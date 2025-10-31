HBCU Legends

DeSean Jackson & Delaware State Wins First Battle Vs. Michael Vick & Norfolk State

In an explosive second half, the Hornets' rushing attack overwhelmed the Spartans, securing Delaware State University a commanding 2-0 record in the MEAC.

Kyle T. Mosley

DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick
DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick / ESPNU
In this story:

Delaware State utilized its powerful rushing attack, totaling 160 yards in the second half, to defeat Norfolk State, 27-20, in Vick-Jackson Bowl I. Kaiden Bennett completed 16 of 18 (88.9%) passes for 158 yards and one touchdown to lead the Hornets to victory.   

Placekicker Patrick Fisher-Butler booted a 30-yard field goal to give Delaware State a 3-0 lead before the first quarter ended.

Norfolk State quarterback Otto Kuhns completed a 13-yard touchdown pass to J.J. Evans for the first of his pair of scores. However, Evan Helfrich's extra point attempt failed. The Spartans led 6-3 with 9:33 left before halftime.

Delaware State added a field goal in the third quarter and Kaiden Bennett's 24-yard touchdown strike to Tahmir Elliss in the fourth, giving the Hornets a 19-6 advantage with 9:40 remaining.

Otto Kuhns struck back with a 70-yard acrobatic touchdown bomb to J.J. Evans for his second touchdown of the match, 19-13 DSU leading.

Delaware State expanded its lead when running back James Jones burst through a wall of Spartan defenders for a 76-yard touchdown run.

Kaiden Bennett evaded the Norfolk State pass rush, rolled out to his right, and threw across his body to connect with NyGhee Lolley in the back of the end zone for a successful two-point conversion, giving the Hornets a 27-13 lead.

DeSean Jackson Hoisted After Victory Over Norfolk State
DeSean Jackson Hoisted After Victory Over Norfolk State / ESPN

feed

Norfolk State managed to block a Delaware State punt and recovered the football at their own 45-yard line with 2:42 left on the clock.

However, poor clock management by the Spartans left them with little time to mount a comeback.  

Otto Kuhns completed his third touchdown pass to DreSean Kendrick for 11 yards, closing the gap to 27-20 with just 54 seconds remaining.  

The Norfolk State quarterback finished the game with 311 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception against the Hornets' defense.

Kuhns' primary target was J.J. Evans, who had an outstanding performance, scoring two touchdowns and accumulating 124 receiving yards on five catches. Wide receiver DreSean Kendrick recorded nine receptions for 112 yards and one touchdown.

The Hornets managed to recover an onside kick at the NSU 46-yard line. However, since Norfolk State had no timeouts remaining, they were unable to tie the game.

DeSean Jackson and his Delaware State team secured a 27-20 victory, improving their record to 6-3 and 2-0 in the MEAC. Norfolk State drops to 0-2 in the conference and 1-8 overall.

Next Up

Delaware State will host Morgan State at 7 PM on Friday, Nov. 7. The Spartans will face North Carolina Central at 2 PM on Saturday, Nov. 8, in Durham, North Carolina.

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football