, and receiving. Unlike one of the system's innovators, Mike Leach employed the position early in his career. The Mississippi State head coach once said, "The best tight ends we have are typically playing D-line."

The Tigers officially list Jency Riley as their lone tight end. Sanders and Brewster must have a specific plan for the position within Bartolone's offense. At the moment, we have to see how the role develops.

