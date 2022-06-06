Watch: Jackson State's Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter at Private Workout
Jackson State's two offensive stars held a private workout in Dallas, per Deion Sanders Jr filming.
Each athlete ran routes and had fun during the session. Hunter had an opportunity to display his passing skills with Sanders at wide receiver. Expect head coach Deion Sanders to capitalize on the Sanders-Hunter Connection more this season!
Read More
Hunter will have the option to play on the Tigers' offense and defense this upcoming season. The young phenom has the personality and talent to have an immediate impact for Jackson State.
Jackson State will open the 2022 regular season against Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday, Sept 3. Last season Shedeur guided the Tigers to a narrow 7-6 one-point victory over the Rattlers. Due to several missed opportunities, Coach Simmons and his team are still smarting from the loss.
