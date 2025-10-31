DeSean Jackson & Delaware State Wins First Battle Vs. Michael Vick & Norfolk State
Delaware State utilized its powerful rushing attack, totaling 160 yards in the second half, to defeat Norfolk State, 27-20, in Vick-Jackson Bowl I. Kaiden Bennett completed 16 of 18 (88.9%) passes for 158 yards and one touchdown to lead the Hornets to victory.
Placekicker Patrick Fisher-Butler booted a 30-yard field goal to give Delaware State a 3-0 lead before the first quarter ended.
Norfolk State quarterback Otto Kuhns completed a 13-yard touchdown pass to J.J. Evans for the first of his pair of scores. However, Evan Helfrich's extra point attempt failed. The Spartans led 6-3 with 9:33 left before halftime.
Delaware State added a field goal in the third quarter and Kaiden Bennett's 24-yard touchdown strike to Tahmir Elliss in the fourth, giving the Hornets a 19-6 advantage with 9:40 remaining.
Otto Kuhns struck back with a 70-yard acrobatic touchdown bomb to J.J. Evans for his second touchdown of the match, 19-13 DSU leading.
Delaware State expanded its lead when running back James Jones burst through a wall of Spartan defenders for a 76-yard touchdown run.
Kaiden Bennett evaded the Norfolk State pass rush, rolled out to his right, and threw across his body to connect with NyGhee Lolley in the back of the end zone for a successful two-point conversion, giving the Hornets a 27-13 lead.
Norfolk State managed to block a Delaware State punt and recovered the football at their own 45-yard line with 2:42 left on the clock.
However, poor clock management by the Spartans left them with little time to mount a comeback.
Otto Kuhns completed his third touchdown pass to DreSean Kendrick for 11 yards, closing the gap to 27-20 with just 54 seconds remaining.
The Norfolk State quarterback finished the game with 311 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception against the Hornets' defense.
Kuhns' primary target was J.J. Evans, who had an outstanding performance, scoring two touchdowns and accumulating 124 receiving yards on five catches. Wide receiver DreSean Kendrick recorded nine receptions for 112 yards and one touchdown.
The Hornets managed to recover an onside kick at the NSU 46-yard line. However, since Norfolk State had no timeouts remaining, they were unable to tie the game.
DeSean Jackson and his Delaware State team secured a 27-20 victory, improving their record to 6-3 and 2-0 in the MEAC. Norfolk State drops to 0-2 in the conference and 1-8 overall.
Next Up
Delaware State will host Morgan State at 7 PM on Friday, Nov. 7. The Spartans will face North Carolina Central at 2 PM on Saturday, Nov. 8, in Durham, North Carolina.