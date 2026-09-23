DeSean Jackson's 'Go Deep' Documentary: Byron Jackson Reveals 35 Years of Footage

HOUSTON, Tx. -- For over three decades, Byron Jackson captured his younger brother’s rise, from Pop Warner fields in South Central Los Angeles to NFL stardom and the helm at Delaware State. Now, this lifetime of footage has transformed into a powerful documentary.

"Go Deep: The DeSean Jackson Story" premieres on Thursday, Sept. 24, after the Packers-Falcons game on Prime Video. The documentary will be available in over 240 countries and territories.

Byron Jackson, DeSean’s older brother and lead filmmaker, discussed the project with Kyle T. Mosley on the HBCU Legends Podcast before its debut.

Go Deep: The DeSean Jackson Story | Amazon Prime Video

How it All Began for Go Deep

After two seasons on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad, Byron Jackson traded football for a shot at television. The decision sparked a two-year rift with his father, Bill Jackson, who had hoped his eldest would keep chasing the game.

Meanwhile, Bill poured his energy into DeSean, eighteen years Byron’s junior, even urging him to play for two Pop Warner teams at once.

"I decided to come back and kind of be a shield from my dad pushing DeSean, somebody where DeSean could bounce stuff off of," Byron Jackson said. "And at the same time, I decided to film it all and document it all and just capture the whole journey."

Byron Jackson recalls using almost every camera format since he began documenting DeSean’s life in 1987. The camcorders ranged from classic VHS, Super VHS, and Hi8 to MiniDV and today’s digital versions.

Eventually, Jackson amassed a staggering 7,000 to 10,000 hours of footage, chronicling everything from DeSean’s first steps and college triumphs to his NFL highlights and leadership at Delaware State.

Delaware State head coach DeSean Jackson (left) leads his team onto the field before taking on South Carolina State at Alumni Stadium, Nov. 22, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

An Historic Turnaround

DeSean Jackson took over as Delaware State’s head football coach and had a great first season. The Hornets dwelled in the MEAC’s cellar with two victories in the two years before Jackson was hired. Last season, they amassed a record of 8 victories and 4 losses.

If DSU defeated South Carolina State in the season finale, they would have represented the conference at the 2025 Cricket Celebration Bowl. An historic turnaround for a struggling program.

Byron Jackson says this success is thanks to the coaching staff DeSean assembled, which includes NFL veterans, HBCU coaches, and Division I assistants. One of them is Martin Bayless, who has coached in the NFL and college for almost 30 years.

"He kept a lot of good relationships from his playing career to help him now as a head coach," Byron Jackson said, pointing to mentors including Andy Reid, Sean McVay and former Cal coach Jeff Tedford.

Byron Jackson also thinks DeSean’s Southern California roots help him recruit talented players to Delaware State.

DeSean was a standout at Long Beach Polytechnic High School, leading the team to a state championship in 2004 and becoming one of the school’s top recruits. Many in California consider him a legendary figure.

"He's kind of like an icon of Southern California," Byron Jackson said. "So when he shows up at your high school, kids are in awe. Plus, he still has a young spirit."

DeSean Jackson and Bryon Jackson at the screening of 'Go Deep: DeSean Jackson Story' | Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Addressing the Family's Story

The documentary candidly explores DeSean Jackson’s missteps and the friction with his father. Byron paints their father as a complex, often misunderstood figure who pushed his sons into football to fulfill dreams he never realized growing up in Pittsburgh.

"To be great, being African American, you got to be better than great to be great," Byron Jackson said, recalling a line from their father featured in the film. "Greatness ain't good enough. You gotta walk a thin line."

Byron Jackson says the film portrays a transparent look into his family’s hardships and DeSean’s on-field triumphs.

After poring over thousands of hours of footage, Jackson credits director Mandon Lovett with weaving years of home footage into a documentary that unveils raw, previously unspoken moments.

"Our family is just like anybody else's family," Byron Jackson said. "Greatness is an everyday person with guidance. No matter how many times you mess up, you got to have people in your life that's going to be honest with you and try to help you get back on track."

About DeSean Jackson and the Documentary

DeSean Jackson had a 15-year NFL career with teams like the Eagles, Commanders, Buccaneers, Raiders, Ravens, and Rams. As a professional playmaker and game-changer, he caught 641 passes and scored 66 touchdowns, including four electrifying punt-return scores that fans still enjoy today.

Against the New York Giants in 2010, his punt return for a walk-off touchdown remains an historic feat in the NFL. Jackson also owns the NFL record for 26 career touchdowns of 60 yards or longer.

"Go Deep: The DeSean Jackson Story" is a Cover Story and HyperObject Industries production in association with JacksonOneMedia. Mandon Lovett wrote and directed the film, and Adam McKay and Todd Schulman of HyperObject Industries, Byron Jackson, DeSean Jackson, and J.M. Harper executive produced it. Scott Kaplan and Emmet McDermott of Cover Story serve as producers.

The documentary will be available only on Prime Video starting Thursday, Sept. 24 after the network's NFL game between the Packers and Falcons.

You can follow Byron Jackson on Instagram at Sports Rhythms. Kyle T. Mosley is the Founder and Managing Editor of HBCU Legends on SI.

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST | BRYON JACKSON - GUEST