Delaware State Football Escapes Morgan State, Clings To MEAC Lead
Delaware State (7-3, 3-0 MEAC) won a 14-12 nailbiter against Morgan State (3-7, 0-3 MEAC) to maintain its unblemished conference record.
James Jones rushed for 115 yards and a 68-yard touchdown in the first half to keep the Hornets on top of the Bears in a hard-fought MEAC battle.
"Man, I was worried, I was stressed out," Delaware State head coach DeSean Jackson told Tiffany Greene. "They made hard for us at the end of the game. Some of them [officiating calls]... was a little questionable at the end, but at the end of day, we can't make no excuses. Man, they played us tough. They played a hell of a game today."
DSU quarterback Kaiden Bennett concluded the evening by completing 16 of 24 passes for 169 yards, though he did throw two potentially costly interceptions. Morgan State's defense limited Delaware State University's top rusher, Marquis Gillis, to just 23 yards on 11 carries. Hornets receivers Maurice Clark and Ryan Pellum Taylor each recorded 44 receiving yards.
Morgan State began the final drive at the 13-yard line. Freshman quarterback Raymond Moore III led the down the football field until a late hit by a Hornets defensive back on the signal-caller placed the ball at the Delaware State 32-yard line.
Two plays later, with seconds left on the game clock, Bears placekicker Alex Amaya missed a 45-yard kick wide right, giving Delaware State its seventh victory of the season.
Coach Jackson shared with Jay Walker, "We're warriors! Man, we just showed it today. When things didn't go our way, and we didn't play our best ball, we stuck together... Every game is gonna be tough. It's not gonna get easier. Howard's gonna play us tough next week. That's all we can worry about. We survived this one."
Delaware State's offense typically averages 449.8 yards per game, but tonight, against a tough Morgan State defense, they managed only 283 yards on 62 plays. Coach Jackson acknowledged that maintaining high performance in the MEAC would be difficult.
"We got some great football in the MEAC," Jackson noted. "HBCUs alone don't get enough credit. We play great football here. I'm blessed and honored to be in this position to coach these young men and just keep challenging."
Morgan State quarterback Raymond Moore III threw for 112 yards on 10 completions. The Bears' offensive backfield rushed for 173 yards against Delaware State. Running back Randall Nauden rushed 7 times for 105 yards, and the 67-yard touchdown to bring the Bears to within two points.
Unfortunately, his two-point conversion attempt was ruled short of the endzone by video confirmation, yielding the 14-12 score. Delaware State is leaving Baltimore with a wake-up call and a scare before they travel to play Howard in Washington, D.C., in Week 13.
The Hornets sit at 3-0 in the conference with games against Howard and South Carolina State left on their schedule. Should they defeat both, DeSean Jackson and the Delaware State football team will be Celebration Bowl-bound, which would become a remarkable turnaround for a once-struggling program.